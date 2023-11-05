Lucky November birthstones to banish misfortune, according to the Chinese zodiac

November? We hardly know her. Here’s everything to know about the history, significance and benefits of the lucky November birthstone based on the Chinese zodiac.

The world seems to be swooning over gemstones again, especially prominent names in showbiz including Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Elizabeth Hurley and more, who have gracefully flaunted their lucky charms on various occasions. These timeless gemstones have an alluring appeal, enhancing your overall personality as well as ushering in good luck and prosperity your way. Chinese astrology puts great importance on birthstones associated with each month and wearing them gives therapeutic benefits while keeping ill energies away. As we welcome November, let’s familiarise you with the lucky birthstones associated with this month.

All November-born people have two lucky birthstones at their disposal –smoky quartz and ruby. Those born on or before November 5 should trust smoky quartz to soothe their mind, body and soul. Meanwhile, those who celebrate their birthdays after November 6 have ruby as their guiding light. Keep reading to know everything about the lucky November birthstones.

Lucky November birthstone according to the Chinese zodiac

Smoky Quartz

Image credit: 7924748/ Pixabay

A pale brown/ black variation of quartz, this gemstone has long been used by healers and spiritualists for its healing properties and ability to ward off negative energies. Smoky quartz was a power stone to the Druids, the high-ranking Ancient Celts who acted as priests, judges and teachers. It’s also believed that European countries used crucifixes made of smoky quartz and hung them in their bedrooms to dispel doom. The 12th-century Chinese people even used the smooth panes of the stone to protect their eyes, much like how our modern-day sunglasses work.

In recent times, the stone has become popular, especially for jewellery purposes. It’s often set into rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets – all thanks to its durability and aesthetic appeal. Additionally, it’s still one of the most effective healing stones and protection amulets.

Ruby

Image credit: Akhilesh Sharma/ Unsplash

The allure of rubies and ruby jewellery is so strong that it has worked its way across many cultures from early ages to modern times. One of the most historically significant stones, ruby represents love, energy, passion, power, and a zest for life.

From being hailed as ‘Ratnanayaka’ (lord of gemstones) by Indians to being revered as ‘A drop of the heart’s blood of Mother Earth’ in the Orient – ruby represents power and luxury. It’s the perfect stone for those wanting to attract riches and love as ruby inspires more emotion than almost any other stone.

People in the Middle Ages believed ruby was a stone of prophecy, a stone that would darken when danger was near. In Burma, warriors kept the ruby stone to make themselves invincible in battles. Meanwhile, many medieval Europeans trusted rubies to bring them wealth.

The desire for ruby is as much today as it always has been. It’s definitely the most ideal romantic gift to express your love to your partner.

Benefits of November birthstone

Smoky Quartz

Provides emotional balance: By dispersing negativity and releasing stress and anxiety, smoky quartz helps neutralise mental imbalances and at the same time promotes positive thoughts.

Brings harmony in relationships: Another belief about smoky quartz is that it helps settle or calm a quarrel between people. It can be extremely helpful for people contemplating or struggling to make any relationship decisions.

Induces peaceful sleep: With its healing properties, the stone can also help with nightmares, thereby ensuring sound sleep. Having some smoky quartz crystals in your bedroom builds a protective shield while you sleep.

Ruby

Stone of protection: When worn as a talisman, ruby helps its wearer live peacefully. It is known to protect one from all physical and emotional perils.

Brings fame: No matter what professional path you take, ruby will help gain a name and fame in the field. By encouraging creativity and self-confidence, ruby will foster your journey to success.

Guards against evil spirits: Evil spirits and bad dreams are likely to be at bay when you’ve ruby at your disposal.

Commands luxury and authority: The king of gems, ruby benefits its users by boosting their financial wealth which results in an opulent lifestyle,

Increases marital harmony: Ruby attracts compassion and warmth into relationships. Whether it is difficulty in understanding each other, lack of trust or spark – wearing this gemstone helps people sustain their relationship despite all odds.

Types of November birthstone

Smoky quartz

Smoky quartz is further bifurcated into categories according to the various colours it occurs in. Some of the most common types of smoky quartz include:

Morion: The opaque/ black smoky quartz variety.

Cairngorm: A brown or warm brown/orange-hued variety found exclusively in the Cairngorm Mountain range.

Smoky citrine: Ranging from black/brown to yellow/orange shades, this is the rarest smoky quartz type.

Smoky amethyst: This purple variety of quartz comes with a hint of black colouration. This is a relatively common smoky quartz type.

Brandberg smoky quartz: A blend of amethyst and smoky quartz, this stone is exclusively found in Namibia, Africa.

Ruby

Ruby gemstones come in different hues of red, determined by various chemical elements and compositions. Here are the most popular ones:

Burmese ruby: Found in Myanmar, Burmese rubies have a deep red colour and are one of the top-quality and rarest stones.

Pigeon blood ruby: Another ruby which originated in Burma, ‘pigeon blood’ is named so because its colour is comparable to the first two drops of blood from the nose of a killed pigeon. Meanwhile, others also compare it to the centre of a live pigeon’s eye. It especially helps balance relationships and attract love.

Star ruby: This distinctive form of ruby displays asterism, as it comes across like a six-rayed star dancing over the surface of the stone when moved. It has the potential to drive the wearer closer to their ambition.

Pink ruby: This ruby type also comes from Myanmar. Pink rubies are less expensive than the red ones, giving buyers a better range of gem quality for their money.

Yellow ruby: One of the most sought-after yellow gemstones, yellow ruby is found in more abundance than most of the other colours which makes it more affordable.

(Hero image credit: Victoria Priessnitz/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: arif khan/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the lucky birthstone for November?

There are two lucky birthstones for November. These include smoky quartz and ruby.