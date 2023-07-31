LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of July 31 – August 6, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at this week’s July 31 – August 6, 2023, horoscope.

The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises. All these energies along with their own help find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – July 31 – August 6, 2023.

The movement in the universe is constant hence the energies are changing every moment. Each zodiac sign is different affected by these changing energies. The full moon on 2 August is a good day to manifest blessings and enjoy the offerings by the cosmos this month.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for July 31 – August 6