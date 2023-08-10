The workhorse luxury tote bag you should buy based on your zodiac sign

Worn on the shoulder, the workhorse tote bag is perhaps the most ubiquitous common denominator that city folks are associated with. Hop on board a daily commute come peak rush hour, and you’ll be able to easily identify a number of different iterations, whether it be simple canvas varieties that come free with a minimum purchase amount, or top-shelf luxury contenders from the world’s leading fashion labels.

And that is all well and good when one considers how tote bags no longer occupy a strictly utilitarian raison d’etre. While no doubt still meant to serve the ultimate purpose of being a reliable carry-all from that first cup of coffee to the very final dregs of a post-work cocktail, these vessels have invariably morphed into extensions of self-identity for those who find themselves shuttling through their daily routine.

Given that personal connection that we all share with our dependable everyday workhorses, here are some suggestions for your next luxury tote bag purchase based on your zodiac sign.

1. Aries

As the first of twelve astrological signs, those who fall under the sign of Aries are inherently natural leaders. Being led by Mars, they are often assertive and bold, if not sometimes even a little rebellious. What’s more, they are also known to be self-starters who have no problems taking initiative when the occasion calls for it.

In which case, Balenciaga’s Le Cagole Large Carry All Tote would make the perfect fit for this irreverent zodiac sign, with its distressed calf leather and rivet details imbuing every outfit with a trendsetting grittiness to indicate that you’ll beat to the tune of your own drum.

2. Taurus

Those born under the sign of Taurus are usually best remembered for their reliability and dependability, often preferring to take things at a slower, more mindful pace. As such, they are typically more resilient in the face of adversaries and tend to be pragmatists who look at things from a more holistic perspective.

Those traits also mean that Taurses tend to appreciate well-made luxuries that transcend time, such as the Bottega Veneta Large Cabat Tote. Featuring the Italian Maison’s signature Intrecciato weave and lacking any ostentatious details, this is a tote bag that will easily last into perpetuity.

3. Gemini

A sociable sign led by the Sun, those who carry the banner of Gemini are intellectually curious by nature. By extension of their inquisitiveness, this also makes them incredibly multifaceted and versatile, effortlessly adapting to the world around them as it changes.

Given that fact, a Gemini would be best suited to a tote bag that can do it all and do it well, whenever the occasion calls for it. The Fendi Peekaboo X Tote is a winner on all counts for that purpose, with top handles and shoulder straps making it easy to change up a look on the go, while extendable gussets can make room for larger items.

4. Cancer

As the first water sign on our list, Cancers are naturally very much attuned to their emotions and are best known for their capacity for affection as well as loyalty. But as a consequence of this, they are known to withdraw in themselves should the need arise to safeguard their emotional well-being.

The passion exhibited by Cancers can best be embodied by a bag from Christian Louboutin that was inherently inspired by the same verve from its inception, namely the Flamencaba Embroidered Small Tote Bag that was designed in collaboration with Spanish actress Rossy de Palma. Featuring a striking flamenco motif design on its sides, the lining of the bag is similarly adorned with impassioned hues of rouge.

5. Leo

Lions are typically representative of heroism, nobility, and of course, fearless courageousness. Leos are emblematic of all those traits, being arguably the best-known Fire sign out of the three from the zodiac pantheon. Beyond courage, Leos tend to also be exceedingly charismatic, making them born leaders who are able to rally people around them.

No other tote bag exemplifies Leo’s energy better than the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama OnTheGo MM Tote released by French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton in collaboration with contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Sporting a vivid smattering of white polka-dots against stark black Empriente leather, Leos can count on this carry-all to pull focus onto their every ensemble.

6. Virgo

Virgos have the tendency to epitomise perfection, given how they are best known for being the most industrious and efficient of all star signs. Productive by nature, they are the ones to turn to if one needs to get things done and done well. Consequently, they tend to take on multiple hats in their lives and enjoy feeling a sense of purpose in their work.

