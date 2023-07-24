Here’s what your Chinese zodiac sign says about your maturity level

You know the saying, “It’s written in the stars”? Thanks to your zodiac, your personality traits might just be! Whether it is taking the high road when you don’t want to or following through on your responsibilities, adulting can be challenging. But for some Chinese zodiac signs, having a level of sophistication comes naturally, even if it requires learning from tough lessons. Find out if your Chinese zodiac sign is one of the most matured.

Maturity level is one distinct trait that can be based on your birth year. And while it can vary from person to person, the critical characteristics of maturity include perseverance, patience, self-control, dependability, humility, and decision-making. Your Chinese zodiac sign can tell you about your essential personality traits — including why you tend to be among the most mature zodiac signs. While each Chinese zodiac sign has unique strengths and weaknesses, some signs display more maturity traits than others. So, let us look at how different Chinese zodiac signs rank in maturity.

The most matured Chinese zodiac signs and their maturity levels

Rat

Birth Years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Maturity traits: Ranking first in the Chinese zodiac, the rat represents wisdom. People born in the year of the rat are quick-witted, practical, optimistic, and ambitious.

Rats have an eye for little detail details and thrive in environments where they can use their practicality. However, their traits of attention and detail can lead to overthinking, worry, rigidity and stubbornness if left unchecked.

Ox

Birth Years: 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Maturity traits: Being the symbol of diligence in Chinese culture, those born in the year of the ox are known to be steadfast and patient. They will do anything to maintain peace and harmony.

And although they speak very little, they have fierce tempers that don’t work in their favour.

Tiger

Birth Years: 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Maturity traits: Tigers are symbols of bravery. They are competent leaders with indomitable fortitude and great confidence. Not afraid to make mistakes, the tiger doesn’t shy away from trying new things.

Passionate and high on energy, the tiger loves taking risks. However, their overcompetitiveness is a significant downside, as striving for first place puts a ton of pressure to win.

Rabbit

Birth Years: 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Maturity traits: People born under the sign of rabbit are intelligent, cautious, gentle and quick. Rabbit people seldom lose their temper and are extremely good at holding on to their sanity.

Being social creatures, they yearn for attention and can come across as interfering sometimes.

Dragon

Birth Years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Maturity traits: People born in the year of the dragon are brave, courageous, result-oriented, independent and enterprising.

However, they also tend to be quick-tempered and overconfident, which can often work against them.

Snake

Birth Years: 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Maturity traits: People born in the year of the snake are determined in whatever they do. While they are calm on the surface, they are also incredibly passionate and highly intuitive.

Snakes like to wear multiple hats simultaneously and often like to think that they’re the best person to do it all. They push back and become stubborn if that belief is challenged (non-snakes, you’ve been warned!).

Horse

Birth Years: 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Maturity traits: Carefree and wild, people born in the year of horse seldom turn an adventure down. They are an energetic bunch – incredibly courageous and free-spirited.

However, their impatience and impulsiveness might be their struggles. If they can keep those characteristics in check, they can lead an exciting, adrenaline-filled successful life.

Sheep

Birth Years: 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Maturity traits: This zodiac sign is determined, practical and responsible. The sheep has a mild temperament too! They may not be fans of sudden adversities but are always ready to take the reins and control any situation.

But the ram’s fearlessness can be a double-edged sword. Their fire energy can also make them very aggressive, resulting in hasty and impulsive actions.

Monkey

Birth Years: 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Maturity traits: Clever and flexible, people born in the year of the monkey can quickly solve the most challenging problems. In addition, they are strong-willed and extremely good at making decisions.

It’s true that people born in the year of the monkey are stubborn. That, however, is not necessarily a downside but the result of their long-winded deliberations over everything they encounter.

Rooster

Birth Years: 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Maturity traits: People born in the year of the rooster are reasonable and willing to find solutions to any problem that may arise. Roosters also have strong self-confidence.

However, all that diplomacy can create inner tension for roosters – they into ~shapeshifting~ vs voicing their authentic feelings. They like to avoid conflict and stress.

Dog

Birth Years: 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2030

Maturity traits: The most distinctive quality of this zodiac sign is loyalty. People born in the year of the dog are understanding and extremely patient. They are excellent with stress and anxiety management and do not let hardships take the better of their life.

They prefer to go missing in action. However, their quick wit can sometimes backfire during moments of conflict—rather than deal with confrontation.

Pig

Birth Years: 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Maturity traits: People born in the year of the pig are patient and like to hash out disagreements in cool blood. Their anger dissipates quickly, and they are quick to apologise. They take full responsibility for any accidental harm they may have caused, making them one of the most matured Chinese zodiac signs.

They are also a good ~rock~ to lean on and make for excellent partners and friends.

(Hero and featured image credits: kotoffei/Getty Images)