LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of August 7 – August 13, 2023

The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards used by numerous mystics to foretell the future by interpreting energies. The pictures on the cards have a divine message which represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and reflecting on the cards, being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from August 7 – August 13, 2023.
The universe is vast. It includes the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and the earth where humans live is a very small part of it. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilising their own energies – the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Tarot is a means of divination, a form of cartomancy, categorised as an occult science, offering us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – August 7 – August 13, 2023.
Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs helps you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this week, from 7 August – 13 August 2023.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for August 7 – August 13
Career and Finance
Six of Cups indicates not to forget the lessons learned from the past. You might be faced with situation linking your present to the past. Use the experiences of the past as a steppingstone for future. For natives in job, you might get an offer from your previous firm and businesspeople might restore some buried propositions. Investments from the past will yield good returns and your good financial planning will be an asset.
Health
Page of Pentacles Reversed indicates lethargy. You might be lacking vigour and energy. Do not neglect your health.
Relationships
Three of Wands Reversed is the relationship card indicating overwork and exhaustion. If you have been driving yourself hard, it is time for a break. Invest in romance and good familial bonds. Take a break and spend time with your loved ones.
Career and Finance
Knight of Swords indicates a change in job or business. You need to be ready to take the opportunities as you will be achieving a lot this week. The advice is to move ahead with deliberation and proper know-how. Financially, it’s a good month.
Health
Ace of Wands Reversed indicates health issues. It is a good time for a check-up. Pregnant women need to be very careful and look after themselves.
Relationships
Two of Cups indicates a balanced and supportive relationship. It indicates harmony at the domestic front. Singles will have love blooming and people in love will be tying the knot.
Career and Finance
Four of Cups indicates unfulfilled desires. If you set unrealistic targets, you will always be dissatisfied. Businesspeople will also want more. The corporate world is plagued by avarice and the advice is to enjoy what you have and be grateful.
Health
The Hermit indicates you need rest and recharge. Rediscover yourself being on the go. Work is a part of life and not the entire life, therefore, you need to spend time towards maintaining your health.
Relationships
Ace of Cups is the relationship card and it indicates good relationships. If in a committed relationship, you will have it all. Family will look up to you and will be extremely caring. Singles will have a blooming romance and natives in love can propose.
Career and Finance
Six of Swords Reversed indicates some turbulence at the workplace. Obstacles and delays will mar your week. Any travel relating to work will not be fruitful, so the advice is to just give it your best. Businesspeople might face a staff crisis besides slow work. Finances might be in disarray and need to be organised.
Health
Four of Pentacles indicates your materialistic attitude. You might be devoting all your time towards earning and investing money. The advice is to invest in your health.
Relationships
Five of Wands indicates rows and arguments. This card indicates frustrations and ego clashes and pent-up aggression. You need to stay calm and if you want harmony you need to drop the egos and work towards it. Singles and natives in love will be struggling with their relationships this week.
Career and Finance
Queen of Swords indicates you will be at your creative best and win admiration from your superiors and colleagues. If you have a female boss, you will gain a lot this week. Business run by women will do very well and good financial gains are indicated.
Health
Three of Swords indicates emotional pain and some health issues. You need to be cautious as it can also indicate someone close to you is going through an emotional breakdown.
Relationships
Page of Wands Reversed indicates a bland and boring relationship. Do exciting things together. Sex is an important aspect, and if you have been lacking there, you need to increase your intimacy with your mate. Singles will be enjoying their single status and natives in love will be unsure of their relationship.
Career and Finance
Three of Pentacles indicates a great time for collaborations and teamwork. Your hard work will pay rich dividends and your achievements will be recognised and rewarded. It’s a good time for businesspeople to grow.
Health
Ace of Cups indicates robust health. You will be energetic and full of beans. This card indicates fertility and pregnancy.
Relationships
Queen of Wands Reversed indicates pessimism in relationships. You might be overworked and compromising in the area of relationships. Singles and natives in love will be stressed out mainly because of lack of time.
Career and Finance
Temperance indicates your dedication and hard work. You will reap good benefits. A promotion is on the cards. Think carefully and be sure of what you want. Business will flourish and you will be satisfied.
Health
Knight of Wands indicates you will be full of energy and very positive towards your health. You will be conscious and dedicated towards following a good health regime.
Relationships
Seven of Wands Reversed is the relationship card warning you of some upcoming challenges. Try to increase intimacy with your mate. Singles will be fighting to attract the attention of the opposite sex and natives in love might find something amiss in their relationship.
Career and Finance
Nine of Swords indicates it is going to be stressful. You will be overburdened and someone else might get the credit of your good work. Finances might not be as bad as you think.
Health
The Moon Reversed does not indicate ill health or health issues. You need to be more positive and conscious of your health.
Relationships
Page of Swords indicates petty arguments at home. Do not be nitpicking certain things need to be left alone. Singles need to meet more people and natives in love need to give time to their relationship and not to rush into commitment.
Career and Finance
King of Wands indicates stability in profession. You will be action oriented and will be achieving a lot. Your superiors will be favouring and appreciating you. Businesses will flourish. The advice is to invest with guidance and proper paperwork.
Health
King of Pentacles indicates good health. You will enjoy high energy levels and vigour. If you are recuperating, your recovery will be very fast.
Relationships
Star is the relationship card for this week indicating a good bonding between couples. This card shows all the strife of the past will be sorted and you will move ahead with renewed vigour and gusto. Family will be very supportive and caring. Singles will be excited with their new find.
Career and Finance
Queen of Cups Reversed indicates some kind of emotional stress at work. Businesspeople will be stressed with unexpected hindrances. Financially, you might be struggling as there might be delays. Try to be careful with your money.
Health
Judgement is a healing card. You might be healing emotionally or from some health issue. Follow what you have regimented towards your health goals.
Relationships
Queen of Pentacles foretells good bonhomie and emotional satisfaction among couples. This card is indicative of fertility and pregnancy. Singles might be attracted to older women and will be getting more and more involved. Natives in love will want to tie the knot and a good time indicated.
Career and Finance
Four of Swords indicates stability in a job. Financially, you will be fine and in the process of making long term investments. The advice is not to compromise on the present.
Health
Three of Pentacles indicates your efforts towards your health are bearing fruit. You are achieving your objectives.
Relationships
Eight of Cups Reversed indicates stagnation and monotony in relationships. You need to spice up your relationship. Singles will be lonely, and the advice is to enjoy your single status and do not rush into a relationship. Natives in love should give some time to their relationship.
Career and Finance
Three of Wands Reversed indicates your career has plateaued and does not excite you anymore. You might be regretting some decisions you made in the past. Businesspeople should go ahead with their expansion plans. Finances will be good but disorganised.
Health
Six of Pentacles indicates good health. Keep your health goals intact and follow your health goals religiously.
Relationships
Ace of Wands Reversed indicates boredom. Add spark in your life. Your sex life needs attention, and you need to take certain steps to make the relationship amicable. Singles will not be able to find a partner and might feel lonely and natives in love should focus in nurturing their relationship.