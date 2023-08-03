Lucky birthstones for August born according to Chinese zodiac

The age-old fables and tales about the power of gemstones have trickled down through many generations, reverberating firmly even among 21st-century folks. Many splurge heavily on these precious stones without a hitch, not just because of their natural brilliance but for attracting good luck, wealth, and prosperity into their lives. In the Chinese zodiac, a uniquely fascinating gemstone(s) is linked to each month, whether it’s the beautiful pearl gracing the lives of people born in March or the intensely radiant emerald warding off all negativities for July-born people. Adorning the correct birthstone keeps you well-aligned with your energies. It will nudge you towards discovering limitless possibilities, realising your potential, and working towards success. So, as we welcome August, let’s take you through the lucky birthstones associated with this month.

August-born people have two lucky birthstones as their guiding light – rose quartz and peridot. People born on or before August 5 should go with rose quartz, while those with birthdays after August 6 must stick to peridot. Let’s take you through the history, significance, and benefits of lucky birthstones for August!

August birthstones: History and significance

Rose quartz

The stunning pink rose quartz long enjoyed its reputation as the stone of ‘love and reconciliation’ in the Greek and Roman empires. Romans often used rose quartz as a gift of love, while it also acted as a seal to signify ownership. Deeply revered for its beauty, Egyptian and Roman women used rose quartz in face masks to clear their complexion and blur wrinkles.

In the Middle Ages, the stone influenced early American culture with its healing properties. Americans supposedly used ‘quartz amulets’ to balance emotions and keep anger and disappointment at bay.

Today, rose quartz is popularly set in jewellery, used as a decorative piece in offices and homes for bringing good Feng Shui, and acts as a meditative stone.

Peridot

Boasting a rich yellow-green sheen, peridot was hailed as the “gem of the sun” by ancient Egyptians. Many believed that the stone protected the wearer from the terrors of the night and deterred evil spirits. Many historians also thought Cleopatra’s famous emerald collection might’ve been peridot. Even in medieval times, people often confused peridot with emerald. For ages, people were sure that the 200-ct. gems adorning the shrine of the Three Holy Kings in Germany’s Cologne Cathedral were emeralds when, in fact, they were peridots.

Peridot, the national gem of Egypt, imbues the holder with good health and peace. Jewellery makers regularly use it in earrings, pendants as well as bracelets. Apart from its natural brilliance, peridot brings new psychological clarity to the wearer by releasing all their old burdens, guilt, and obsessions. Therefore, this August birthstone is excellent for healing purposes.

Benefits of August birthstones

Rose quartz

Dispels negativity: By promoting self-love, friendships and fostering feelings of peace and safety, rose quartz replaces gloom and despair in your surroundings. The stone emits strong vibrations of love, joy, and emotional healing.

Enhances romantic relationships: The ‘stone of love’ multiplies passion and romance in one’s life and increases intimacy and trust. It attracts more love into your life and helps you heal from and overcome abusive relationships.

Promotes self-care: Apart from improving your relationships with others, rose quartz helps you realise your inner potential. It increases self-awareness and self-acceptance, making you believe you’re your confidante, irrespective of the situation.

Used in meditation: Because of its calming energies, the stone helps in healing, meditation, and protection. When meditating with rose quartz, you’ll experience calmness and tranquillity that’ll deeply soothe your mind, body, and soul.

Peridot

Reduces anxiety, instils calmness: Peridot transforms negative thoughts into feelings of gratitude, compassion, and love thanks to its pleasant energy. By steering away fear, nervousness, and anxiety, peridot opens up your mind so you can have clarity in your thoughts to make wiser life decisions.

Boosts confidence: If you’ve low self-esteem issues, trust peridot to give you that extra boost for owning your flaws. It stimulates energy levels and helps you step out of self-pity mode, admit mistakes, and move on gracefully.

Induces peaceful sleep: If you’re dealing with insomnia or suffering nightmares, keeping peridot in your bedroom will put you in a deep sleep. The stone helps declutter negative thoughts and brings relief after a cumbersome day.

Enhances creative abilities: The stone primarily works wonders for those in creative fields as it promotes mental clarity. Once the mind is free from overwhelming thoughts, creative juices flow and bring one success in their artistic endeavours.

Types of August birthstones

Rose quartz

Rose quartz itself belongs to the larger quartz family. Its colour ranges from a ubiquitous pale pink to a lustrous deep pink that’s extremely rare and expensive. While rose quartz doesn’t branch into further categories, it’s priced differently based on colour.

The most expensive stones are usually the largest ones, flaunting the deepest pink hues. Brazil has the finest-quality rose quartz in the world. Meanwhile, India, Madagascar, and Sri Lanka are some other major sources. The cheapest rose quartz is a dull-pink lab-grown iteration that doesn’t possess the same healing qualities as natural ones.

While rose quartz is set in various jewellery pieces, it’s best to wear the stone as a necklace. That way, it’s closest to your heart to maximise healing.

Peridot

Peridots are broadly classified based on the regions they’re found in. Here are the five most prominent varieties of this August birthstone:

Burmese peridot: Found in Myanmar (formerly Burma), this is a scarce peridot variety. It’s available in large-carat cuts, has a stunning spearpoint shape, and has a vibrant medium-green hue.

Green peridot: This is a generic variety people often confuse with emeralds owing to its rich green hue.

Hebei peridot: This stone hailing from the namesake Chinese province, has a strong yellow undertone. Each Heibei Peridot has distinctive characteristics; its price ranges between USD 5 and USD 600 per carat.

Changbai peridot: The stone, which is mined in China’s Changbai province, comes in bright green and is widely set in jewellery pieces. It’s another precious and refined peridot variety.

Vietnamese peridot: One of the significant sources worldwide, Vietnam has a variety named after it. It was discovered very recently in the 1990s and has since risen to wide prominence in the market.

