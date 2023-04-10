LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of April 10 – April 16, 2023

Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message; it helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the cards reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the path of our life accordingly. Let us see what the horoscope is for 10 April – 16 April 2023 different zodiac signs.
There are a lot of factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy. It is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gains insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe.
Read on to know April horoscope for this week
Career and Finance
The card for the week for career and finance for Aries zodiac sign native is Six of Wands Reversed which indicates some delays and obstacles at work. Do not lose heart as you are close to achieving your goal. Continue with renewed vigour and you will come out as a winner.
Health
The health card for the week is Knight of Swords Reversed. Swords generally are not good cards to get in health readings as it indicates a slow recovery. The advice is to have patience.
Relationships
The Chariot is your Card for relationships indicating success and happiness in relationships this week. If wanting to get married, this is the right time propose.
Career and Finance
The Tarot cart for Taurus sun sign is Knight of Pentacles. It is an indication of success and smooth sailing at work and denotes financial gains as well. It’s a good time for investments and expansions.
Health
The Two of Wands card indicates dilemma relating to health. It is advisable to get a health check up. If undergoing treatment, a second opinion is strongly recommended.
Relationships
Strength Reversed card indicates some space is required in your relationships. Respect your partner’s wishes and opinions. It is in your hands to make the going good, it depends on how you handle the situation.
Career and Finance
The tarot card for the week for Gemini sun sign is Six of Swords. It indicates some ups and downs at work. Be respectful towards your bosses and colleagues.
Health
The health card Knight of Cups Reversed indicates anxieties and stress. Try to relax, keep yourself hydrated and try to eat healthy.
Relationships
You need to work hard to maintain a good relationship suggests the Eight of Pentacles. Although a positive card, the advice is to spend more time with your near and dear ones. If single, this is a good time to propose.
Career and Finance
The career and finance card for Cancer zodiac sign is Page of Swords. The card suggests discarding lethargy and boredom and working towards your goals with renewed vigour.
Health
The Ten of Pentacles indicates good health. If you are recuperating from a surgery or illness, the recovery will be very fast. That does not mean you neglect your health. Take care of yourself.
Relationships
The Devil Reversed card suggests too many distractions and uncertainties. The advice is to be faithful and committed to your relationship and nurture it with love, understanding and time.
Career and Finance
The tarot card for this week is Star, a very positive card for Leo natives in terms of career and finance. You will win accolades at your work and will be rewarded handsomely. You might get promoted or get a good bonus. Increment is also likely on the cards.
Health
King of Pentacles Reversed is the health card for you this week indicating you might be worrying unduly for your health. It might be more from anxiety. Try to relax yourself and focus on eating healthy and undertaking physical exercises.
Relationships
The Nine of Swords reversed is indication of dissatisfaction in a relationship. Maybe it’s time you move on. Maintain honesty and clarity with your partner and family.
Career and Finance
The World Reversed card shows some delays and obstructions in your work. Do not get too disappointed as the result will be positive. Finances are likely to be stagnant.
Health
Five of Pentacles is the health card, and it suggests that small health issues will continue with Virgo natives. Try to be patient and positive.
Relationships
The Justice card suggests, what you sow, so you shall reap. Be Loving and understanding and you will be reciprocated with the same.
Career and Finance
The tarot card for this week for Librans is Page of Pentacles. This is a positive card for career and finance. Your creativity will be at its peak, new projects or even a new job offer is a possibility. Finances will increase and it’ll be satisfactory.
Health
The Five of Wands Reversed does not indicate good health. Health issues have been bothering you for some time now. Try a change in treatment.
Relationships
The relationship card for Librans this week is the Hanged Man which shows dissatisfaction. You are not in a comfortable state of mind. You need to sort out your feelings.
Career and Finance
For Scorpio natives, the card for the week is Five of Swords Reversed. It suggests you need to make certain compromises in your work. Be careful at the workplace. Do not place too much trust on your subordinates.
Health
Six of Pentacles Reversed suggests neglect in health-related issues. Look after yourself, eat healthy and meditate. These are the easiest ways for nurturing your mental and physical well being.
Relationships
The Emperor card suggests that you need to be more loving and caring towards your partner. Emotions expressed are the most beautiful thing in the world. Show your affection to your partner, and family.
Career and Finance
Delays, obstacles and losses are indicated by the World Reversed card for Sagittarius natives this week. Patience is the key for you this week. Things will get better soon.
Health
Nine of Wands is the health card reading and it indicates that you are physically and mentally tired. Indulge in some outdoor activities. The change will brighten you up.
Relationships
The Judgement card indicates something from the past is bothering you. It’s best to be open and clear with your partner and family members.
Career and Finance
The tarot card for Capricorns for this week is Knight of Wand Reversed and it indicates dissatisfaction in your career. It is best if you are clear about what you actually want, and then start working towards it.
Health
Six of Cups indicates good health for self, but someone in the family needs your compassion and care.
Relationships
Temperance is the Tarot card for Capricorn Sun sign and it reveals a good understanding between partners. This card indicates a good bonhomie with family also.
Career and Finance
The Tarot card for Aquarius Sun sign is Eight of Swords. This indicates claustrophobia at work. You will feel restricted and bound. You need to put your ideas in action and work hard to achieve your goals.
Health
Four of Pentacles suggests you need to relax and enjoy. Do not think too much about your health. Divert your energies towards yoga and meditation.
Relationships
Nine of Pentacles is indicative of good relationships with partner and family this week.
Career and Finance
The tarot card for this week is Ace of Swords which indicates a new project or new job. It is a good week for career and finances.
Health
The Queen of Wands Reversed suggests you need a general check up to rule out any health-related issues. For women, it might indicate some gynaecological problems.
Relationships
The Six of Wands indicates uncertainty in relationships. You need to work towards strengthening your love bonds. You need to spend more time and communicate more with your family.