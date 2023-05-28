Male K-drama second leads to date based on your zodiac sign ft. popular Korean actors

From a charismatic designer who doesn’t let the allure of fame influence his craft to a hardened soldier with a surprisingly sensitive side – some supporting K-drama characters are as well-rounded as the protagonists. Naturally, they’ve inspired fan-fiction and dominated the day-dreams of many. Here’s a look at a few – played by popular Korean male actors, that would make for an ideal partner, as determined by your zodiac sign.

Although reality regards romance as a grand gamble, most K-dramas come with the promise of a happy ending. Often, these are marked by a tear-jerking wedding or proposal scene, where the protagonists – after several plot twists and swoon-worthy confessions – walk into the next chapter of their lives hand in hand. However, ever so often, viewers’ hearts are swayed by the supporting characters who either lose out on the opportunity to be with the leads or have their own unique storylines.

Of them, many male characters – played by popular Korean actors – exude green flag energy, being dubbed by fans as absolute boyfriend goals. That said, each come with their own set of quirks – determined by their professions and past. Naturally, they’d need complementary personalities to be the best version of themselves. To truly determine which would make for the perfect match – even if it is just the stuff of fantasy – we recommend taking cues from the cosmos. After all, our astrological signs determine our most dominant traits, influencing our taste in music and men. Here’s who’d be your second-lead soulmate, based on your zodiac.

Your Korean drama second-lead soulmate, zodiac edition ft. male actors

Aries: Guk-doo (Ji-soo), Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Aries is known to be competitive and bold. Those born under this sign seek a partner who’s as courageous as them. The fiery rookie detective Guk-doo from Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is a perfect match. Opinionated, confident, and passionate about justice – he has a wild streak that allows him to skirt the law to solve a case. Not to mention, he isn’t afraid to put his life on the line to get closer to the truth. He’s also loyal, fiercely protecting those he cares for. That said, he isn’t above being sensitive and affectionate in matters of the heart. In him, this fire sign would find a kindred spirit. This would make a live wire pair.

Taurus: Cha Sung Hoon (Kim Min-Kyu), Business Proposal

Taurus is known to be hardworking and grounded. Those born under this sign are homebodies, seeking comfort and stability in their partners. The dedicated secretary Cha Sung-hoon from Business Proposal will sweep them off their feet. He’s loyal, capable, and committed – rushing through traffic to help his love interest with a bathroom emergency, chasing down a perverted neighbour to protect her, sticking by her side when she stands up to her family, and offering to support her financially to help further her career. He’s also practical, honest, sensual, and sensitive – all qualities that would appeal to this earth sign. This would make for a stable pair.

Gemini: Gu Seung-joon (Kim Jung-Hyun), Crash Landing On You

Geminis are known to be witty, free-spirited, and outgoing. Those born under this sign seek adventurous partners who’d keep them on their toes. The charming con man Gu Seung-joon from Crash Landing On You fits the bill. He’s intelligent, spontaneous, and adaptable – pretending to be a British diplomat or thinking on his feet to get out of sticky situations. He’s quite the conversationalist and has a good sense of humour, enjoying the finer things in life as much as he does a bowl of instant ramen. Despite his flightiness, he’s loyal and kind. These are all qualities that a Gemini would be drawn to. He also has an impeccable taste in fashion – something this chic air sign would appreciate. Together, they would make a vivacious pair.

Cancer: Yang Do-hyeok (Chae Jong-hyeop) in Nevertheless

Cancers are known to be nurturing and sensitive. Those born under this sign seek partners who’d give them comfort, security, and affection in big doses. The sincere YouTuber and cook Yang Do-hyeok in Nevertheless would make them feel right at home. He’s a walking green flag – being emotionally available to her, celebrating her wins, remembering little details about her, and planning their time together. He also ensures she’s well taken care of. Not to mention he’s loyal to a fault – music to this water sign’s ears. This is a match that would last a lifetime.

Leo: Ji Seong-hyun (Lee Sang-yi), Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Leos are known to be generous, charismatic, and natural leaders. Those born under this sign seek partners who are as ambitious, romantic, and playful as them. They’d be drawn to the bright, talented variety show producer-director Ji Seong-hyun from Hometown Cha Cha Cha. He’s sensitive, funny, charming, thoughtful, and intuitive. He’s often found buried deep in work – a contributor to his immense success that would impress this power-seeking fire sign. His unwavering feelings for the female lead point to loyalty – a quality Leos both possess and covet.

This would make for a popular, successful pair.

