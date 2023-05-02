The numerology predictions for May 2023

Numerology is the study of the mystic relationship between numbers, letters, and patterns. A method of divination, numerology is a tool that is used to gain a deeper knowledge of self and others. Numerology is an occult science, connecting numbers to energies. It is an ancient science that reveals the blueprint or x-ray of every human life, an accurate and powerful self-help tool available today. Each of us is connected to a number – numbers are everywhere, from your birth date to your house number, your mobile number, car, bank account number, and your bank balance is also a number. A mystic relationship between a number and coinciding events in life is numerology. We are constantly getting cosmic energies/vibrations on Earth, some energies favour us whereas some create challenges. Each energy is categorised by numbers, and once you explore the numbers, you explore the energies behind them. Let’s see what May 2023 holds for you in terms of numerology.

Each person is defined by some numbers depicting the nature of a person, his behavioural patterns, and the positive and negative aspects of him, his attitude, aptitude, luck, money, and success. Let’s see what these numbers are.

Birthday Number or Root Number: The root number tells you about nature, behaviour, weakness, and strength. The date you were born, is your birthday number or lucky number. The root number for people born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 is 1. The root number for people born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 is 2. The root number for people born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 is 3. The root number for people born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 is 4. The root number for people born on 5, 14, and 23 is 5. The root number for people born on 6, 15, and 24 is 6. The root number for people born on 7,16, and 25 is 7. The root number for people born on 8,17, and 26 is 8. The root number for people born on 9, 18, and 27 is 9.

Life Path Number: This shows the path that you will be walking down in this lifetime. It shows your true nature, character, and your karmic debt. By adding the day, numerical month, and the year in which you were born and reducing to a single digit you get your life path.

Name Number or Destiny Number: This indicates what you are destined to do in your lifetime. It shows your desires are yearning and points to the strengths you should develop to fulfill them. Destiny number is calculated by numerically adding the alphabet in your full name (first, middle, and last) by reducing each name to a single digit, then adding up the total and reducing that to a single digit. – 1: A, J, S. 2: B, K, T. 3: C, L, U. 4: D, M, V. 5: E, N, W. 6: F, O, X. 7: G, P, Y. 8: H, Q, Z.9: I, R. This is the only number can be changed, played with, adjusted to make it compatible to other unchangeable numbers. We see a lot of people adding an extra alphabet in their name to make it compatible with their other numbers. For example, Indian film actor Hrithik Roshan put an extra H in his name Ritik to make it Hrithik.

Sun Number: The sum of your birth date and month is your sun number. This does not change.

Personal Year Number: To determine the numerology personal year number, add together the Sun number and the current year (2023=7 for this year). For personal month number add current month number (5 for May) to the personal year number.

You need to calculate your personal month number. 3 is the universal month number for May 2023. (5+2023), 5 is for May and 7 is the year number for 2023. Add 3 to your Sun number to get your personal month number for May and see what the numbers have in store for you.

May 2023 numerology predictions