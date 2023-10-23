LSA Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of October 23 – October 29, 2023

Each week or rather each day brings new hopes and beginnings. Married people look forward to harmony and security, people in love want to blossom and grow their relationship, and singles are hopeful of finding their dream partners. Everyone seeks love and understanding from their families and their mates. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keeps changing with the motion of the planets. With the help of our weekly love horoscope 2023 from October 23 – October 29, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some gets you closer and some create a distance. Efforts will be required to improve the relationship with your partner. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner. The need for love lies in the very foundation of human existence and Life seems perfect, complete, exciting and worthwhile if you have the right partner besides you.
Tarot is an intuitive practice with no set rules that is why a card can have numerous meanings and interpretations depending on the energies at play at that moment and the expertise of the occultist to read and express them.
Love quote for the week – “Being loved gives you strength, and loving someone gives you courage.” Take the guidance of the cards to make reasonable and sensible choices in your love life this week.
Couples:Natives of Aries sun sign will experience some dissatisfaction in their relationship. You need some alone time to retrospect and sort out your emotions. Air your grievances and listen to your partner. Have an open and honest communication. Nurture your relationship with love, care, and intimacy and things will improve. Family might feel left out and neglected. Be frank and open about your problems.
Singles: Singles might not be able to find someone suitable and might be unhappy and lonely. The advice is to set realistic expectations. Natives in love need to be adaptable and make some compromises in their relationship if they want it to grow and prosper.
Couples: Natives of Taurus sun sign will feel claustrophobic in their relationship. You can turn it around with putting in some efforts. A good sex life can turn a discord into harmony. Start on a clean slate and hold no grudges from the past. Talk only about pleasant memories and work towards making more pleasurable ones. Do not take your family for granted. Give the space they require and the respect they deserve. Do not nitpick with the family members it will create unnecessary conflict.
Singles: You might be recovering from a past breakup. The advice is to wait till you are totally healed. Learn from your mistakes and handle your relationships better going forward. Natives in love will be uncertain and yo-yoing in their decision.
Couples: Natives of Cancer sun sign will have a good bonding and a satisfying time with their mates. You will experience marital bliss and your relationship is all set to strengthen. You will lack for nothing in romance this week. Your sex life will also be exciting and fulfilling. It is a good time to plan a baby if you so desire. Good bonding with all the members of the family is on the cards.
Singles: Singles might be attracted to older people and might be holding back the emotions. When cupid strikes there is nothing much you can do. The decision is entirely yours as you are responsible for your own happiness. Couples in love will experience bliss.
Couples: Natives of Cancer sun sign will enjoy harmony and stability with their partners. You are all set to fall deeper in love, and you are likely to appreciate and adore your partner much more than before. Your carnal pleasures will be euphoric and add to your affection and fondness towards your mate. Enjoy this special time and keep making all efforts to maintain it. Familial bonds will be good.
Singles: Singles will be on the verge of being hit by the cupid and fall deeply and hopelessly in love. Be loyal and committed and enjoy this euphoric time. The advice is not to rush into any commitment. Physical attraction is not enough to make a relationship last. Natives in love are going to be satisfied with their partners and in no hurry to tie the knot. It is good to be absolutely certain about your feelings before saying I do.
Couples: Leo sun sign natives might feel neglected and the lack of care and concern from their partners might perturb them. This is a normal phenomenon between couples. At times your attention is divided between many things, and you take your partner for granted. Do not let this become a habit. Work towards a more meaningful relationship and air your concerns and anxieties. Familial bonds will be average.
Singles: Singles might be under-confident and fearful towards approaching the person they are attracted to. Make efforts to woo and cajole and try your luck. If it doesn’t work out, there’s no point in lingering on. Remember it takes two to tango and one-sided love is futile. Natives in love will be undecided and might get pressurised into commitment. The advice is to be sure before you oblige.
Couples: Virgo sun sign natives will be going through a boring and monotonous relationship. This is the result of a regimented and regulated lifestyle where couples take each other for granted. Add excitement to break the fixed schedules. Sex is an ideal solvent to dissolve all strife. Work towards bettering your carnal pleasures and overall excitement.
Singles: Singles need to work towards meeting more like-minded people. Broaden the horizon and increase your chances of falling in love and then let cupid take over. Success is connected to action in all fields of life. Family life will be average. However, it can get better if you add spice and excitement. Take a family trip to break the monotony and make the bonds grow stronger.
Couples: Libra natives need to loosen up a bit. The ‘my way or the highway attitude’ can get a lot of toxicity in the relationships. Be flexible and adjusting. Give respect and importance to your partner’s likes and dislikes. Someone in your family might be very dominating and you need to tackle with love and care, after all family deserves all the respect and love and appeasing them can get positivity in your life.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign need to understand that there are two people in a relationship and the opinions of both matters equally. Nurture it with love, and respect if you want the sapling of relationship to grow and bloom into a tree. Natives in love need to be more understanding towards their partners’ wants and desires.
Couples: Scorpio sun sign natives will be content in their relationship. Your admiration for each other will grow and you will get enlightened spiritually as a couple. Good relationships require a lot of effort. Family will be happy with your commitment towards them.
Singles: Singles might reignite their love from the past. Reunite only if you can get over your past breakup. Be cautious about not making the same mistake again. Natives in love will be happy in their relationship. The advice is to keep making efforts in the right direction.
Couples: The natives of Sagittarius sun sign will enjoy peace, harmony, stability and security and carnal pleasures. You past investments in your relationship will yield you good results. Keep doing your bit to nurture and build the strong bonds of love. Nothing can be more lovely, friendly, charming and pleasant than a good and healthy communion. Family will be happy and will bask in your attention and care.
Singles: Singles will be happy meeting a lot of likeminded and fun-loving people. They will not be in a hurry for commitment. Enjoy your single status till it lasts. Natives in love will want to move towards commitment and permanency. It is a good time for proposals, engagements, and marriage.
Couples: Natives of Capricorn sun sign will be clinging on to the past. You might be having arguments and discord with your mate. Do not dwell in the past. If you want to take trip down the memory lane take a pleasant one. Focus on the present and work towards bettering your future. Family will be supportive. Do not let any past grudge spoil the present and affect the future of your relationships.
Singles: Singles will be fascinated by someone coming back in their lives from the past and will be fearful to convey their feelings. You will have to drop the fear and convey your fondness. It is always better to try and lose than not try at all. Natives in love might be uncertain about their relationship and not ready to move ahead just yet.
Couples: Aquarius sun sign natives will be insecure in their relationships. They might feel neglected and lonely. Some conflicts in the family are indicated and relationships might be strained. Ask someone to mediate if you cannot solve it amongst yourselves.
Singles: Singles might go through a breakup. Do not lose heart. It is better to suffer alone for some time than to suffer together for the entire life. If things do not work out, it is better to go your respective ways. Natives in love might go through a tough phase. Last moment cancellation of celebrations is indicated.
Couples: Natives of Pisces sun sign will be trying hard to make their relationships normal. The cards indicate escapism. If some issues are bothering you, then address them instead of brushing them under the carpet. Compromise should be mutual. Family life will be average.
Singles: Singles will be in no mood to liaise with anyone and will be enjoying themselves. They will be interested in casual relationships which is fine as long as they communicate their intensions frankly and no one is hurt in the bargain. Natives in love will be in a status quo relationship and will not be able to make up their minds. Take your time and be sure before you commit.