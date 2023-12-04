Paint it green, yellow and red: Feng Shui colours for the Year of the Dragon

The 12 zodiac signs of the Chinese zodiac are quite different from those on the Western chart. The Chinese categorise the 12 signs into as many zodiac animals, each with different traits, characteristics and salient features. Additionally, every year is dedicated to one zodiac sign. And with the upcoming year of 2024, which is the year of the Wood Dragon, Feng Shui coupled with the Chinese zodiac system places a lot of importance on auspicious colours and their meanings. Here are a few lucky Feng Shui colours for the year 2024.

Feng Shui colour guide

There are five different elements of Feng Shui: jin (metal), mu (wood), shui (water), huo (fire) and tu (earth). Every element is associated with a colour. The wood element is connected to different shades of green, teal and dark blue. Feng Shui practitioners believe that these colours support harmony, good health, prosperity, financial well-being and abundance in an individual.

Purple and violet are associated with royalty and wealth. The warm tones of yellow, orange and brown depict the earth element and symbolise its nurturing qualities. White belongs to the metal element and symbolises quality, precision, cleanliness and purity. Black is related to the element of water and depicts wisdom. Grey, on the other hand, denotes helpfulness and travel.

Among all the colours, red is considered most lucky in Feng Shui. It represents passion, power, good fortune, wealth and fame. A softer shade of pink from the same colour palate works wonders for those seeking romantic fulfilment. All the colours ultimately help in balancing out the chi or energy of the space, according to the Feng Shui principles.

Feng Shui lucky colours for the Year of Wood Dragon

Emerald green

This particular shade is the main colour of the Wood Dragon as it supports the renewal and growth of the self. It also symbolises peace, harmony and balance between the ancient Chinese philosophy of yin (femininity) and yang (masculinity) representing duality. Lastly, green also symbolises prosperity and helps attract wealth.

Golden yellow

Golden yellow or imperial yellow is one of the warmest colours on the wheel. Feng Shui believes that human beings thrive in light and the absence of it makes us dull, disoriented and listless. This golden hue is said to be lucky for the Year of the Wood Dragon because it attracts positivity and wealth. This colour is generally recommended to those seeking prosperity from all walks of life.

Red

Chinese culture hails this colour as supreme as it is considered a key to happiness. Right from the red lanterns during festivals to wearing the hue at weddings and exchanging envelopes in the same shade on the occasion of Chinese New Year, this colour is astrologically significant in many more ways than one. Chinese dragon is often presented in this colour; hence, different shades of red are considered lucky for the Year of Wood Dragon, 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What colours are good for Feng Shui?

Red, blue, yellow, green, black, white and grey are good for Feng Shui.

-How do I know my Feng Shui colour?

One could find out the element supporting their birth year. They can then know about the lucky colours for that particular element.

-What are the five Feng Shui colours?

Red, yellow, green, blue and white are the main Feng Shui colours.

-What are the five elements of Feng Shui?

The five elements of Feng Shui are jin (metal), mu (wood), shui (water), huo (fire) and tu (earth).

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Cassie Matias/Unsplash)