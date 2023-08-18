Lucky and unlucky colours for the joyful and fiercely confident Leo

The summer months belong to the charismatic kings of the zodiac, Leos. Warm, gregarious and an absolute delight to have around, people belonging to this zodiac shine the brightest amongst all the sun signs. Here is a look at the lucky colour for Leo along with some unlucky hues they should avoid in 2023.

Colour therapy and astrology

In astrology, every planet has a corresponding colour and so does the day of the week. It is also believed that every colour is associated with a chakra in the body. Therefore, colour therapy is used as an alternative medium of healing.

Additionally, everyone has a few lucky and unlucky colours that bring them good fortune or bad luck based on the placement of planets and stars in their birth chart. Every astrological sign, too, has been entrusted with a few specific hues that bring out the best in them in terms of money, love, career, health and prosperity.

Leo season starts on 23 July and continues till 22 August. This zodiac sign has a fixed modality and is ruled by the Sun. Associated with an energetic demeanour and a warm disposition towards life, they are born leaders and are quite optimistic in their approach. Keeping these personality traits in mind, the following are colours they should opt for and some that they should stop using.

Lucky colour gold and other hues for Leo in 2023

Orange and yellow

The warmest colour on the wheel, orange is the new black for the Leos. It is the colour of the Sun, their ruling planet, and perfectly personifies Leo’s nature. This colour is said to instil added confidence and boost emotional strength in this zodiac sign. Astrologers ask the Leos to opt for the burnt orange shade as it is considered lucky for their professional and personal life.

Yellow belongs to the same colour family as orange and aptly represents the sunny nature of Leos. It is recommended that they go for brighter shades like sunflower yellow with an orange hue.

Gold

The next power colour for Leos is gold. This colour, too, has a connection with the Sun and represents grandeur and glory. It is also considered a royal colour which is a quality strongly associated with the Leos. Gold is said to bring prosperity to this zodiac sign as it symbolises opulence and wealth.

Purple

This hue is traditionally one of the most exclusive colours. Since ancient times, this has been the colour of royal robes and, hence, is well-suited to the flamboyant taste of the Leos. It also represents sensuality and brings out Leo’s sex appeal. So, it is recommended that this zodiac sign should opt for clothes with at least a purple tinge.

The lions should avoid these colours at all cost

Beige

Beige, cream or any pastel shade is considered unlucky for Leos because it dulls their spirit and makes them listless and apathetic. It dims their energy and makes them a brooding and sad version of themselves. Leos should, thus, opt for brighter hues and stay away from light, soft colours.

Pink

Pink, especially in the lighter shade, is not recommended for the captivating Leos because it is said to bring out the worst traits in them and kill their confidence. Leo’s nature is generally associated with bravery and generosity, but pink makes them feel timid and small. The hue also caters to their immature side and, hence, needs to be avoided at any cost.

Blue

Leos are essentially social beings who crave and like attention. They always have an appreciation of adoring fans and are not loners by nature. But blue brings out the lonely and anti-social side which is extremely unappealing for them and their loved ones. Hence, they should stay away from blue and other related shades.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Image: AnotherGypsy/CC BY-SA 4.0/WikiCommons)