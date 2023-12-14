Best present ideas for your special ones based on their zodiac sign

With the holiday season dawning upon us in full force, wouldn’t you like to spoil yourselves and your loved ones (just a little extra) with some thoughtful presents? Festive shopping is no easy task, and until your friends and family tell you EXACTLY what they need, you’ll end up handing them a present they’ll have to make do with unwillingly. Thankfully, you can trust astrology to be the ultimate cheat sheet to understand people’s tastes. After all, it’s all written in the stars, right? But, this doesn’t mean you’ll hand someone a bracelet with their star sign on it. Each zodiac sign is unique, warranting presents just as special as they are. Also, if you’re searching for a gift for the astrology-obsessed someone in your life, it’ll earn you extra brownie points. We’ve rounded up the best gift ideas for each zodiac sign to make the holiday season more memorable.

Astrology is a love language that makes gifting more intimate. Whether it’s the adventurous Aries looking for a present to unleash their wild side or the practical Virgo who would probably love an organiser to manage their office space – let’s help you make a lasting impression with the perfect gift. Moreover, many well-known brands have also started releasing cosmic collections that go way beyond those centuries-old trinkets out of a boutique – further easing your scouring sessions. Keep reading to know more!

Best gift ideas for your special someone based on their zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

A gift/ experience that appeals to their bold personality

The wild child of the zodiac cycle, Aries has a deep desire to explore everything that life has to offer. For an enthusiasm that doesn’t fade with age – a bold, competitive and statement present that helps them perform better or excel in life will be ideal. Aries prefer experiences over material offerings, something that helps them explore life better.

Fitness-focused gifts like a quirky pair of sneakers, a yoga mat, gym membership or a smartwatch could be great gifting options. Additionally, you can gift them a travel voucher, book a spa session or take them for a vineyard experience.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

A stylish gift with a touch of luxury

Taurus loves its sweet relaxation time, having a penchant for all things luxury that appeal to their senses. The divas of the zodiac are ruled by the planet of love and beauty, Venus, so they are naturally sensuous and have exquisite taste.

From something as simple as a beautiful bouquet of flowers to a trail of fancy items like high-end bags/ perfumes/ cosmetics, a luxury getaway or anything that takes self-care to the next level (scented candles, bathrobes, and diffusers) – you have ample options to choose from.

Gemini ( May 21 to June 20)

A gift that widens their knowledge or fulfils their quest for exploring the world

Ruled by the planet of communication and intellect, Mercury – Geminis are focused, mindful, outgoing and intelligent. They’re always indulging in things or experiences that expand their knowledge, are practical or would aid their wanderlust.

Gifts that stimulate the mind (such as books, puzzles) or technological accessories (such as a printer, Bluetooth speaker, wireless earphones) will complement this zodiac’s personality. Moreover, since Geminis are represented by the twins and have multiple sides to them, a multipurpose/utility-rich product would also come in handy. It could be a nice travel backpack, an office desk organiser, decorative storage bowls and more.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

A personalised accessory or a home decor item to accentuate their space

If it were up to Cancer-born people, they’d spend their entire lives in their homes. For this zodiac sign, home is where the heart is. So, anything that adds a warm or welcoming touch to their abodes will make for the perfect present. Rather than stepping out, they’d act as the perfect host, invite their pals over and treat them to great hospitality.

The zodiac sign would love some decorative accents to amp up their space including colourful lamps, glass dinner plates, fireplace candles or something personalised like a mug with photos or a photo frame of a happy memory you have together would also be a great option.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Eye-catching, fancy items that they can’t stop flaunting

The attention-hungry Leos can be (very) high-maintenance, so make sure your pockets are loaded. Ruled by the Sun, the sign wants the spotlight on it at all times and leans towards an opulent lifestyle wherein the higher the price tag, the better the present.

Try surprising them with bold and statement jewellery pieces, prized artwork, clothing from their favourite fashion designer, a bottle of champagne or a vintage decor piece. Basically, anything that they can proudly show off.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Functional, practical gifts that serve a purpose

Extremely organised, meticulous, smart and grounded in their approach, Virgos desire gifts that are a means to an end or something that will aid their productivity. Being an earth sign, Virgo is very grounded and humble so you won’t have to splurge unnecessarily to please them.

