LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of September 11 – September 17, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. It offers us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the path of our life. With guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are a lot of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from September 11 – September 17, 2023.
The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists. The celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy. The movement in the universe is constant. Hence, the energies are changing every moment. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to read these energies, see your darkest secrets, and sense your fears, and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – September 11 – September 17, 2023.
The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That’s why, a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment. Tarot guidance raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.
Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face this week, from September 11 – September 17.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for September 11 – September 17
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Career and Finance
King of Wands suggests your superiors will be appreciative of your work. You will handle work-related issues in a mature way and win accolades. Businesspeople are all set to add new dimensions to your work. Financially, a good period is indicated. Increments and gains are indicated.
Health
Ten of Wands is the health card for the week indicating good health. You will see the tensions easing out and any minor ailments bothering you are likely to disappear.
Relationships
Knight of Cups suggests a good relationship between partners with strong commitments. Familial bonds will be pleasurable and youngsters in the family will be a source of joy.
2 /12
Career and Finance
Six of Wands is one of the best cards to get in a career reading. This week will be magical, full of achievements, and accolades. This is known as victory card, and victorious you will be in terms of career and finance.
Health
Queen of Wands Reversed indicates overwork and overburden. You need to concentrate on your mental health and try to relax. Pregnant women need to be overcautious, and couples might face some fertility issues.
Relationships
Ten of Swords Reversed is your relationship card indicating that any relationship issues you might have had lately are on their way to mending itself. If you have had a recent heartbreak, it is time to move ahead positively. Family feuds if any will be sorted.
3 /12
Career and Finance
Ace of Wands denotes new beginnings in your career. You might get your dream job, and businessmen might just land up with a new sought after project. Financially, you will enjoy stability and a new source of income is likely to begin for you.
Health
The Fool is the health card for the week indicating that you will be full of energy and vitality. Try to utilise it positively and in a constructive manner.
Relationships
Eight of Wands Reversed indicates you might want to move on, and the best way is to be frank and open. Nothing can be worse than being in a toxic relationship, but it is always better to give your relationship a second chance. It is best to be communicative and share your insecurities with your friends and family.
4 /12
Career and Finance
Three of Pentacles Reversed suggests lack of dedication and commitment. It can also indicate lack of cooperation from team members. If in partnership, some strife is indicated between partners. Businesspeople need to be alert and focus on small details. You need to be mindful and alert towards financial matters.
Health
Tower is the health card for you and it is not a god omen. It indicates sudden onset of illness. Get some health check-ups done.
Relationships
King of Wands Reversed suggests an overbearing and controlling relationship. At times, the energies make you behave in this manner. Respect each other and give space.
5 /12
Career and Finance
Queen of Cups indicates your gentle and compassionate behaviour at the workplace which will win you appreciation. Your colleagues will admire you for your tact and skills. Good finances are indicated more so if you have a female boss. Businesspeople will gain from female clients.
Health
Two of Pentacles indicates robust health. It is a balance card warning you to maintain a good balance in life. Do not over-indulge in your food and drink intake. Healthy eating and exercising are important.
Relationships
Seven of Swords generally denote betrayal. It does not necessarily mean infidelity, but some deception is indicated. Be wary in friendships, and do not get carried away with sweet talk.
6 /12
Career and Finance
Ace of Cup Reversed indicates some dissatisfaction at work. You need to be alert at work as there are chances of stumbling. Some obstacles and hindrances are indicated. Finances will not be as expected, and some disappointments are in store.
Health
Six of Cups Reversed indicates some neglect towards your health. You need to be careful.
Relationships
Knight of Swords Reversed indicates a warning. Nurture your relationship. Try not to be overbearing with your partner, love, respect, and understanding are key factors for the relationship to progress. Try not to nitpick with family giving space in a relationship increases the understanding.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Three of Cups is a celebration card indicating success. A promotion is on the cards. Your superiors will be lavish with their praise, and you will be in a happy space. Businesspeople launching a new product or project you will be celebrating the outcome. Financially, a good time for increments and profits are indicated.
Health
Hanged Man Reversed indicates you must take out time from your busy schedule to devote to yourself. This card suggests neglect and that is what you cannot afford. Address your health issues and start a healthy eating and exercise regime.
Relationships
The Devil indicates some bullying by your partner. This might be a temporary phase but do not let it become a habit. This card can denote negative feelings and emotions towards near and dear ones.
8 /12
Career and Finance
Magician Reversed warns you not to neglect small issues regarding your career. Address them before they escalate to irreparable heights. This card also suggests that you are not using your skills in the right manner. If you put enough effort you are likely to gain financially. Business people need to be mindful of their P’s and Q’s relating to your work. Financially, this will be an average week.
Health
Page of Swords indicates a status quo in your health status. Your health will be average but you need to take the right steps to maintain and look after your health.
Relationships
Ten of Swords indicates problems in a relationship stemming from egoistic behaviour of your partner. Start afresh and bury the unpleasantness of the past. Do not hold any grudges against family members.
9 /12
Career and Finance
The Ten of Wands suggests overburden of work and responsibilities. The advice is to share your workload rather than compromise on the quality. Alternatively, bite only what you can comfortably chew. Businesspeople need to refuse extra workload. Do not lend any money this week as it is not likely to be returned.
Health
Knight of Pentacles indicates good health. If you have been unwell lately, you are on your way to recovery.
Relationships
The Sun is the relationship card indicating a positive and cheerful relationship. You will be in a harmonious and peaceful state of mind with your partner. You will be sharing a special bond with the elders in the family. Children will be a source of joy.
10 /12
Career and Finance
Fool Reversed is the career and finance card for Capricorn sun sign natives for this week. It indicates good opportunities coming your way. You have the potential and capability to utilise them well, but some lethargy and ineptitude is indicated. Use your money carefully and judiciously.
Health
Five of Wands suggests a fight against ill health. It could be as trivial as fighting to lose weight. Follow the doctor’s instructions properly and work towards maintaining good health.
Relationships
Ten of Pentacles indicates good relationships among partners. You will enjoy with your family and friends. Some celebrations are indicated.
11 /12
Career and Finance
The Empress card indicates a great time workwise. Some new ideas and projects will come your way that will yield positive results. You will get good gains and money will come in from more than one sources.
Health
Ace of Sword Reversed shows some health-related issues. It can also indicate a surgery. Do not neglect your health and address health symptoms immediately.
Relationships
King of Cups indicate maturity and stability in a relationship. This is a good card to get in a relationship reading. Loosening up at times and discarding your prim and proper role could be a good and refreshing change for your near and dear ones.
12 /12
Career and Finance
Four of Pentacles Reversed card warns you not to take any impulsive decisions regarding your career. Weigh all the pros and cons properly and be open to change. Try not to perform work and business-related chores. Some losses are indicated. Be careful with your money.
Health
Six of Cups Reversed indicates some neglect towards your own health. You need to be careful. Take the right steps towards a healthy regime.
Relationships
King of Wands suggests strengthening of relationships all around. You will have a good time with your partner and familial bonds will be good.