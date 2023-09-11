LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of September 11 – September 17, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. It offers us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the path of our life. With guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are a lot of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from September 11 – September 17, 2023.

The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists. The celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy. The movement in the universe is constant. Hence, the energies are changing every moment. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to read these energies, see your darkest secrets, and sense your fears, and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – September 11 – September 17, 2023.

The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That’s why, a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment. Tarot guidance raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.

Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face this week, from September 11 – September 17.

Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for September 11 – September 17