LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of May 1 – May 7, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination used by mystics and tarot readers worldwide since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny but we can definitely refocus and redirect the paths of our life, with guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are many factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. On that note, let’s see what May 2023 horoscope holds for all the zodiac signs.
The universe is vast, it includes the earth, where human beings live and everything else exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and more. The energies of the cosmos have a different effect on each person. Everything that exists has energies, each person has his own energies, and the clairvoyant utilises all these energies along with their own to find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provide you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck has complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.
Jupiter arising on 3 May will get a lot of positive energies and changes. On the other hand, on 5 May, the penumbral lunar eclipse is slated to occur in the Scorpio sun sign, which might disturb the cosmic energies. Meanwhile, Venus will enter Gemini on 2 May. Let us see what the cards foretell for different zodiac signs.
Read on to know May horoscope for this week
Career and Finance
The Ace of Cup Reversed is the career and finance card for Aries for the first week of May 2023 indicating some dissatisfaction at work. Some obstacles and hindrances in growth are indicated. Your finances will not be as expected. Some disappointments are in store.
Health
The Ace of Sword Reversed is your health card showing some health-related issues that might crop up. It can also indicate surgery. You need to relax and stay calm.
Relationships
The Magician card will work magic in your relationships. Your relationships will grow and become strong.
Career and Finance
The tarot card is the World that indicates you will get successful in all your endeavours. You will win favours and accolades. It’s a good week for money and financial gains.
Health
The health card is Empress, indicating good health for Taurean natives. This card indicates fertility. Natives of this sun sign desirous of parenthood will be blessed with a child soon. If you were facing some gynaecological issues, they will be sorted out.
Relationships
The Three of Cups indicates a good week for love and romance. You will enjoy a good time with your partner. Some celebrations in the family are indicated.
Career and Finance
The Three of Pentacles is indicative of success. You need to involve your colleagues and use their expertise also to achieve your goals and targets. If planning a collaboration, it is likely to happen. Your finances will be good. Businesspeople will enjoy good profits.
Health
Death Reversed is indicative of neglect towards your health. You need to pay attention to self-care. Cultivate good eating habits and work towards your physical well-being.
Relationships
The King of Cups indicates maturity and stability in a relationship. This card can also be a warning to be stable in your relationships and not to overreact in any situation.
Career and Finance
Seven of Cups indicates distractions relating to your work. You need to streamline and prioritise your schedules. Your finances will be good, and you might get a new opportunity to increase your financial standing.
Health
The Six of Cups Reversed is your health card which indicates some neglect towards your own health. If some near and dear ones are going through a health problem, pay attention and be kind to the patient.
Relationships
The King of Wands suggests strengthening of relationships. All over, healthy relationships are indicated.
Career and Finance
The Knight of Wands indicates good career prospects for Leo natives. You need to put all your plans into action, and you will achieve positive results. It is a good time for finances. Businesspeople are likely to get good profits.
Health
The Page of Swords is your health card for the first week of May. Your health will be average, but you need to take precautions and look after your health.
Relationships
The Devil card indicates you need to discard your ego and not hurt near and dear ones. For singles, it is a warning not to give wrong impressions to your partner. Avoid commitment for some time. Try not to be brash and hurtful with your family.
Career and Finance
Temperance is the card for natives of Virgo this week. It suggests you need to balance planning and action. Set realistic goals and with planning and the right balance try to achieve them. Good finances are indicated.
Health
The Hermit indicates you need to go in for a health check-up. If already undergoing treatment, it suggests you take a second opinion.
Relationships
The Eight of Cups Reversed suggests dissatisfaction in relationships. You need to work towards rekindling and rejuvenating your relationships.
Career and Finance
The Hanged Man suggests dissatisfaction and uncertainty at work. On the face of it, all seems well but there is some nagging doubt which is making you restless and stressed out.
Health
The Knight of Pentacles is your health card indicating good health. If you have been unwell lately, you are definitely on your way to recovery.
Relationships
The Six of Cups indicates the rekindling of a relationship or meeting an old flame. It can be taken as advice to add a spark to your relationships.
Career and Finance
The card for you is Star Reversed this week. Work is good but this card Indicates boredom or monotony in your current field of work. Some obstructions and delays are indicated.
Health
The health card is King of Swords. Swords do not indicate good health. It is time for a thorough check-up.
Relationships
The relationship card for Scorpio natives is the Queen of Hearts Reversed, showing some strife or disagreement with your partner. You need to be frank and open in all your relationships.
Career and Finance
The Empress is your career and finance card indicating a great time workwise. Get ready for new developments at work and good finances.
Health
The King of Pentacles shows stable health. You need to nurture your good health with healthy eating and lots of exercise.
Relationships
Temperance is your relationship card suggesting that you should keep a balance in relationships. Everyone should be given their share of love and respect and time.
Career and Finance
The Ace of Wands Reversed shows lots of hard work and energy have been put in to achieve your goals. Your finances will remain average this month.
Health
The Chariot Reversed indicates some ups and downs in health. Try not to delay any medical attention or procedure. Take a second opinion for sure.
Relationships
The Ten of Swords is the relationship card for Capricorn natives. It is not a positive card for relationships as it denotes breakups. You need to forget all the grudges of the past and start on a clean slate if you have to move ahead with your partner.
Career and Finance
The Seven of Pentacles is your career card denoting moving up in your career. Good opportunities will come your way and you will be getting good remunerations.
Health
The card for health for Aquarius natives is Five of Wands, suggesting a fight against ill health. It might not be a big health issue though.
Relationships
The Knight of Pentacles suggests positivity in relationships. Work towards improving your relationships, and strengthening all relationship bonds. It’s a good time to propose.
Career and Finance
The Tarot card for Pisces is Eight of Swords indicating boredom at work. You need to break the monotony. Take a break. Financially you will be in a comfortable position.
Health
The health card is Eight of Wands suggesting you are struggling with small health issues, but with your high energy levels and fighting spirit, you will get over it quickly. Try not to neglect your health.
Relationships
The Ten of Pentacles indicates good relationships. You will enjoy it with your family and friends.