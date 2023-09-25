LSA Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of September 25 – October 1, 2023

Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules. That is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of an occultist to read and express them. Here’s looking at this week’s horoscope from September 25 – October 1, 2023.
The 78 Rider Waite Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards used by numerous mystics. The deck has pictures on the cards which represent different parts of life and shows what the future holds. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
The universe is vast it includes the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies and the earth where humans live is a very small part of it. The placement and motion of the celestial bodies affects the energies of each individual living on the earth differently. The practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain the insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards by utilise their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for this week – September 25 – October 1, 2023.
Read on to see what divine message the cards hold for each zodiac this week and make the best of situations you are likely to face this week, from September 25 – October 1.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for September 25 – October 1
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Career and Finance
Moon Reversed indicates that you will be more focused on what you want. The ambiguity in your profession will be clearing and you will be inclined to achieve what you always wanted. Follow your heart but do not disregard what your brain tells you. Businesspeople might want to change their line of work. Finances will be okay, but you need to be careful with your money.
Health
Seven of Pentacles Reversed indicates normal health but you need to work on your lifestyle. Small issues might gradually catch up and become hazardous later. Focus on good and healthy habits.
Relationships
The Sun is the relationship card indicating a trustworthy, understanding, and vivacious relationship. You will be having a superb time in between the sheets. Familial bonds will be good. You will have a special bonding with the elders of the family. It’s a good card for pregnancy. If you are trying to conceive, the stork is likely to pay a visit.
2 /12
Career and Finance
The Emperor Reversed indicates your powerful position at the workplace this week. This card often indicates misuse of power. Although, you are a capable and hard-working person yourself, the advice is to be kind and understanding. Businesspeople are advised to be kind and generous towards your employees. This card indicates a miserly nature. Financially, you will be in a very comfortable position, but you might not be managing your money well. The advice is to seek professional help for investment.
Health
Three of Pentacles indicates a good health. Keep working towards a healthy regime. If you are recuperating, your recovery will all depend on your efforts.
Relationships
The Chariot indicates that a balance in your relationship is quite important. You need to spend time and make an effort towards a healthy relationship. Pamper your partner as more efforts are required to improve your sex life.
3 /12
Career and Finance
Two of Pentacles indicates that your hands are full. You are managing too many tasks. Be forewarned and not take more responsibilities. You need to just focus on the present responsibilities. Businesspeople will be handling too many things together and the advice is to start delegating. Financially, you will be snug and looking for investment options. The advice is to explore well and read the fine print before parking your money.
Health
Eight of Cups depicts anxiety and worry. Certain things and events in life are beyond control. Worry is the worst enemy of your health. Be positive and engage in some activities to keep your mind and body healthy.
Relationships
King of Pentacles Reversed indicates dominance and egoism – the two worst enemies of a relationship. You could be dominating your partner because of the monetary power you hold. Family members might feel uncomfortable with your manoeuvring and dominating nature. You need to introspect and work towards improving your familial bonds.
4 /12
Career and Finance
The Hierophant card indicates success. This card indicates that teamwork with colleagues will fetch greater success. Businesspeople are likely to increase their work manifold with the cooperation of the team. Finances are likely to be good. You should value your hard-earned money and should be wise in spending and investing.
Health
Five of Swords Reversed indicates a relief from health issues. Focus on getting treated and improving your health by taking proper steps and medication.
Relationships
The Empress Reversed indicates overdominance or manipulation by your partner. You might be doing your best to improve strained ties but it takes two to tango. The advice is to have a frank conversation with your mate and lay down some ground rules.
5 /12
Career and Finance
Knight of pentacles is the career and finance card for Leo sun sign natives indicating an ardent dedication towards your profession. Your abilities and intelligence will win you many accolades and your performance will be rewarded. The only thing lacking is consistency and you need to focus there. Business natives will do well implementing new ideas and creativity. Your efforts will yield rich dividends financially.
Health
Three of wands is the health card indicating good health at the moment but suggests this is the recovery period you have gone through a surgery of illness and recovering well. Take proper measures to maintain your well-being.
Relationships
Temperance is the relationship card indicating harmony and an ideal camaraderie. There is love, respect, commitment in your relationship and there is a required space as well – all the ingredients for a perfect relationship between couples. The only thing which requires attention is your sex life. Your family will be happy and satisfied with your care and attention.
