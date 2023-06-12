LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of June 12 – June 18, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Read on to know the 2023 horoscope for the last two days of May and the first week of June.

The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises. All these energies along with their own help find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck has complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.

Sun, the king of the solar system is in the Gemini zodiac sign and as usual, the Moon will change its zodiac after two-and-a-half days. Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers are together in the Cancer zodiac sign, while Saturn is in Aquarius, and is comfortable in its own ‘Mooltrikone’ house. It’s starting its retrograde motion at the end of this week on 17 June. The planet Mercury is moving to earthy Taurus on 8 June. Jupiter is happy in his friend’s house in Aries. This congenial alignment of planets indicates a harmonious week for all zodiacs.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for June 12 – June 18