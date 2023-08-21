LSA Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of August 21 – August 27, 2023

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer, and some create a distance. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from August 21 – August 27, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
Each week brings new hopes and beginnings, married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families, especially, from their mates. Venus, the planet of love and beauty is retrograde in Cancer zodiac sign and the energies are not very encouraging for love and romance. Mars in earthy Virgo will make natives more practical and looking for security in relationships. This transit will help you improve the relationship with your partner and make you reassess them. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from August 21 – August 27, 2023, will help you navigate better.
Venus, the planet of love and beauty is in retrograde motion. The celestial twin Mars enters Virgo and the planet becomes docile and modest in this earthy and dual sign. This transit will help you improve the relationship with your partner and make you reassess your relationships and will give you a direction in your love life. Let us find out what the August energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.
August love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: Aries sun sign natives need to get an appropriate level of emotional control and behaviour when dealing with your partner. Childlike behaviour is good occasionally but when it becomes a practice, it can be very tedious. Be mature in your dealings and behaviour. Tread carefully with family and handle them with love and care.
Singles: Singles might be a little too impulsive and indecisive with the choice of the partner they are blowing hot and cold at the same time, and this might daunt their partner. You need to be sure first of what you want. Natives in love need to test the waters for some more time and see how the relationship progresses.
Couples: Natives of Taurus sun sign might be going through a down phase in their relationship. Being happy and sad is part of life but you need to work towards making the relationship, more amicable. Sex is a very important part of a relationship. Work towards improving intimacy with your mate. Family will be supportive and children will be a source of happiness.
Singles: Singles will be happy socialising and will take their time to decide. Natives in love should take more time to decide before making any sorts of promises.
Couples: The natives of Gemini sun sign will be working towards getting some positive changes in life to improve their relationships. Your efforts will bear fruit and the misunderstandings and strife of the past will be ironed out.
Singles: Singles will finally get over their past heartbreak and will be ready to move ahead without past baggage. Foster inner strength and identify past mistakes and refrain from repeating them. Natives in love will be sorting out their differences and moving ahead positively.
Couples: Natives of Cancer sun sign will have a traumatic time. The cards are foretelling an experience that will strain their relationships considerably. It can mean a separation or if the relationship survives it will be on altered grounds with conditions. Some unfortunate incidents in the family might get the families closer and strengthen the familial bonds.
Singles: Singles might be happy with their single status. Natives in love will have a tough time with their relationship in shambles. You need to start all over again and nurture your bonds.
Couples: For natives of Leo sun sign, the relationship will be a routine one and it might lack the spark. You need to make it interesting and peppy by planning interesting things together and breaking the monotony of the everyday routine. Work towards improving your sex life and focus on intimacy and closeness. Family will also appreciate some special gestures from your side.
Singles: Singles might be recuperating from a breakup and may not be ready to move ahead. Natives in love need to add spark in their relationship and do different things to add excitement to their relation to make it last.
Couples: Virgo sun sign natives will be extremely busy with other commitments and the domestic front is likely to be neglected causing resentment and squabbles at home. Quality of time spent with your near dear ones often compensates for quantity. Be mindful to not neglect the family. They deserve your love and support.
Singles: Singles will be keen on finding a companion. However, it will be unsuccessful, and they will be end up feeling upset and lonely. Socialise more and be patient. Natives already in a relationship will find it difficult to maintain a healthy balance between their love interest and other commitments and their mates will be upset with the neglect.
Couples: Libra sun sign natives will be at loggerheads with their partner because you will constantly be finding faults with your partners. Concentrate on the positives of your partner rather than the flaws. Be positive and focus on the good things. Communicate well with the family and focus on what they do for you. Love and care is the basic human need and your family deserves it.
Singles: Singles will be under confident and will try to put on a false attitude in their social outings. You will find the right person when you are supposed to. Natives in love will be in a confused state about the status of their relationship.
Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives need to stop arguing on trivial issues and have a truce with the consent and agreement of your partner. Communication is the key to good relationships. You need to convey your anguish and be ready to listen to your partner’s side and work out an amicable solution. Do not let small issues upset your domestic harmony.
Singles: Singles will be ready to move ahead after a stormy past. Learn from your past mistakes and the advice is to give in only as much as you can cope with. Natives in love will be ready and eager to propose but the advice is to wait for a more favourable time.
Couples: Sagittarians need to put in effort to improve their bonhomie with their partner. You might be having tiffs and disagreements with your mate and the advice is to nurture the relationship with care and love. You need to make more efforts towards your sex life. Without intimacy, love is insipid. As they say sex is a stark barometer for a happy marriage.
Singles: Singles will not be happy with their single status and will be craving for a love liaison. Relax, you are likely to find your soulmate soon. Make the best of your single status. Natives in love might not be very happy in their relationship.
Couples: Capricorn sun sign natives will be over-reactive and melodramatic this week. You need to overcome your insecurities and get maturity in your thoughts and behaviour. If something is bothering you unduly, it is better to discuss. Be frank with your near and dear ones.
Singles: Singles will be going through the trauma of a breakup. Take your time to foster inner strength to deal with the issues and attain mental peace. Natives in love need to be honest in their relationships. This card sometimes indicates betrayal and infidelity.
Couples: Aquarian sun sign natives will be having a lacklustre relationship. You need to work toward making your relationship interesting. You might be depriving your partner of the sensual pleasures of sex and this will cause a lot of friction. You need to relax your mind and work towards improving your libido and increasing intimacy.
Singles: Singles will feel lonely as they might not have a steady date. Try to be yourself. Do not try to put on a façade. Be what you are, have patience and you are likely to meet your love interest soon. Natives in love will need to work towards improving their relationships.
Couples: The natives of Pisces sun sign will have a satisfying week with their partners. Your camaraderie is all set to increase and you will be doing exciting things together. A good time in between the sheets is indicated. You will get closer to the family members and strengthen the bonds of love.
Singles: Singles will be lucky this week. You might find a like-minded mate and gel very well. It might be love at first sight, but the advice is to test the waters well before committing yourself. Natives in love will be blissful in their relationship and ready to tie the knot.