LSA Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of August 7 – August 13, 2023

Every person wants to love and be loved. Love is not an acronym or abbreviation but the widely used hypothetical full form of love is Life’s only valuable emotion. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from August 7 – August 13, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
The weekly love horoscope will help you revaluate unresolved love issues and find solutions to all your romantic endeavours. Venus, the planet of beauty will be subdued and weak, being retrograde will be moving to Cancer zodiac on 7 August and getting combust the next day. It might encourage people to reassess their relationship and set some basic rules as to what they want from the partner. This transit might also free natives from their past and heal the wounds if any. Feisty Mars in fiery Leo is all slated to improve the libidos and depending on other planetary placement some sun signs are going to enjoy an extremely passionate and intimate relationship. Unattached natives and the ones in relationship will look for perfection from their partners and this might take a toll on relationships. Thus, our weekly love horoscope from August 7 – August 13, 2023, will help you navigate better.
Each zodiac will be differently affected depending on the placement of planets at their time of birth besides the transit. The energies will be reflected in the cards some zodiacs with enjoy bliss in their relationships, some will find love, and some sun signs will not be so lucky in love See how your zodiac sign is affected by these energies in this week in August.
Let us find out what the August energies have to offer different zodiac signs this week.
August love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Couples: The natives of Aries zodiac might have a few misunderstandings and conflicts with their mates. The partners will be complaining of neglect and rightly so as you will be very busy and committed towards your work. Balance is the most important thing in life. The advice is to start spending more time with your partners. Family will also want your time and you need to adjust for your loved ones.
Singles: This week might be stressful where love and romance are concerned. Singles will be lonely and in a dither for not being able to find someone suitable. Natives in love will be unsure regarding their feelings and equations. The advice is to give sometime and see how.
2 /12
Couples: The natives of Taurus sun sign will be getting full support from their partners. Your bonds with your mate are likely to strengthen and you will enjoy harmony. Intimacy among couples will increase and you might indulge in some interesting activities together. Your children or some youngster in the family might give you stress, and the family expectations will get a little difficult for you to handle.
Singles: Singles will meet someone interesting and your relationship will bloom. Do not be in a hurry to make any commitments. Haste makes waste. Let the relationship mature. Natives in love will be happy in their relationship and might be ready for marriage.
3 /12
Couples: Gemini sun sign natives will be satisfied and enjoy a good relationship with their mates. Emotional satisfaction coupled with a good sex life are the best ingredients for a great partnership. It is good time for couples to plan and increase their family. Family will be supportive and caring.
Singles: Singles are in for a whirlwind romantic experience. They will be happy and content with the newfound love and the advice is not to be in a hurry to lose your single status. Natives in love will be happy in their situation and will want to take the relationship forward. The cards foretell a good time for commitment.
4 /12
Couples: Cancer sun sign natives will encounter some rows and arguments primarily because of some work-related issues and financial crunch. You need to keep your work-related frustrations away from the home front and drop your ego. Family will be upset with you for your highhandedness. You need to introspect and find amicable solutions.
Singles: Singles are likely to be single for some time and feel lonely. Enjoy your single status and try to devote time towards your family. Natives in love will be struggling with some issues mainly finances.
5 /12
Couples: The natives of Leo sun sign will be dealing with a bland boring and routine relationship. You need to spice it up with effort do different things together break the monotony and plan exciting things together. Increase your intimacy and in between the sheets pleasure. Family will be supportive but you might be facing a problem with your children or some youngster in the family.
Singles: Singles will be looking out for a casual relationship with no strings attached. It is good to have fun and enjoy your single status but be frank and honest. Do no mislead your love interest. Natives in love might not be having a very good time with their mates and might be confused. Give it time and let things settle.
6 /12
Couples: Virgo natives should give respect and space to their partner. Too much of nitpicking often leads to a claustrophobic relationship. A good relationship is built on adjustments and compromises. Family will look up to you and might need your time for certain issues. Your elders deserve your love and care you need to be there for them.
Singles: Singles will be in a confused state of mind and unsure of what they want. The advice is to take a break enjoy platonic relationships and spend time with your near and dear ones. Natives in love need to see if their relationship is on the right track.
7 /12
Couples: Libra natives will face some challenges this week due to their egos. Do not be fixated on issues, be adaptable. You need to introspect and clear your mind first. Reach an amicable situation with your mate with a clear mind and positive attitude so that both of you are comfortable. Family will be supportive.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign will be busy attracting attention of the opposite sex. The advice is not to neglect the other chores. Natives in love might want to take their relationship further. Do not wait for your partner to pop up the proposal, you do.
8 /12
Couples: Couples might be interfering too much in each other’s life thus causing a tense domestic environment. Space is very important among couples. Family will be touchy, and you should try to give them their dues. At times, well-meaning intent also might not be perceived well.
Singles: Singles will have no luck this week as far as romance is considered. Meet more people, getting to know them should be the objective and let life take its course. Natives in love will blow hot and cold with their mates and that clearly shows indecisiveness. The advice is to give time to your relationship.
9 /12
Couples: The natives of this sun sign will share a good camaraderie with their mates. All the past issues will be amicably settled. The advice is not to rake up the past and concentrate on the present and future. Families will be close and share good bonding.
Singles: Natives who are single will be overly excited about their new find and will be at their best. The advice is not to mislead and always be honest. Natives in love might lack the courage to propose. If you are sure of your choice, then move forward.
10 /12
Couples: The natives of this sun sign will enjoy good bonding and bonhomie with their mates. It’s a good time for fertility and conception. You will be bonding well with the women folks of the family and you are all set to enjoy a good family time. Some celebrations will increase the bonding and strengthen the bonds among family members.
Singles: Singles might be falling for an older partner, as they say age is just a number. Work on the bonding and compatibility. For natives in love, this is a good time to propose and get accepted.
11 /12
Couples: The natives of Aquarius sun sign will have a very routine love life this week. If you want to keep your relationship exciting and alive, you need to do stimulating and exhilarating things with your partner. You can also work towards a satisfying sex life.
Singles: Singles will be all set to fall in love but they will be hesitant to reveal their true feelings and rightly so. Take your time to see how the relationship is shaping before rushing in to any commitment. Natives in love will be hesitant and not sure about their feelings. Give more time and propose only when you are very sure.
12 /12
Couples: For Piscean natives, the partner will be too demanding and emotional this week. Family might be demanding your time and might feel neglected.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign will be lonely and fearful of being alone. Do not worry too much. Enjoy your singlehood and see how things moves ahead. Natives in love will want to tie the knot but the advice is to wait for some more time even if you are sure.