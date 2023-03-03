Which cat breed is most compatible with your zodiac sign?

Curious, agile, sharp and spiritual—a cat has had an ethereal stature since time immemorial. The Egyptians considered them holy and associated these mystique-eyed beings with the Goddess Isis and Bast. Even in the Neolithic era, which is about 9,500 years ago, some cat breeds were regarded as useful and kept for their hunting abilities. However, they have also been linked with good and misfortune. But no matter what, they are wonderful companions to humans, and it can be helpful to know which cat breed is compatible with your zodiac sign.

Yes! these little balls of fur can have a positive impact on your life if you pet a cat of a breed which is in sync with your zodiac sign. So, here is a guide to checking out their personality with that of your sun sign to have the most fulfilling experience as a cat parent.

The best cat breed for your zodiac sign

Aries – Bengal cat

Aries is a fire sign symbolised by the planet Mars. Passionate, go-getter, wild and affectionate, this breed perfectly matches the characteristics of this sign symbolised by the ram. Bengal cats are low on maintenance and complement well the busy life of Arians. Full of energy and vivaciousness, they are perfect companions to the first sign of the zodiac.

Taurus – Russian Blue cat

Aristocratic and luxury-loving Taureans are earth signs denoted by the animal bull. They are denoted by the planet Venus which symbolises love and material beauty. Russian Blue Cats have a royal lineage to Russian Czars and are very particular about their meal times and their physical comfort; this bodes really well with Taurean tendencies to live comfortably well. They are also a bit laid-back, which again is very compatible with this material pleasure-seeking sign’s inherent traits.

Gemini – Siamese cat

The zodiac sign of Gemini is denoted by twins and symbolised by the planet of communication, Mercury. This air sign is highly sociable, intelligent and curious. Siamese cats are known for being vocal and highly communicative with their owners. Hence, this is a perfect match.

Cancer – Sphynx cat

This water sign denoted by the crab is one of the most sensitive signs in the entire zodiac. Sphynx cats are also highly sensitive and need proper care and a nurturing environment. These cats love to bathe in water and yearn for affectionate petting from time to time, a trait highly suitable to the emotional Cancerians.

Leo – Maine Coon cat

Leo is a fire sign denoted by the Lion. Large-hearted and attention-seeking, Leos find a perfect partner in the Maine Coon breed of cats. Their luscious mane, warm disposition and entertaining spirit go perfectly well with Leo’s personality.

Virgo – Persian cat

Quiet, reclusive and at times fussy, the Persian cat is a high-maintenance but adorable feline, which aligns perfectly well with the fastidious Virgo tendencies. An earth sign, the Virgo, denoted by the Virgin, is known to play by the rules and is immensely rooted in the practical world. These characteristics make them excellent pet parents to a Persian cat.

Libra – Abyssinian cat

This air sign is denoted by a weighing scale. They are quite social and utterly charismatic. Ruled by the planet of beauty and love, Venus, they have the urge to form partnerships with people. The Abyssinian cats are also quite friendly and have an elegant look. Moreover, they yearn for the company of their owners, which is perfect for a Libran. Scottish Fold and Siamese cats are also quite compatible with Libras.

Scorpio – Bombay cat

Deep, dark, and inquisitive, Scorpios are ruled by the planet Pluto. Often misunderstood to be vengeful, Scorpios are one of the most intuitive of all signs. The Bombay cat is a black breed of cat which is majestic and a bit intense. These mysterious felines are just like their Scorpio owners in many ways and hence make for a compatible pairing.

Sagittarius – American Shorthair cat

Warm, easy-going, and adventurous are some of the traits that could be used to describe this breed of cats. Sagittarius is the last fire sign of the zodiac and is denoted by the sign of an archer. They are travel-loving, bold and optimistic. Sagittarians find a perfect feline friend in the pedigreed American Shorthair tabby since they both have similar personality traits.

Capricorn – Serval cat

Capricorn is an earth sign and is extremely goal oriented. It is ruled by the planet Saturn which stands for time, rules and regulations. They are very ambitious too. A Serval breed is perfect for them because they are independent and fierce. A Capricorn loves its space, just like the Serval cat.

Aquarius – Cornish Rex cat

This air sign is ruled by the planet Uranus and is one of the most intelligent signs in the zodiac. Cornish Rex breed is slender, has a fun nature and is energetic. They are easygoing and love to communicate. A Cornish Rex is a spirit cat for an Aquarian soul.

Pisces – Birman cat

This species of cat, believed to have originated in Burma, is long-haired and has heavy bones. This cat is extremely shy but attaches itself to a single person. Pisces is the last zodiac sign in astrology and is denoted by the qualities of being compassionate, wise and spiritual. They are also fiercely loyal, just like the Birman cats, making this the best-suited cat breed for this zodiac.

(Main and featured image credit: Yerlin Matu/Unsplash)