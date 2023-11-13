Weekly horoscope: A tarot reading of November 13 – November 19, 2023

We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With our 2023 weekly horoscope’s guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. The mystic and clairvoyant with their expertise read the cards and foretell what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect everyone differently, and being able to interpret their effect through these cards is a specialised job done by an occultist. Read on to know what are the horoscope predictions for the next week.

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules and that is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them.

Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac in our weekly horoscope 2023. Try to make the best of situations you are likely to face this week.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for November 13 – November 19

Aries weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Pentacles indicates that you will be getting good returns of your hard work. Your seniors will be appreciative of your work and your colleagues will look up to you. Stay grounded and keep doing your best to get good returns this week. Businesses will reap rich dividends and finances will be good. Investments from the past will get very lucrative returns.

Health: Ace of Wands indicates good health. Your new health goals are working well for you and you ought to keep following them to maintain yourself. This card also indicates fertility and pregnancy.

Relationships: The Sun card indicates positivity in relationships. Any past misunderstanding will disappear and relationship issues if any, will get sorted out amicably. Enjoy harmonious relationships with family and friends this week.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Queen of Cups Reversed suggests you are over committed towards your work that leaves no time for other things and makes you stressed out. You need to balance between personal and professional life. Same applies to natives in business also. Financially you need to save up and be less extravagant.

Health: Page of Pentacles Reversed indicates an unhealthy lifestyle. You need to focus more on your health and follow good health regimes and schedules.

Relationships: Queen of Cups is the relationship card indicating bonhomie among couples and a caring and loving relationship. You are likely to have an exciting sex life this week. Family will be loving and supportive.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Eight of Cups indicates a change of responsibility at work. It can indicate work-related travel and a change of job. This card suggests you need a break from you daily chores to revitalise and revive your energies. Finances will be good.

Health: Knight of Pentacles is a good card to get in a health reading. Physical fitness means a lot to you, and you work hard towards it.

Relationships: The Hermit is the relationship card indicating you need to connect better with your partner. You need to introspect as you may be hurting from some past episode. Be frank and open and if required, seek the help of a professional.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Queen of Swords indicates you need to respect your seniors and colleagues. Your brash attitude might upset your co-workers and spoil the camaraderie at work. Businesspeople will face some obstacles at work sort and need to sort them out amiably. Harmony at the workplace is important for growth.

Health: Strength Reversed is the health card and it shows good health. You need to focus on a healthy diet and exercise regime.

Relationships: Eight ofCups Reversed indicates a lack of trust and insecurity in love. You need to address your insecurities and find an amicable solution. Brushing them under the carpet is a bad idea. Work towards strengthening familial bonds and improving relationships.

Leo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: King of Wands Reversed indicates a lack of effort from your side. You might be depending a lot on your colleagues for completion of your projects. ‘Do it yourself’ is the mantra for this week. Businesspeople need to be alert and oversee the projects themselves. Finances will be in disarray. You need to sort this out yourself without further ado.

Health: The Fool Reversed indicates neglect towards the health. The advice is to get a thorough check-up done. You might be accident prone this week and need to be cautious.

Relationships: Nine of Pentacles Reversed indicate a dull and monotonous relationship. The advice is to get in some enthusiasm and reignite your passion. Small gestures and loving words keep a relationship alive. Family will miss your warmth and time. Looking after them is not only your duty but it will also attract positivity.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Seven of Cups Reversed indicates some lost opportunities in your career. You need to be more vigilant towards your career growth. It is a good time to upscale your skills and be better equipped to handle further challenges. Businesspeople need to be more alert and should not let the opportunities slip. Finances will be okayish.

Health: Seven of Wands is indicative of some struggle or the fight to stay healthy. Do not take small health issues lightly as they can snowball to larger ones if neglected. Getting a health check-up is a good idea.

Relationships: Ten of Wands indicates that you are struggling to keep the relationships with your mate intact generally because of your commitments and responsibilities. You need to share the burden with your partner rather than deal alone with it. Some family responsibilities are likely to keep you on your toes.

Libra weekly horoscope

Career and Finance:

Page of Wands indicates a good time professionally. You will be enthusiastic and beaming with new creative ideas. Streamline and move ahead step by step in an organised way. Businesspeople are likely to expand and increase their work. Finances will be good.

Health: Lovers Reversed indicates your body might not be coping well. Listen to your body. Relax and work towards improving your health.

Relationships: Three of Swords Reversed indicates some loss or sadness in your relationship. In some cases, a breakup cannot be ruled out. Healing comes with time but you need to let go. Family might be undergoing some heartbreak, and you need to be their support.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Three of Swords Reversed indicates that you are getting over with some crisis at work. The advice is not to harbour any grudges and concentrate on your work with fervour. Businesspeople might face a sudden collapse at work and need to stabilise quickly and move on. Finances will cause some stress.

Health: The Tower indicates you need to be very careful regarding your health this week. A sudden illness or an accident might be a possibility. Look after your mental health. Pregnant women should be extra-cautious.

Relationships: Magician Reversed indicates that you need to be more honest and communicative with your partner. Do not let your partner manipulate you in any way. Avoid arguments and conflicts.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: The Emperor Reversed indicates that you need to pull up your socks. This might be due to lack of concentration and focus. Your potential has not decreased but the attention has. Finances are good but you need a professional to guide you regarding your money and investments.

Health: Page of Wands is the health card that indicates lack of physical activity. You need to just start a healthy exercising regime.

Relationships: Knight of Cups Reversed indicates a lack of love in a relationship or a breakdown in it. It can also indicate infidelity and cheating. It is best to sort out things. Family might be distant and not very cooperative.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Six of Cups indicates you might be recalled from your previous organisation, and you will be happy to rejoin. You need to be over-cautious this time. Businesspeople might be getting back old talent or adapting some old ways at work. Finances will be good. Some investment from the past will fetch you good returns.

Health: Queen of Pentacles Reversed indicates some weight-related problems. It can also indicate fertility issues. Eating healthy, a peaceful mind, and adequate rest and exercise are the solutions.

Relationships: Six of Swords indicates the improvement in a turbulent relationship. This card can indicate a patch up with an open-hearted discussion and clearing of misunderstandings and doubts. Some strife among family members cannot be ruled out. The advice is to be cautious of what you say to your near and dear ones.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Nine of Swords indicates some anxiety and stress relating to your profession. You might need to bring some changes in the way you work. Businesspeople are likely to change their line of work or make new additions in the existing work. Finance might be in a disorganised state causing you stress.

Health: Four of Wands is the health card indicating good health and wellness. This is a good card to get if you are recuperating.

Relationships: Two of Cups Reversed shows strife among partners. It is indicative of a taken for granted attitude towards each other. Do not nit-pick your partner and if something really bothers you about your mate, communicate and discuss openly.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Career and Finance: Four of Swords indicates it is time to relieve yourself of overwork and pressure. Work is not everything. There is much more to life than just work. Your monetary situation seems to be good and satisfactory.

Health: King of SwordsReversed indicates lack of energy and lethargy. You need to be focused on your health and work towards improving it. A good exercising and healthy-eating schedule should revitalise and rejuvenate you.

Relationships: Page of Pentacles indicates something is amiss in your relationship with your mate. Break the routine and do interesting things together. Pay more attention to the physical needs of your partner.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock