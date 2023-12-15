Final Mercury retrograde 2023: Know what it is and how it will affect your zodiac

It’s that time of the year! The air has come alive with merrymaking and holiday spirit. However, while the festive fervour is paving the way for a new year, one must beware of the final Mercury retrograde that begins on 13 December 2023 and continues until 1 January 2024.

Similar to the first and second Mercury retrograde in 2023, this last one also marks a spell of commotion, chaos, trepidation and anxiety, affecting every sign on the zodiac wheel. The retrograde motion can affect finances, travel plans and communication, hampering year-end plans.

The final Mercury retrograde of 2023: What it means and other details

What happens when Mercury retrogrades

Mercury takes 88 days to complete one revolution around the Sun, while the Earth takes 365 days. Due to this difference, there are times when Mercury, the fastest planet, appears to travel backwards when observed from Earth. This phenomenon is termed planetary retrograde.

This apparent retrograde motion, which takes place about three to four times a year, can affect one’s day-to-day life. Mercury’s retrograde becomes more significant as it is considered the ruling planet of communication, travel, technology and information.

The retrograde motion occurs in three phases. The first is the pre-shadow phase, which begins three weeks before the retrograde starts. Then comes the actual retrograde that lasts two to three weeks. Once that is over, begins the three-week post-shadow phase when things go back to normal.

The final Mercury retrograde of December 2023

During the final retrograde, Mercury begins to move from Capricorn to Sagittarius. Parade notes that the pre-retrograde shadow started on 25 November in the house of Sagittarius.

On 1 December, the celestial body moved into Capricorn. Stylecaster states that Mercury will remain in that constellation from 13 December at 2:09 am ET (12:39 pm IST) to 23 December at 1:17 am ET (11:47 am IST) before moving back into Sagittarius.

It is slated to reside there until 1 January 2024 at 10:07 pm (2 January 2024 at 8:37 pm IST). The post-retrograde shadow will likely last till 20 January, when the retrograde ends.

Interestingly, the full Cold Moon in December, occurring on the 27th of the month, will coincide with the final Mercury retrograde. This phase will usher in new ideas for unfinished business. Reflections on spending habits, self-expression and travel plans will help make the new year more fruitful.

How will the final Mercury retrograde affect each zodiac sign?

Mercury’s retrograde in Capricorn will pose several challenges. One might find it particularly difficult to stick to plans and become increasingly restless to achieve goals. However, when Mercury moves into Sagittarius, there is a sense of calmness and optimism, marking the best time to set goals for 2024, connecting with family members and picking up unfinished projects. Let’s have a look at how the retrograde affects the zodiac signs as it moves through the 12 houses of Vedic astrology.

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Mercury will traverse through the tenth house of career, compelling the natives of the zodiac to think about their long-term professional goals and commitments. As the retrograde enters the ninth house which signifies travel, higher knowledge, spirituality and belief, one might want to tie the remaining loose ends of old businesses and rework their career ahead. However, once the retrograde ends, they will have a clearer understanding of their professional standing. Be careful while dealing with important matters and take time before coming to a decision.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

The earth sign might feel a bit uneasy during the final Mercury retrograde of 2023. However, it is a good time to travel because of the messenger planet’s movement in the ninth house. This can be an opportunity to explore new things. One can also visit an old spot and relive old memories. As it retrogrades into the eighth house of intimacy and transformation, old financial issues and debts might resurface. It would be better to settle debts and start moving forward.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

For the air sign, this is an emotionally vulnerable time. Mercury, being the ruling planet and in retrograde, brings about a maelstrom of emotions. This is also the most opportune moment to face suppressed issues, as one can heal fast. The planet will retrograde into the eighth house, helping one deal with uncomfortable subjects. Later, Mercury will move into the seventh house denoting partnership, which will give the natives time to assess their relationships and alliances. During the three-week phase from 23 December onwards, one can find love and friendship in unexpected places.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Cancer, be prepared to face relationship issues during the retrograde period as Mercury will spin backwards into the seventh house. It becomes essential to thoroughly understand who one interacts with and how one takes things forward.

When Mercury enters the sixth house of daily routines and work, fitness regimens and responsibilities at work will be affected. Cancerians might feel the urge to double-check everything for potential errors and rectification.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The fire sign will be more confident and at the helm of affairs as the planet moves back into the sixth house of work and health. Leo will feel empowered in their everyday work and balance their duties to avoid fatigue during the holiday season. Plus, between 23 December 2023 and 1 January 2024, when the planet enters the fifth house of romance and self-expression, it will be a time to seek romantic relationships.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

While all Mercury retrogrades bring a spell of frustration and turmoil, it will be an interesting time for Virgo. The planet will retrograde in the fifth house of this earth sign, which is linked with pleasure, lust and creativity. However, as Mercury begins to enter the fourth house of home and ancestral roots, one will have to devote time to family and resolve any conflicts or issues.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

The final Mercury retrograde of 2023 for this cardinal sign will begin in the fourth house — a time to focus on family, go back to their roots, flip through old memories and resolve old issues. However, when the planet enters the third house of communication, it is going to be tumultuous. Miscommunications, misunderstandings and wrong inferences can happen. Libra, be cautious of what you say!

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

The water sign, too, should slow down and think twice before saying or committing to anything during this Mercury retrograde. One must be careful of who they speak to, what they say and the timing of having certain conversations. On 23 December, the celestial body will move backwards into the second house of finances. Take note of expenditures along with assessing whether one is earning their worth.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

As Mercury retrogrades in the income house, be sure to have a good view of all money matters. While in the second house, analyse moments of splurging and if any highly lucrative projects couldn’t be taken on. On 23 December, when Mercury enters the first house of self, it provides the opportunity to re-evaluate the past year — one’s works, decisions and actions — to prepare a new self in 2024.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

With the Mercury retrograde beginning in this sun sign, Capricorn will experience intense emotional energy. It is the time for introspection for a fresh start in the upcoming year. As the planet moves backwards into the 12th house linked to spirituality, a sense of calmness and introspection will settle in.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Mercury begins its retrograde in the 12th house, prompting self-reflection among the natives of this zodiac. Later, when it shifts into the 11th house of networking between 23 December and 1 January, it will help individuals reconnect with old friends, make new connections and forge friendships.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

During the final Mercury retrograde of 2023, individuals of this water sign may gain by rekindling old connections. They will also benefit by forming new relationships with those who can contribute to their personal growth. After all, the planet will be in the 11th house. When it enters the 10th house of career, matters related to growth in work, trying new ventures and reviewing one’s position will take centre stage.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy NASA/ @nasa/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How long will Mercury be retrograding in December 2023?

The final Mercury retrograde begins on 13 December 2023 and ends on 1 January 2024.

-What signs will be affected by the final Mercury retrograde of 2023?

The Mercury retrograde of December 2023 will take place in the house of Capricorn and Sagittarius. While all zodiac signs will feel its repercussions, some of them will feel vulnerable.

-What should be avoided during Mercury retrograde 2023?

Every Mercury retrograde is a moment of uneasiness, confusion and unrest. It is best to be mindful of one’s words and actions and be careful of travel plans and money matters. It is advised to slow your pace to avoid any mishaps.

-What not to do during a Mercury retrograde?

During a Mercury retrograde, it is important to avoid misunderstandings and miscommunications, as they can have adverse effects. Taking stock of oneself, trying to avoid anxiety and thinking before moving ahead are crucial.