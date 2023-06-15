Feng shui money plants: How to grow and care for them like an expert

The ancient Chinese tradition of feng shui, which means wind and water in Mandarin, is all about rearranging your living space to attract positive energy and peace. Besides repositioning furniture pieces and selecting auspicious colours, growing houseplants form a very important component of this lifestyle. To make the most of this, you should know all about taking care of feng shui money plants.

Feng shui works on the practice of attaining a balance of the four main elements of the environment: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Plants represent the wood element, which focuses mainly on wealth and family. Both these aspects are crucial for an individual to live a good life. Hence, feng shui practitioners insist on placing house plants in key locations in and around the house. It is believed that this counters negative energy and ushers in prosperity as well as good health.

Money plants and their various types are highly regarded by experts for this purpose. They are recommended to keep up the consistent flow of positivity in a house, office or any personal space.

Types of money plants that bring wealth and good luck

Golden Pothos

One of the most popular species of what is commonly called the money plant, the golden pothos belongs to the Epipremnum aureum family. It comes in distinct shades of lush to deep green. The cascading vines of this plant are known to attract money and also establish firm boundaries from external sources.

Tips to grow and care: The plant thrives in a tropical environment and should be kept away from direct sunlight. It grows well with moderate water in lightly moist soil. This is a fairly easy plant to grow, maintain and propagate. Pro tip: The plant should be left to slightly dry out after watering it.

Chinese money plant

Pilea peperomioides or Chinese money plant is defined by its coin-shaped leaves. An outdoor flowering plant, it can also be cultivated indoors. When propagated outdoors, it produces white flowers in spring.

This plant is associated with wealth in Chinese culture as one can share its offshoots with friends and family. This practice is believed to attract prosperity, as per the philosophy of multiplying wealth by sharing it with well-wishers.

Tips to grow and care: Originating from south China and the foothills of the Himalayas in India, these plants can grow up to twelve feet in height if tended well. Moderate water, adequate humidity and medium to bright light are imperative for it to thrive.

Jade plant

The Jade plant or Crassula ovata is an easy-to-care-for succulent with beaded leaves and a leathery texture. Just as its name suggests, the leaves of the plant resemble precious jade stones. Unlike other money plants, it does not grow rapidly. Its steady growth is considered indicative of a slow but steady accumulation of wealth, which brings stability to its owner.

Tips to grow and care: The key factor to your jade plant’s health is ample sunlight. Since it is a succulent, one needs to be very careful with their watering patterns. Moist soil is a big no for this plant. In colder temperatures, it is recommended to water it as infrequently as once a month.

Lucky bamboo

The lucky bamboo plant, which goes by the botanical name Dracaena sanderiana, is considered one of the luckiest feng shui money plants and is commonly gifted as a gesture of good luck. Because of its long and green stems and slender leaves, the plant is compared to the bamboo tree.

Every stalk represents something, according to feng shui. Two stalks represent love, three are a symbol of happiness and long life, five are a symbol of balance, six mean good luck, seven stalks represent good health, eight stalks mean good growth and ten spell perfection. A lucky bamboo plant with 21 stalks is believed to hold a powerful blessing for its owner.

Tips to grow and care: This plant should be treated like a succulent. Good quality water, partial shade and a good soil mix are all it needs to thrive.

Swiss cheese plant

This plant belongs to the Monstera species and comes in a variety of shapes and patterns. Its upward growth trajectory is representative of abundant wealth. It is recommended to place this plant in and around safes or lockers, where wealth is usually stored in the house.

Tips to grow and care: One needs to be a bit careful with this plant as too much sunlight or overwatering can cause its delicate leaves to turn yellow. It is essential to have a good soil mix to prevent root rot. Please ensure that the plant gets consistent temperature and adequate humidity as well.

Money tree

The highlight of the money tree or Pachira aquatica is its entwined trunk. As per the ancient feng shui belief, the stem locks in positive energy for its owner. The braided stem is also symbolic of the five elements of feng shui. Hence, not just having this plant but even tending to it leads to good luck.

This plant is also believed to usher in good health for the dwellers of the house it is placed in.

Tips to grow and care: This is an indoor plant and hence, cannot tolerate bright or harsh sunlight. It should be kept in shade and can grow well even in very weak sunlight. Low to moderate watering should be fine for it to thrive.

Silver satin or silver pothos

Just as the name suggests, silver satin is known for its dazzling silver spots on its heart-shaped leaves. Feng shui hails this plant for warding off negative energies. This vine, whose scientific name is Scindapsus pictus, tends to shoot in an upward direction. This is yet another signal of growth as per the Chinese tradition.

Tips to grow and care: This plant grows well in the summer and spring seasons and hence, needs to be given extra care during this period. One needs to ensure there are no bug infestations, especially during the warmer months of the year. Essentially an outdoor plant, it needs a good amount of sunlight and moderate water.

Silver dollar vine

Xerosicyos danguyi, commonly known as silver dollar vine, is a climber in succulent variety. It belongs to the same plant family as cucumbers and squash. It is both an indoor and outdoor plant and can grow up to 12 feet in height. This plant is important in feng shui as it is known to propagate wealth and money.

Tips to grow and care: This plant is pretty flexible when it comes to lighting conditions. However, it does well in a good amount of sunlight. The watering pattern needs to be strictly regulated. They are easy to propagate and grow if one pays attention to their light and water needs.

Conclusion

Feng shui experts recommend placing the lucky money plants in specific areas of the house and also in outdoor spaces to make the most of its positive vibes. There are certain bagua areas, as per the feng shui energy map, which divides any space into nine sections — family (zhen), wealth (xun), health (tai qi), helpful people (qian), children (dui), fame (li), career (kan), partnerships (kun). Placing a specific plant in each of these areas guarantees good luck.

One also needs to be aware of plants which give away negative energies according to feng shui. Spiky cactus or dying plants should not be stored in the house.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Michelle Henderson/Unsplash)