6 /12
Career and Finance
The Fool indicates new beginnings. Promotions are also indicated when this card opens in a reading. You will be motivated to give in your best and be full of enthusiasm to perform and this positivity will reflect in your work and make you win accolades. Financially, you will be comfortable and will be looking for new indulgences like an adventure trip or some new course.
Health
Ten of Cups Reversed indicates unexpected health problems. A health check-up is recommended. Be careful and alert towards your health.
Relationships
King of Swords is the relationship card and it indicates lack of emotions or expression. This card shows discipline and maturity in a relationship. This is a good card for parenthood. You will enjoy good relationship with the family members.
7 /12
Career and Finance
Four of Wands Reversed indicates your relationships with your colleagues is causing you a lot of stress. Time and patience are your biggest warriors in this strife, so use them. Businesspeople might be upset with the non-performance of their colleagues, and this might lead to cancellation of the project/order. Financially, you might be burdened with over expenses.
Health
Queen of Cups Reversed suggests you need to address your emotional well-being. You need to take charge and not let small things upset you. Work on a healthy lifestyle. Self-care is very important, and you need to focus on your emotional and physical health.
Relationships
Ten of Wands is your relationship card for the week indicating you are too involved in work and other responsibilities and are not spending enough time with your partner. Try to work out a balance. Focus on the quality of time you spend with your mate and make it worthwhile.
8 /12
Career and Finance
Page of Wands Reversed indicates discontent in your profession. You might not be doing what you wanted, and this is affecting your productiveness. If this is something temporary then let it pass, otherwise look for more satisfying options. Financially, you will be okay, but this card is indicative of losing money in risky investments.
Health
Three of Cups indicates good health, but this card indicates overindulgence. You might be attending a lot of social gatherings and celebrations because of which you are neglecting your health.
Relationships
Eight of Swords Reversed indicates good things are in the offing. You might have gone through a rough patch and things are likely to improve from here. Put in the right efforts and work towards amicability.
9 /12
Career and Finance
The Hanged Man indicates that your career has plateaued, and the inertia is making you restless. A sabbatical will rejuvenate you and clear your mind. Business natives might be confused as to which path to follow. Finances will not be as planned, and some losses are expected.
Health
Seven of Pentacles indicates good health. Set all the health targets like losing weight or body building and they will be achieved. Work towards maintaining it.
Relationships
Six of Wands is the victory card and is a good omen for love and romance. This card indicates you will be happy and enjoy a good bonhomie with your mate. It’s a good card to get for parenthood. Familial bonds will be exceptionally satisfying.
10 /12
Career and Finance
Wheel of Fortune foretells a lot of opportunities will come your way and you should be ready for changes. Businesspeople should be prepared to accept the changes coming their way with positivity. Finances will be good, but expenses are likely to escalate.
Health
Ace of Cups Reversed indicates some emotional setbacks. You need to focus on your well-being. Getting a health check-up done is a good idea.
Relationships
Temperance Reversed indicates an imbalance in your relationship. You need to give importance to your partner’s likes and dislikes and value their opinion. Find amicable solutions together and dissolve the issues by mutual consent. Give respect and love to the family members.
11 /12
Career and Finance
Three of Cups Reversed indicates postponement or cancellation of an important event at work for which you worked hard. It can also indicate last minute obstacle in your progress or unsupportive colleagues. Businesspeople will face some set back at work a huge project or order being shelved and things not moving as expected.
Health
Page of Wands Reversed indicates a sedentary lifestyle thus leading to lethargy and low-energy levels. You might have been preoccupied with work and neglecting your health. You need to work hard towards maintaining it.
Relationships
Ten of Pentacles indicates a consistent and positive relationship. Elders will be happy with your attention, and you might celebrate some happy occasion together.
12 /12
Career and Finance
Five of Cups Reversed indicates boredom and monotony at work. Businesspeople will be aiming for a relaxed and comfortable time at work after a demanding and exhausting phase. You need to be cautions of overspending. It is time to start saving and focus on wisely investing your money.
Health
Knight of Wands Reversed indicates that you are overdoing and overstretching yourself to achieve your health goals. You need to set achievable body building and weight losing targets for yourself.
Relationships
Three of Pentacles card is a good omen showing your commitment towards your partner and the willingness for compromising and adjusting to make a success of your partnership. You are likely to do a lot of fun things together and your bonding is all set to bloom and your bonhomie will grow. Family will enjoy the time spent together.