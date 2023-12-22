Numerology predictions: What the numbers have in store for you in December 2023

December the last month of the year is extra special as it ends with lots of memories and life lessons to reflect on. Some zodiacs will face challenges and some zodiacs will enjoy the favours of the cosmos. One should be ever ready to accept the challenges with positivity and favours with gratitude. Let’s see what these numbers mean in terms of astrology and what are the December 2023 numerology horoscope predictions.
Birthday Number or Root Number: The root number in astrology, more precisely numerology, tells you about nature, behaviour, weakness, and strength. The date you were born, is your birthday number or lucky number. The root number for people born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 is 1. The root number for people born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 is 2. The root number for people born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 is 3. The root number for people born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 is 4. The root number for people born on 5, 14, and 23 is 5. The root number for people born on 6, 15, and 24 is 6. The root number for people born on 7,16, and 25 is 7. The root number for people born on 8,17, and 26 is 8. The root number for people born on 9, 18, and 27 is 9.
Life Path Number: This shows the path that you will be walking down in this lifetime. It shows your true nature, character, and your karmic debt. By adding the day, numerical month, and the year in which you were born and reducing to a single digit you get your life path number.
Name Number or Destiny Number: This indicates what you are destined to do in your lifetime. It shows your desires are yearning and points to the strengths you should develop to fulfill them. Destiny number is calculated by numerically adding the alphabet in your full name (first, middle, and last) by reducing each name to a single digit, then adding up the total and reducing that to a single digit. – 1: A, J, S. 2: B, K, T. 3: C, L, U. 4: D, M, V. 5: E, N, W. 6: F, O, X. 7: G, P, Y. 8: H, Q, Z.9: I, R. This is the only number can be changed, played with, adjusted to make it compatible to other unchangeable numbers. We see a lot of people adding or deleting an extra alphabet in their name to make it compatible with their other numbers.
Sun Number: The sum of your birth date and month is your sun number. This does not change.
Personal Year Number: To determine the numerology personal year number, add the Sun number and the current year (2023=7 for this year). For personal month number, add the current month number (12 for December) to the personal year number. Each year you will have a different personal year number. 1 is the universal month number for December 2023. (12+2023), 12 for December and 7 is the year number for 2023. 10=1. For your personal month number for December 2023, add your Sun number to 1 (universal month number for December 2023) and see what the numbers have in store for you this December.
December 2023 numerology horoscope prediction
Natives with number 1 as their personal month number will be influenced by numbers 1 and 7. You are likely to experience some ups and downs in your career. You will have to work very hard to achieve your goals this month. Plan your finances well and try not to overspend. Your inflow of money might be less than expected. Some misunderstandings might mar your love life and you need to be open about your problems with your partner. Try to be patient and understanding towards your family members. Health might be frail and might need attention. Work on a healthy lifestyle.
Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, and 28.
Number 2 natives will be influenced by numbers 1, 2, and 7. You will achieve success in your career-related endeavours. Overseas travel will be fruitful. Job seekers might find their dream job and import-export businesses will do extremely well. You will have a satisfying relationship with your partner and singles are likely to find their soulmates. Wedding bells are ringing for natives in love, and you will have a good familial bonding. Health will be fine, and you will feel energetic and enthusiastic.
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, and 29.
Number 3 natives will be influenced by numbers 1, 3 and 7. You will be at your creative best and expect growth in your career. Your work will be appreciated and will be suitably rewarded. Businesses will see a good growth. The advice is not to trust blindly. Be mindful of the paperwork and balance sheets. Financially good gains are indicated, and you are likely to invest your money profitably. Couples might have some relationship issues. Give space and respect each other. You might experience some stress-related health issues like headaches and sleeplessness.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, and 30.
Number 4 natives will be influenced by numbers 1, 4 and 7. This month will bring professional and financial success. You will be very innovative and will be admired for your good work. Promotion is foretold for you and you might win an award. Businesses are all set to progress and grow and the income this month will be good. Control your expenses and try to organise your finances well. Your relationship quotient will be average. You might not have squabbles, but romance will be lacking, and your relationship will be dull and monotonous. Family will be supportive and you will share an average bonding with them. Health will be fine but find time for self-care and do not take your health for granted.
Lucky dates: 4, 13, and 22.
Number 5 natives will be influenced by numbers 1, 5, and 7. Career will progress well, and you will get unexpected gains. You will be very innovative and achieve a lot. Your colleagues will look up to you and your bosses will be very appreciative. Investments from the past will yield very lucrative dividends. Businesses will grow and you will yield good profits. You will enjoy a good bonhomie with your partner and your bonds of love will strengthen. Energies are conducive for singles to tie the knot. Family will be a big support for you and children will be a source of joy. Health will be good. You might be bothered by some skin infections.
Lucky dates: 5, 14, and 23.
Number 6 natives will be influenced by numbers 1, 6, and 7. Some strife at workplace might reflect badly on you and you need to be cautions. Maintain a good bonhomie with your colleagues. Some obstacles at work might slow your progress. It is not a good month to change jobs. Businesspeople need to maintain good relationships at the workplace. Shelve any expansion plans you might be having for this month. Some losses are indicated. Therefore, you need to be wise with your money. Avoid any risky investments this month. Some teeth problems and joint pains will keep you inactive for some time. Some misunderstandings with your partner are indicated. Communicate well and try to share your problems with your partner. Family will be supportive and children might give you some anxious moments.
Lucky dates: 6, 15, and 24.
Number 7 natives will be influenced by numbers 1 and 7. This month will be good for professionals as you will win accolades in your field and gain financially. It is not a good time to switch jobs. Try to focus and make the best. Your present work may entail a lot of travel and you will be constantly on the move. Businesses will do well but the results will come later in the month. You might have to travel a lot to expand your work. Financially, good gains are expected towards the end of the month. Exercise is a must for your wellbeing so do not neglect that at any cost. Relationships might be strained although your partner will be caring and loving but you will be hard-pressed for time to reciprocate.
Lucky dates: 7, 16, and 25.
Number 8 natives will be influenced by number 1, 7, and 8. This month will be average in terms of career, and status quo as far as work and finances are concerned. You need to be careful to maintain a cordial environment at work. Think carefully before you speak lest you upset your colleagues and seniors. Business natives should not neglect their work. Be mindful of the expenses and plan to spend what you have in hand. Your partner will be supportive, and you are likely to enjoy a good camaraderie with your partner and family. All the bonds between partners and family are set to strengthen this month. Health will remain average.
Lucky dates: 8, 17, and 26.
Number 9 natives will get success after initial challenges. You will be able to overcome the obstacles and achieve your goals. Businesses are likely to expand and prosper. Financially, this will be a good month as profits are indicated. Gains from past investments are also indicated. You will share a good connection with your partner and a harmonious familial bonds are expected. It is a good time to increase your family. You might feel lethargic and drained out this month. Focus on a good exercise regime and stick to a balanced diet.
Lucky dates: 9, 18, and 27.