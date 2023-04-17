LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of April 17 – April 23, 2023

Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message; it helps us to utilize the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the cards reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance and clarity to a situation. Let us see what the horoscope is for 17 April – 23 April 2023 different zodiac signs.
There are lots of factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy, it is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gains insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe.
Read on to know April horoscope for this week
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Career and Finance
The Three of Wands is a positive card to get in a career and finance reading. Aries natives will get new opportunities at work. Your work will be appreciated and you will be in the lime light. Financial gains, increments and promotion are indicated.
Health
The Hierophant Reversed is not the best card to get in a health reading. You might be struggling with health-related issues. Try changing the treatment and medication.
Relationships
The Queen of Pentacles Reversed suggests boredom in relationship. Do not take your partner for granted. It could show possessiveness and selfishness. Give space to family members as well.
2 /12
Career and Finance
The card for Taurus natives for this week is Lovers which suggests a new partnership. Be ready and alert to take every opportunity. Be straightforward and clear in your dealings.
Health
The King of Pentacles is an indication of good health. Concentrate on staying healthy. Eat properly and exercise well.
Relationships
The Five of Swords is not a very good card for relationship readings. Do not brush the problems aside, address the issues which are a bone of contention among partners, and try to solve them amicably.
3 /12
Career and Finance
The Three of Cups Reversed is the career and finance card for Gemini natives showing some last moment glitches in a successful project. Be careful and mindful about all the aspects of the job at hand. Financially, it’s an average week.
Health
The Six of Pentacles indicates good health for Gemini natives this week. It is indicative that you are taking good care of yourself and following a healthy regimen.
Relationships
The Four of Cups suggest you need to take out some time for your romantic endeavours. Do not let unpleasant memories of the past spoil your present.
4 /12
Career and Finance
The career card for cancer Sun sign for this week is Five of Wands Reversed. The conflicts and unrest at the work place will get resolved, but not without effort. Work towards achieving a good work environment at work. It is a good week for financial gains.
Health
The health card for this week for Cancerains is Page of Swords Reversed. Sword cards generally are indicative of some health problems. It is a good time to get a physical health check up done.
Relationships
New relationships will bloom and prosper says the Fool Reversed card. If you are already in a relationship, you need to act in a mature way. Try a different more mature approach in your relationships.
5 /12
Career and Finance
The Nine of Swords is the career card for Leo natives. You might be at your breaking point with work overload and undue pressure at work. Try to delegate the responsibility and do not take all the workload upon yourself. Financially, this is a good week.
Health
The King of Wand is the positive health card for the week. You are energetic and enthusiastic. You need to work towards being physically active.
Relationships
The relationship card is Six of Wands, known as victory card. You will enjoy marital bliss. Enjoy a relaxed and happy time with friends and family.
6 /12
Career and Finance
The Seven of Swords Reversed is the card for your career this week. Only hard work pays, so if you have been cutting corners and are lax at work, pull up your socks.
Health
The Four of Pentacles foretells you are not allowing yourself a proper recovery. Do not have a paranoia about past health issues. Focus on your present health in a positive and healthy way.
Relationships
The Hermit is the relationship card for Virgo natives indicating loneliness and aloofness. You need to sort-out yourself emotionally. If entering a new relationship, bury the past.
7 /12
Career and Finance
The Knight of Swords is the card for Libra sun sign natives. Set realistic expectations for yourself. Some good finances are indicated.
Health
The Swords are indicative of ill health and Three of Swords denotes some heart-related issues. It could mean emotional stress and disappointment.
Relationships
The Seven of Cups Reversed is the relationship card for you indicating it is time to take your relationships seriously. Be faithful and committed.
8 /12
Career and Finance
The Four of Pentacles card indicates comfort in your career. You are happy and satisfied with work and could look around to expand your work sphere.
Health
The Eight of Hearts Reversed is your health card for the week. It indicates that you are neglecting your health. You might be going through emotional upheaval and need to focus on your mental well being also.
Relationships
The King of Pentacles card indicates security and stability in a relationship. Couples will enjoy togetherness and singles will find their soulmates.
9 /12
Career and Finance
The card for the week for Sagittarius natives is Knight of Cups Reversed. This card indicates lost opportunities and last moment failures. You need to be strong and try to make amends positively.
Health
The Nine of Pentacles indicates good health and fertility for young men and women.
Relationships
The Lovers Reversed card indicates mismatch and lack of communication. You should work on improving your communication and respect your partner.
10 /12
Career and Finance
The Wheel of Fortune is the card for Capricorn natives this week. You can look forward to good opportunities coming your way. Your finances will also improve.
Health
The Sun Reversed is the health card, which suggests you are in good health physically. You need to be positive and stay happy mentally.
Relationships
The Eight of Cups is the relationship card for you this week. You need to work on yourself to improve and establish a good loving bond. For singles, it is a time to reflect and decide what you actually want.
11 /12
Career and Finance
The career and finance card for you this week is the Queen of Swords Reversed. Plan and set your goals carefully. An impulsive move can ruin things for you. Your finances will be good.
Health
The Health card for you is Seven of Swords Reversed. Do not neglect your health. The Tarot advice is to address all health issues on priority.
Relationships
The Six of Cups card advises you to revive pleasant memories of the past with your partner. There is a possibility of someone from the past showing up and rekindling an old flame.
12 /12
Career and Finance
The Magician card for Pisces natives this week indicates that you will effortlessly achieve your goals and more. You will win accolades and your finances will rise.
Health
The Health card is Seven of Cups Reversed, and it indicates overindulgence and poor lifestyle. You need to focus on self-care.
Relationships
The Two of Cups Reversed indicates a lack of communication. It can also indicate mutual disrespect. Try to communicate openly and be honest in your relationship. A good bonhomie with siblings and family are indicated.