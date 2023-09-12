Discover your partner’s love language according to their zodiac sign

Modern emotional relationships can be hard owing to many reasons, like fast-paced lifestyles, past experiences and generational trauma. Experts suggest that both partners need to work equally on their relationship if they want it to flourish in the long run. One of the most effective tools to keep the spark alive with your partner is to learn their love language. Here’s how you can use the love zodiac and horoscope as a guide to thrive in a long-term romantic partnership.

Love language: Meaning, types and scope

There is no one way to love someone because this is an organic and involuntary emotion. But there is a certain manner in which your partner needs to be loved. As their loved one, you need to read these signs and communicate your needs effectively so that your efforts are reciprocated in a way that you like.

There are a total of five love languages as described by author Gary Chapman in his bestselling book, The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts. They are words of affirmation, acts of service, giving and receiving gifts, physical touch and spending quality time with each other.

Relationships are dynamic as people are evolving continuously. Hence one can use the love horoscope and its recommendations to learn what each person needs in a union of this kind. Small things matter — most times, seemingly little gestures will go a long way in stabilising and improving a romantic equation.

Sun signs and their different love languages

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This fire sign symbolised by the ram is essentially ruled by the planet Mars. This cardinal sign is always motivated and passionate towards their relationship. Known for their impulsive behaviour and excitement, they bring a lot of joie de vivre to their loved ones. The best way to love them is with lots of words of affirmation and physical touch.

People ruled by the planet Mars are also known for their drive. Hence, they crave physical intimacy with the loves of their lives, and this is a perfect way to make them feel valued.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Taureans are represented by a celestial bull and are ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus. They love indulgences of any kind and often look out for luxurious and relaxing experiences such as a spa day or exotic holiday to feel rejuvenated.

This sign can be appeased with acts of service that make them feel loved. Besides this, they also like receiving small tokens of appreciation. Lastly, they also like intimacy in the form of holding hands and cuddling.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Gemini is an air sign denoted by the twins. They are known for their intelligent, curious and fun-loving nature. This sign is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, and are master conversationalists. Hence, their ideal love language is words of affirmation.

They like to know new perspectives and are always game to discuss new ideas and undertake unique projects. This sign despises dullness of any kind and values expressiveness in their partner. Positive words of appreciation and clear communication can go a long way to bring lifelong stability to their love life.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This water sign is denoted by the crab and is the most sentimental among all the zodiacs. They are deep, empathetic and very sensitive to their partners’ needs. In return, they crave deep emotional connections, stability and domesticity in their relationship. Ruled by the moon, they are homebodies and particularly enjoy spending time with their partner instead of partying, shopping or travelling. Their love language would be quality time.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Leo or the lion is a fire sign ruled by the sun. They love, crave and adore attention from their partners. This sign loves opulence and big gestures from their spouse or partner. Their love language is receiving gifts, specially curated according to their likes and dislikes. They have high standards and expectations from their loved ones. But a foolproof way to impress them would be with lots of pampering, giving gifts and genuine praises.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

The first earth sign on the zodiac wheel is represented by the Maiden or the Virgin. They are grounded, goal-oriented, hardworking, and seek perfection in everything they do. This sign makes for committed partners and values time spent with them over anything else. Hence, their love language is spending quality time with their special someone. They like their relationship to be real, classic and earthy and are impressed with gestures such as their partners prioritising them over everyone else, rather than material gifts.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

This magnetic air sign is denoted by the symbol of weighing scales and is ruled by the planet Venus. They are drawn towards beauty and art like a moth to light and are made to be in relationships. Librans appreciate receiving gifts from their loved ones from time to time as they feel well taken care of and worthy of love if bestowed with carefully chosen and bespoke presents. Being an intelligent and cerebral sign, they also like intelligent discussions, flirty conversations and well-thought-out surprises.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

An intense water sign, the Scorpio is often misunderstood for the slightly foreboding energy it exudes. It is ruled by the planet of destruction, Pluto, and is known for its highly intuitive, passionate and transformative nature. Their ideal love language would be physical touch as they are known to be sensuous and mysterious. Scorpios like to express their love through intimacy, both emotional and physical and are giving and sensitive love makers.

This sign likes to be reciprocated in the same manner. Material things do not impress them and they can look right into people’s souls, hence, pleasing them is difficult. But once you show them how much you adore them, they will forever be loyal to you.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Ruled by the planet of adventure Jupiter, this last fire sign of the zodiac chart is wild and free, free. Denoted by the sign of an archer, this particular zodiac loves travelling physically and with their mind. They crave a companion who gives them their space yet is always ready to explore the world with them. A Sag’s ideal love language is quality time.

Capricorn (22 December– 19 January)

This last earth sign ruled by the planet Saturn is denoted by a celestial sea goat. Disciplined to a fault, they adore their routine life and are thorough professionals in their work lives. In their personal space, more than sweet nothings or grand gifts, they value the honesty and the actions of their lover. Hence, their love language would be acts of service. They like their spouses or partners to do little things for them to express their affection.

Aquarius (20 January– 18 February)

Want to impress an Aquarian? Then don’t go for the obvious. Think different and original. This air sign is one of the smartest and wants to be impressed by the knowledge and intelligence of their partner. Hence, to win them over, you will need both acts of service and words of affirmation. They are ruled by the planet of revolution, Uranus, and like to bring about constructive change in society, so they always tend to think ahead. This sign seeks validation and productive aid from their partner in their various schemes.

Pisces (19 February– 20 March)

The designated dreamers of the zodiac, the Piscean vibe is calm, peaceful and meditative. Denoted by two fish, this sensitive water sign is a giver in love. Hence, they appreciate acts of service from their lover. They look for a deeper meaning in every action of their partner, so small yet thoughtful acts like getting their coffee order right, remembering small details about them, tying their shoelaces or fixing them a drink after a long day’s work can bring a smile to their lips and warmth in their hearts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which zodiac is focused on love?

Cancer and Pisces are two zodiacs who are very sentimental and loving.

-Which zodiac signs love deeply?

All three water signs: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces love deeply.

-Which zodiac sign falls in love quickly?

Fire sign Aries falls in love quickly as they are impulsive and motivated by their emotions. Cancerians also fall in love effortlessly because of their empathetic and emotional nature.

-Which zodiac is lucky in love?

Cancer, Taurus, Libra, Virgo and Pisces are lucky in love.

