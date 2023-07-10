Weekly love horoscope: A tarot reading of July 10 – July 16, 2023

“Your partner should not be just someone you can live with, but someone you cannot live without.” There is no fixed definition of love it is an interpersonal relationship, love is friendship, and love is being happy in the happiness of your partner. Passionate affection, intimacy, physical attraction, and romantic overtures are forms of romantic love. With the help of our weekly love horoscope (2023) from July 10 -16, you’ll be able to understand your relationship and partner better.
The celestial lovers Mars and Venus are together this week in the zodiac of Leo owned by Sun. Leo occupies the 5th house of the natural zodiac and this is also the house of love and romance. The three planets represent love, passion, and libido. This transit will make you fall in love, improve your relationship with your partner and will give you a direction in your love life this week of July 10 -16, 2023.
Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Love requires effort, compromise, understanding and above all acceptance of imperfections of your partner.
Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws like selfishness, egoism and possessiveness. How will each zodiac fare in their love life this week as prophesised by the tarot cards? Let’s know what July 2023 weekly love horoscope holds for each zodiac sign.
July love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Couples: Aries sun sign people might face some ups and downs in their relationship this week. Communication is important but do not hurt your mate with your actions and words. What you say to each other is of lesser importance than how you say it. Do not keep your emotions bottled.
Singles: Single Aries natives will be feeling lonely and, on a lookout, to find a compatible partner. It might take some time. You need to relax and spend this time on self-grooming. Spend quality time with family and friends. Natives in relationship are advised to test the waters carefully before taking the plunge.
Couples: Taurus natives will enjoy stability and security in relationships. Compromising is important for a good relationship but the advice is to give in only to a point where your self-respect stays intact. Try to add passion in your life because a good sex life is a must for a healthy relationship. You will enjoy a good time with family and friends.
Singles: Singles will be attracted more towards mature and older people. Age is just a number and if you are comfortable and happy with each other it’s okay. For natives in love, the advice is not to drag the relationship.
Couples: Natives of Gemini sun sign might be distracted with lots of things – monotony being one of them. Try to do different things with your partner. Sex and spice are the best ingredients for a happy relationship. Stars are favourable for fertility and conception. You need to make effort to strengthen your bonds of love and work towards harmony.
Singles: Unattached Gemini natives will not be ready for commitments and will be looking out for a good time. Natives in love might be wanting more time to decide. Do not get pressurised and commit only when, you are sure.
Couples: The natives of Cancer sun sign are likely to face challenges with their partners. Do not let the issues linger for long. Iron out the creases. Try to be understanding and considerate. Everyone is different and hence has different opinions. Respect your partner’s thinking and judgement.
Singles: Singles of this sun sign are likely to have a good time meeting new people. They will be carefree and in no rush to lose their single status. Cancerians in love might be confused and not sure about their love interest, take your time and do not get pushed into something you are not sure about ‘haste makes waste”.
Couples: Natives of Leo sun sign need to show maturity and respect towards their partners. Two people from different backgrounds involved in a relationship need to be mindful towards the likes and dislikes of their mates. Leo natives will experience increased libidos and have a good time between the sheets. Do not be egoistic towards family. They deserve the best.
Singles: Unattached Leo natives are likely to meet their soulmates and have a good time. Do not rush into things and enjoy the moment. Attached Leo natives might think of taking their relationship to the next level. Tying the knot is a good idea if you are totally sure.
Couples: Virgo natives might be overbearing this week and create some problems with their mates. You need to work on self improvement. Relationships bloom only when nurtured well with love and respect. A good outing together, a gift and some endearments whispered in a romantic setting will get your relationship back on track.
Singles: Virgo singles should enjoy a platonic relationship with family and friends for some time. Do not take wrong decisions spend some alone time to clear your mind and focus on what you are looking for in a partner. Natives in love should take some more time to decide and not to rush into commitments and permanency.
Couples: Libra natives will experience positive changes in their relationship. Your relationship will move towards more stability. You will develop a better understanding with your mate. It’s a good time for the stork to pay a visit. Your love within the family will also grow and members will come closer to each other.
Singles: Single natives of this sun sign will meet a lot of interesting people and might form a bond with someone in particular. Take your time and do not rush to tie the knot. Natives in relationship will strengthen their bonds of love and might think of permanency.
Couples: Scorpio natives need to work towards improving their relations. Some issues from the past might crop up and spoil the equilibrium. You need to forget the past and concentrate on the present which will also shape the future. With family also do not hold grudges life is too short, move ahead positively.
Singles: Singles need to free themselves from past bondage and start meeting new people with positivity. If things did not work out before they are likely to work out now. Use your mistakes to foster inner strength and move ahead.
Couples: Sagittarius natives will have a good time recollecting and reliving past memories. Your relationship will grow and flourish. You will share closeness and enjoy intimacy with your partner. Going on a holiday will enhance your bonding for each other and make you fall in love again. It’s a good time for planning a pregnancy.
Singles: Sagittarius singles might meet someone from the past, an old flame rekindling the passion and love. Patch up is a big possibility but you need to be careful and move ahead only if you are able to adjust to and accommodated with the reasons of the break up. Natives in love need to be loyal and caring towards their partners, some insecurities and dishonesty among lovers might spoil things.
Couples: The natives of this sun sign will enjoy security and comfort in their relationship. You will be mentally and physically very happy. Your relationship will be very satisfactory and you will be very caring and doting towards your partner. You will enjoy good relationship with family and friends.
Singles: Natives of this sun sign will be comfortable in their single status and enjoy with family and friends. Capricornians in love might like to propose and settle down the advice is to be certain and do not let the fear of being alone influence you.
Couples: Aquarian sun sign natives will be comfortable in their relationship. The cards foretell escalated passion you are likely to enjoy a very satisfying and intimate love life. It’s a good time for the stork to pay a visit. Family life will be very satisfying.
Singles: Singles Aquarian natives will meet new and interesting people and will be spoilt for choice. Do not be in any rush and enjoy the favour of the cosmos fully. For natives wanting to get married arranged marriage is a big possibility. People in relationship will get family approval and might consider marriage.
Couples: Piscean natives will enjoy a good time with their mates. They will be very loving, caring and passionate towards their mates and there will be harmony at home. This can be a good time to consider an increase in family.
Singles: Singles will have to make efforts if they want a special friend. You might meet a lot of people, but the bonding might be missing. Do not rush into anything just for the fear of being lonely. Natives in love might face some ego issues and will have to sort them out amicably.