Virgo: Seo Dae-young (Jin-goo), Descendants Of The Sun

Virgos are known to be methodical, kind, and practical. Those born under this sign seek partners are as steady, grounded, and ambitious as them. They’d find a kindred spirit in the disciplined Master Sergeant Seo Dae Young from Descendants Of The Sun. A soldier at heart, he’s dedicated and loyal, willing to sacrifice himself to protect his nation, comrades, and loved ones. He’s also dependable, often being called on to cover for the captain or lead operations in his absence. And although he seems quite impassive at first, he’s slowly shown to be quite tender-hearted and committed – evident as he sticks by his partner’s side and provides for her as she battles death. That aside, he’s also quite intelligent and forthcoming – qualities that would make this earth sign weak in the knees. This is a couple that could weather any storm.

Libra: Ji Seo-joon (Wi Ha-joon), Romance Is A Bonus Book

Libras are known to be affable and kind. Those born under this sign are smooth operators and seek balance in every aspect of their lives. They’d be drawn to the generosity, charm, and intelligence of freelance book designer Ji Seo-Joon (played by popular Korean male actor Wi Ha-joon) from Romance Is A Bonus Book. He’s open-minded, thoughtful, and intuitive – listening to his romantic interest, knowing exactly when she’s having a bad day, and investing in her. He’s passionate about his career – being comfortable with feedback but sticking to his guns for things he truly believes in. He’s successful on his own terms, not allowing the allure of wealth and fame to ruin his craft. Balancing these traits out is his goofiness. All traits that would make this air sign swoon. Together, they’d make a dreamy pair that would often do romantic things for each other.

Scorpio: Grim Reaper (Lee Dong-wook), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Scorpios are known to be forthcoming, passionate, and romantic. Those born under this sign seek partners who are emotionally intelligent, bold, and loyal. They’d find themselves drawn to the good-looking grim reaper from Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. On the outside, he seems introverted, composed, and sincere – performing his job with a certain solemnity. Dig deeper, however, and you’d discover a kind, fair, dedicated man. He’s also confident, with a good sense of humour. These are all qualities this water sign both possesses and covets. This aside, he has a dark, tumultuous past that only a Scorpio wouldn’t be fazed by.

Sagittarius: Kim Shin-hyuk (Choi Si-won), She Was Pretty

Sagittarius is known to be lively, free-spirited, and adventurous. Those born under this sign are drawn to quirks, seeking partners who share their zeal for life. They’d be drawn to the charm of senior feature editor Kim Shin-hyuk from She Was Pretty. He’s humorous and goofy, often playfully teasing the female lead – which this banter-loving fire sign would enjoy. He’s compassionate, going out of his way to care for his romantic interest, even at the cost of his own health and safety. He’s also fair and straightforward – qualities a Sagittarius shares and covets. This would make for a fun-loving pair that would also be each other’s best friend.

Capricorn: Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho), Start Up

Capricorns are known to be pragmatic and steady. Those born under this sign seek partners who are as loyal, ambitious, and thoughtful as them. They’d find a kindred spirit in Han Ji-pyeong of Start Up. Tough on the outside, sensitive on the inside – just like this earth sign – he’s always been dedicated to the female lead – consistently showing up for her, investing in her passion, having her interest at heart, and helping her navigate several challenges. He’s also quite capable and intelligent, leading his company to success as a CEO. He’s honest, resourceful, wise, and dedicated – music to a Capricorn’s ears. This is a power couple if we ever saw one.

Aquarius: Kim Yoon-sung (Park Jin-young), Love In The Moonlight

Aquarius is known to be progressive and intelligent. Those born under this sign seek partners who’d engage in intellectual discussions and go on adventures with them. They’d be floored by the wit and talent of the painter and scholar Kim Yoon-sung from Love In The Moonlight. He’s sensitive, smart, intuitive, and observant – immediately discovering the lead’s secret but choosing to keep it to himself anyway. He helps her navigate difficult situations and is considerate and romantic. Like this air sign, he’s charismatic, poised, and astute. This is a pair that would have endless discussions about everything under the sun.

Pisces: Prince Wang-wook (Kang Ha-neul), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Pisces are known to be imaginative and sensitive. Those born under this sign seek romantic partners who’d support and comfort them. They also enjoy a fairytale-like love story. Prince Wang Wook (played by popular Korean male actor Kang Ha-neul) from Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a perfect match. He’s kind and genuine – looking after all his loved ones with an undeniable dedication. He enjoys the quiet life – much like this water sign – and his kindness never fails to win people over. He’d treat the Pisces like royalty, giving them the fuzzies and making them feel at home.

Which of the above-mentioned male Korean actors do you think did the most justice to their roles as second leads?

All images: Courtesy IMDb