What is your lucky number, according to the zodiac sign?

Merely flipping through sun signs to check out your horoscope for the day or week is just scratching the surface of astrology which has evolved into a nuanced, if slightly complicated, practice after centuries of study and deliberation in this stream. Other than just knowing what personality traits you might be attracted to in another person, astrology also deep dives into facets like gemstones, numbers and colours that affect individuals. Do you know even your zodiac sign has a lucky number? Read on to find out yours.

How are astrology and numerology related?

Ancient civilisations have looked at the stars, planets and constellations and taken inspiration from the celestial bodies to facilitate life on Earth. The predictions for carrying on day-to-day activities like farming or trade were impacted by astrology. By the 1900s, humans began using numbers along with planetary positions to get a more accurate analysis. Hence, it is safe to say that astrology and numerology have always been closely related.

There are different streams of numerological practices in use, such as the Pythagorean theory, the Chaldean system, Kabbalah numerology and the Western technique, which is used in modern times. Both Western and Vedic astrology uses a birth chart of individuals drawn by calculating their exact birth time, place and year and dividing it into different houses. The planetary position in the birth chart dictates the individual’s course of life. Numerology is used to further predict their future in different areas of life, and this gives a bit more accurate estimation of how a person’s life will be in terms of career, money, travel, love or family.

Every number is associated with positive and negative vibrations which are termed lucky or unlucky for a person. Broadly speaking, all zodiacs have lucky numbers that help an individual align with the constructive and positive forces of the universe, leading to a healthy and prosperous life.

Lucky numbers for every zodiac sign

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

The first sign of the zodiac is ambitious and driven, as it is ruled by the planet of assertion, Mars. The lucky number for this cardinal zodiac sign symbolised by the ram is ‘6’. It will guarantee them financial success and good luck in life. Besides this number, ‘9’ is also considered auspicious for them as it symbolises the sign’s spiritual growth.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This fixed earth sign symbolised by the celestial bull is ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus. Their inherent traits involve finding solace in material things and they love everything luxurious and crave opulence in general. Numbers ‘5’ and ‘6’ are perfect for this sign as they guarantee financial prosperity and also mental well-being.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This mutable air sign is intelligent, curious and the social butterfly of the zodiac wheel. Symbolised by The Twins, they are ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury. Number ‘5’ is considered the zodiac lucky number for them as it feeds their energetic and smart nature.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This cardinal water sign is the most emotional sign of all zodiacs and is symbolised by the crab. With the moon as its ruling planet, the lucky number for Cancer is ‘2’, as it represents the power of partnerships. Family and domestic life are very important for this zodiac sign, and number ‘2’ demonstrates the Cancerian need for relationships accurately.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This charismatic fire sign with fixed modality is symbolised by the lion. It is ruled by the Sun and is considered to be the natural leader of the zodiac. Hence, the lucky number for Leos is number ‘1’. They are meant to lead the pack and bring about a positive effect on their fellow zodiacs.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

This mutable earth sign symbolised by the virgin or the maiden is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury. This zodiac sign is called the perfectionist because of its fastidious and detail-oriented nature. ‘3’ is a lucky number for them, and it personifies a practical approach and a structural approach towards life. This number brings them a lot of love and luck in life.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

This cardinal air sign is symbolised by the weighing scale and one of its major traits involves craving balance in all walks of life. This sign is ruled by the planet of love and money, Venus, and seeks symmetry and order in general. Number ‘7’ is, hence, associated with this zodiac sign to make them feel centred and at peace with themselves.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Scorpio is a fixed water sign ruled by the planet Pluto, which has a slightly dark connotation but is known for its transformative powers. Number ‘8’ is the zodiac lucky number for this misunderstood yet intense sign. This number appeals to their extremely intuitive, emotionally deep and intelligent self.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Sagittarius is the last fire sign symbolised by the archer, and their adventurous streak is their characteristic trait. Ruled by the planet Jupiter, they are mutable in their modality. They seek thrill and excitement from the word go, and ‘3’ is their lucky number. It appeals to their highly excitable nature and is considered to be helpful for their industrious nature.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

This last earth sign of the zodiac is ruled by the planet Saturn and is governed by rules and regulations. Number ‘4’ is considered lucky for this disciplined, cardinal sign as it highlights stability and sincerity. This number also symbolises the Capricorn’s need to be responsible.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Progressive and revolutionary, this last air sign is ruled by the planet Uranus and is known to have a very humane approach which benefits the greater good. This fixed sign’s lucky number is ’11’ as it is said to bring loads of love and luck to them and goes very well with their ambitions and dreams.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

This deeply meditative sign is symbolised by the lucky number ‘7’. This water sign is mutable in tendency and is represented by twin fishes swimming in opposite directions. They generally have a calm disposition and are intuitive and peaceful. The number ‘7’ highlights these qualities and complements their inner traits and qualities.