With these work-centric traits, it makes the most sense for Virgos to have a true workhorse tote bag that can see them through their day. Our pick of the lot? Faure Le Page’s appropriately named Daily Battle 35 Zip, which offers capacious capacity as well as the added security of a zipper closure to keep your belongings safe.

7. Libra

Represented by scales in balance, Libras are best defined by a sense of well-placed balance and equilibrium. Symmetry plays a big part in the life of those who fall under this sign, which extends to aspects of their professional and personal undertakings. They are well-liked for their affable nature and natural affinity for diplomacy.

To best match their serenity, an understated, clean, and most importantly, visually balanced tote bag is key. Once again returning to a place of minimalism, we recommend The Row’s E/W Day Luxe Bag for the Libra in your life, with its uniform proportions and adaptable styling, making it an all-day and all-night accomplice.

8. Scorpio

Just like the arachnids that they take their name from, Scorpios are often described as femme fatales that hide behind a cloak of enigmatic mystique. And in many instances, it’s by merit of that special intrigue and elusive nature that makes these personalities so magnetic in a social setting.

And where the wardrobe of a modern seductress is concerned, we don’t doubt that Saint Laurent would feature heavily in rotation. This is especially true of the Rive Gauche Canvas Tote, which bears a striking sleekness that segues easily into every look.

9. Sagittarius

Everyone needs a Sagittarius in their lives, if only for their ability to see the brighter side in every situation. This Fire sign is best known for its immutable sense of optimism, as well as its gung-ho zest for life and zeal for new experiences and adventures. Predictably, that same enthusiasm extends to the social life of a typical Sagittarius as well.

So for the intrepid explorer, the Gucci Jumbo GG Tote Bag makes perfect sense for its capacity for all the bits-and-bobs a Sagittarius is likely to collect over the course of his or her day, while offering both crossbody and top-handle options for versatility’s sake. Pick between the Italian maison’s classic brown and beige colourway, or a more modern black-on-black interpretation.

10. Capricorn

Similar to Tauruses, those born under the sign of Capricorn share all the hallmarks of an Earth sign: their hardiness, resilience, and willingness to undertake hard work. This is further bolstered by their focus on ambition and leadership qualities, with Capricorns taking ease in ensuring that the right people are put to task in the right roles in team settings.

For the steadfast Capricorn in charge, consider the Goyard Artois MM Tote Bag for your daily runabout needs. Building on the brand’s signature St Louis carryall, this iteration offers the added security of a top zipper to keep wandering hands out of your belongings. What’s more, it’s available in 11 shades of hand-painted Goyard monogram perfection, with the added option of personalisation.

11. Aquarius

Defined by the avant-garde and the progressive, those who bear the sign of Aquarius are trendsetters who are not afraid to veer off the beaten track and march to the beat of their own drum. Highly individualistic characters, they are typically seen as pioneers who make a point of challenging the norms for the greater good.

A brand that aligns itself especially well with those values would be Stella McCartney, best personified by its Falabella Tote Bag. Made of vegan leather and constructed in a soft, loose shape, the bag is not only unconventionally stylish but it’s also surprisingly versatile (with its ability to convert into a clutch) and sustainable.

12. Pisces

And at last, we arrive at the end of the zodiac cycle with Pisces. Having taken a page out of every lesson learned from the signs that came before it, those who are born under the sign of the double fishes are known to be intuitive and empathic dreamers, as well as being incredibly loyal and caring towards those around them.

No tote bag better represents this whimsical zodiac sign than the Large Book Tote Bag in Toile de Jouy, which features a delicate embroidery pattern of animals frolicking in a picture-perfect backdrop of pastoral foilage. If this design isn’t to your liking, the maison also offers a host of other interpretations, including ones featuring their signature monogram.

Feature and hero image credits: Dior/Instagram, Goyard/Instagram