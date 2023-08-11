Cancer to Scorpio: Which are the most mature zodiac signs in love and relationships?

Relationships can be intense and challenging, especially when a couple is past the initial phase of attraction. To sustain a long-term relationship, one requires patience and continued respect for oneself and their partner. Both should be responsible, committed and keep evolving to make partnerships work. However, these things come with time. While some sail through such difficult situations effortlessly with their partners, others struggle to resolve issues between them. This brings us to the most mature zodiac signs and what makes them motivated and ideal partners.

Zodiac signs and maturity in relationships

Passion and drive are not enough to qualify a person as emotionally mature. One is also required to stay calm in challenging situations and drive a relationship with a lot of understanding and resilience. The planets ruling the zodiac signs play a significant role in bringing out these qualities in people. Hence, some zodiac signs are made for relationships, while some, like Sagittarius and Aries, are fiercely independent, spontaneous and adventurous.

However, the latter are observed to be romantic lovers in their own way, as they can also be a bit immature in long-term relationships. The reason is that both are fire signs, governed by the planets Jupiter and Mars. Both are associated with being assertive, driven and passionate.

Zodiac compatibility plays an important role when it comes to love. While some may find partners effortlessly, others may fail to do so despite earnest efforts — for reasons beyond their understanding. This is because of an astrological phenomenon called aspects of the zodiac. It simply means that the planetary position formed in your birth chart versus your love interest decides whether you will have a successful relationship or not.

These aspects are conjunctions, sextiles, trines, squares and oppositions. Conjunction, trine and sextile indicate a healthy association, while square and opposition denote friction and tension between the zodiac signs. So even if a sign, for example, Pisces, is an inherently mature sign, its association will not fructify with Sagittarius and Gemini as they are in a square.

Similarly, zodiac signs are divided by four natural elements. Water and earth signs are perceived to be more mature zodiac signs than air and fire signs.

Zodiac signs ranked as per maturity in love

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This sign is denoted by the crab and dominated by the moon. It is known as the most emotional sign of the zodiac. Those born under this sign have a calm, sensitive, initiative and empathetic nature that makes them one of the best signs to fall in love with. Yet another reason for them to be emotionally mature is that they are ruled by the fifth house in their birth chart, which belongs to the home and family of an individual. So, people born under this sign love to nurture their partnerships.

If hurt in love, people born under this sign can withdraw into a shell, much like their symbolic animal. A cardinal water sign, they love to take the first initiative in the relationship and sustain it with continued and honest effort. They might get a bit possessive and guarded about their relationships. Because they have highly developed minds, they are very adept at handling conflicts and resolving fights. It indeed is a blessing to have them as your partner for they will make sure that the relationship is fulfilling for both individuals.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Ruled by the planet of love, Venus, this is a cardinal air sign, symbolised by the weighing scale. They love to create a balance in their personal and professional relationships. Intelligent, social and amiable, Librans want to be liked and crave validation from their partners. This is another sign which thrives very well in a relationship as they practise a lot of self-control over their emotions.

Since people born under this sign always look at both sides, they are level-headed, patient and loving in a relationship. They are attracted by physical beauty and could be perceived as shallow, but are equally charming.

Another endearing Libran trait is that they value harmony over everything else and are pretty non-confrontational, which increases their maturity level in relationships.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

This is the last zodiac sign on the chart, but it is at the forefront when it comes to being mature and wise in relationships. A water sign denoted by two fishes swimming in opposite directions, Pisceans are of mutable modality; they are dreamy, fluid, artistic and loving. They seek positivity and peace of mind in every association they make and are steadfast partners to their loved ones. Pisceans are ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and fantasies, which makes them the soft romantics of the zodiac.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Brave, loyal and protective, Leo is denoted by the lion and stands for all the big emotions. They take fidelity very seriously and are possessive but giving lovers. They treat their partners royally and expect the same in return. Go big or go home is their life motto.

Ruled by the Sun, people born under this sign are a beacon of hope and positivity. They bring a lot of courage, love and light to their relationships and do not give up on their partners easily. This makes them a worthy contender among the other zodiac signs when it comes to relationships.

They, however, want to be showered with a lot of love, attention, adulation and time; they hate to be ignored by someone they love.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

This emotionally mature sign denoted by a scorpion is one of the most powerful, thanks to its ability to look through people. There is an air of mystery around this water sign ruled by the planet of destruction, Pluto. There are also a lot of stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding this sign, but once you get to know them and earn their trust, they guard their relationships with a lot of passion and always look at the big picture.

People born under this sign are known to be the most elusive yet seductive lovers and very giving in bed. They are passionate and leave no stone unturned to make their partner feel happy and secure. Because they are extremely intelligent, they like to internalise their feelings and treat their partners with care. Hence, they are counted among the most mature zodiac signs in love.

They could sometimes be perceived as having intense emotions and could be vengeful if wronged.

