Life path number 1: What it says about your personality, love life, career and health

Evolved from Pythagorean principles and ancient Chaldean philosophy, modern numerology helps peer into your destiny by reducing your birth date to a single digit. Known as life path numbers, these can tell a lot about your personality. Curious to learn more? Let’s start with life path number 1 and its effect on love and life.

What is a life path number and how can you deduce it?

To calculate your life path number, add every figure of your date month and year of birth till the sum is a single-digit number. For example, if your birth date is 29 March 1990, you have to reduce each component to a single digit and add them up. In this case, add 29, 3, and 1990 in the following manner: 2+9=11, further reduced to 1+1= 2; 1+9+9+0=19, further reduced to 1+9= 10, and finally 1+0= 1. Then, add all the singular digits together: 2+3+1= 6.

Hence, the life path number here is 6.

However, if you get a result of 11, 22, or 33, you do not need to add the final digits further as these are considered to be master numbers.

Life path number is important to predict the career, relationship and financial future of an individual in numerology.

Significance of life path number 1 in love life

To understand how the person with life path number 1 will be in their romantic relationships, it is essential to first understand their core personality traits.

People with this life path number are extremely goal-oriented and have set priorities in life. Their self-confidence and self-awareness make them high achievers with the charisma to lead others. Naturally, they possess a magnetic, attractive aura.

As such, they make sincere and loyal lovers committed to the growth of their partners and help them achieve their life’s dreams. They are also very giving in relationships.

On the flip side, their hyper-independent nature can make them a bit controlling. They tend to lead and drive the relationship and could be perceived as a bit overbearing.

Their compatibility is considered best with life path numbers 3, 5 and 6. While life path number 3 personalities have the same energy as the number 1 individuals, people with life path number 5 people provide much-needed stability and strength to those with number 1.

What does it mean for your money and career?

Individuals with life path number one are single-minded in their approach towards building a career and are very dedicated to their goals. They are self-motivated and ambitious people, who love to be their own boss. A natural-born leader, a person with life path number 1 excels at a variety of jobs, thanks to their pioneering spirit.

Some of the most suitable career paths for them include being builders, architects and engineers. Additionally, they make outstanding entrepreneurs as they believe in chartering their paths. For those inclined towards the arts, it is recommended that they try their hand at writing.

A person with life path number 1 could be an efficient political or military leader as well.

Life path number 1 and its connection to health

According to numerology, these individuals like to keep themselves busy and hence, could face blood pressure-related issues. They could also have some stomach and digestion-related ailments and grapple with problems related to the eyes, head and throat.

Because they are so busy professionally, it is recommended that they meditate and do yoga to deal with the regular stress.

Lucky colours and gems

It is believed that number 1 is ruled by the sun, and the lucky colours for them include warm tones like orange, yellow and gold. It is recommended that they use bright colours and stay away from pastels or light hues as they are said to dim their energy.

The lucky gemstone for those with life path number 1 is ruby, which is to be worn in gold. This stone is considered great for manifesting success in career and relationships. Furthermore, it can also improve their physical and mental energy.

Celebrities with life path number 1

Some celebrities that have life path number 1 are Miley Cyrus (23 November 1992), Drew Barrymore ( 22 February 1975), Nicholas Cage (7 January 1964), Tom Hanks (9 July 1956), Kate Winslet (5 October 1975), Ratan Tata (28 December 1937), Dhirubhai Ambani (28 December 1932) and Sushmita Sen (19 November 1975).

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Jakob Owens/Unsplash)