A clever gadget to make their lives easier (Amazon Alexa, quick bottle warmer, smart ovens, Apple watch) or something as simple as stationery kits, organisers, planners, books or trendy backpacks will delight them. You can sign them up for a cooking/ baking masterclass, a weekend dance class or anything that’ll expand their skills.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Artistic and aesthetically pleasing

The Venus-ruled Libras are true connoisseurs of art, in addition to being big on culture and travel. These gentle and charming social butterflies of the zodiac love visually appealing, artistic and romantic presents. Many of them also devote their lives to art or music, so they’ll gladly accept anything that aids these endeavours.

A colourful art piece, a silky silhouette, luxe makeup products, jewellery or flowers would make for ideal gifts for Libras. Given their penchant for music, the easiest gift option is to take the subscription route. Gift them a subscription to Apple Music, Spotify or YouTube Music. Lastly, travel vouchers/ travel accessories can also be a good gifting option too.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Meaningful gifts for spiritual healing

Ruled by the interesting combination of adventurous Mars and passionate Pluto, Scorpios are somewhat mysterious beings whose secretive nature makes gifting no easy task. The sign’s always digging beneath the surface, trying to unravel truths on a deeper/ spiritual level. They would rather enjoy an experience rather than a material gift or something that helps in their spiritual practice.

Some of the best gift ideas for the sign include a journal, a classic book of mythology, a zodiac necklace, vouchers for a wellness retreat, a puzzle game or an escape room experience. Since Scorpios don’t like to draw attention to themselves, treat them with clothing items and accessories in muted/ dark colours. It could be a musky perfume, a satin bodysuit or a black scarf.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Gifts they can use while travelling or something to fuel their knowledge

The ‘travellers’ of the zodiac, Sagittarians are always planning their next thrilling adventure and filling their lives with meaningful experiences. You’ll often find the sign pushing themselves out of their comfort zone, jetting off to far-off places and engaging with foreign cultures. A trip to their dream destination would hands-down be the best surprise for these globetrotting junkies.

Surprise them with travel gear like cool passport holders, a new suitcase, a travel pillow, a portable charger or even Apple Airtags. Even a pair of functional boots for overseas travel would be a great gift idea for this zodiac sign.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

A relaxing, unwinding experience or something with historical value

Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline, Capricorns are extremely practical and ambitious often spending endless hours at their work desk. These workaholics could really use some time off for self-care and unwinding. They’re also connoisseurs of all things vintage and historical, so thoughtful timeless pieces or a sentimental hand-me-down will also work well.

A vintage brooch or watch, a heirloom piece, a gift card to use at a museum and a coffee-table book can be some options. Additionally, gifts that focus on well-being and instil calmness will also work wonders. Book them an at-home spa service, an indulgent scented candle or a bottle of their favourite wine.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Gifts celebrating their individuality

Rebellious and eccentric with a unique style –Aquarians love something so unique that no one owns. These forward-thinking people need something they can nurture and bring to life. The air sign is quite sensitive to the needs of others, leaving no stone unturned in giving back to society and advocating to protect the environment.

Treat them with a personalised bracelet or charm with their initials on it, a limited-edition watch/ accessory or tech gadgets. You can help them out in their humanitarian cause by donating on their behalf or sponsoring meals for the underprivileged.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Gifts related to healing, relaxing or an otherworldly experience

For Pisces, it is all about prioritising self-care. Easily overwhelmed by people or energies around them, this sign could use some downtime alone to recharge their batteries. Ruled by the dreamy Neptune, Pisces love to escape from reality, into an entirely different realm. Their vivid dreams and imagination offer them much-needed respite from the chaos of every day.

Gift them a set of healing crystals to balance their energies, book them a meditation class, an essential oil diffuser or a sleep kit. The emotional Pisces will also enjoy a nice book of poetry, a soul-soothing fictional novel or a trip to the VR arcade and enjoy a parallel universe.

