Celestial honeymoon destinations: Where to travel based on your sun sign

For many among us, travel and romance go hand in hand. Regardless of your zodiac sign, the desire to be swept away to a breathtaking location by your partner and create cherished memories to strengthen your bond is universal. Astrology places a lot of importance on the travel compatibility of a couple based on their zodiac signs, taking into account their traits, behaviour and travel interests. If you want to surprise your spouse with a dream honeymoon, then it’s worth considering a few destinations tailored to their zodiac sign. Here are some honeymoon vacation spots that your better half might like and know why.

When travelling with your partner for a special occasion, it becomes crucial to pick a destination that suits both of you, and astrology makes this process foolproof. Zodiac signs associated with the fire element (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) seek thrill and adventure. In contrast, the water signs (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces) are the romantics of the zodiac wheel and often want to escape to a serene place closer to nature.

The earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) leave no stone unturned to make sure their choice of location is luxe, uber comfortable and has a wholesome vibe to it.

Honeymoon destinations aligned with zodiac signs

Aries (21 March – 19 April) – New Zealand

New Zealand, with its grand national parks, superb surfing and skiing opportunities, and landscapes, is the perfect match for the gutsy and go-getter spirit of this fire sign, symbolised by the ram. High on action and excitement, Arians are sure to be blown away by this destination.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May) – Tuscany

Taurus, an earth sign symbolised by the celestial bull, craves earthly pleasures and indulgence, especially while they are on vacation. Tuscany, in Italy, is a perfect honeymoon destination for this zodiac sign that will appeal to its luxury-seeking and beauty-appreciating nature. The vibrant wine and dine scene in Tuscany is an added attraction for these pleasure-seeking bulls.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June) – Prague

Intelligent, social and quirky, Geminis are natural explorers with a penchant for making new friends while travelling. Prague in the Czech Republic is a great spot for these romantics, blessed with natural beauty, art, culture and a vibrant nightlife, ensuring there’s never a dull moment for the zodiac symbolised by The Twins.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July) – Maldives

If there was one word to describe this island, then it would be ‘tranquillity’, a sentiment shared by the emotional and family-oriented Cancer sign. They seek romance and togetherness above everything else, and the white sand beaches washed by the azure seas of the Maldives provide the ideal setting for them to get lost with their loved ones. Away from the hustle and bustle of the world, the Maldives will ensure much-needed privacy and an ideal honeymoon setting for this emotional water sign of the zodiac.

Leo (23 July – 22 August) – Barcelona

Optimistic, vibrant and full of life, Leos, the shiniest, brightest and warmest of all the zodiacs, thrive as a fire sign ruled by the Sun. They like being pampered by their spouses, making Barcelona, in Spain, a perfect honeymoon destination for this zodiac. It combines rich history and culture with a buzzing dining scene and, of course, great nightlife, too! Its sandy beaches are perfect for Leos’ sunny disposition.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September) – Hawaii

Virgos, symbolised by the Maiden or the Virgin, are known as the perfectionists of the zodiac. Detail-oriented and sometimes finicky, they expect a fairytale honeymoon, and Hawaii will not disappoint their discerning souls. With its coral reefs, beaches and volcanoes, this destination has it all. Virgos can find plenty to do here or simply cosy up with their spouses while gazing at the awe-inspiring, postcard-perfect vistas.

Libra (23 September – 22 October) – Mykonos

Mykonos, a stunning island in Greece, is a perfect fit for Libra, symbolised by the weighing scale and ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and money. Librans love everything elegant and pleasing to their eye, and this dreamy and picture-perfect island offers quaint boutiques, luxurious cruises and an old-world charm that caters to their refined taste.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November) – Galapagos

From endangered iguanas to ancient tortoises, the Galapagos Islands in the Ecuador region offer a unique and unconventional experience, making it an ideal honeymoon destination for this zodiac sign. This is exactly what the Scorpion soul craves. This intense water sign is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and renewal. Passionate, intuitive and romantic, Scorpios value authenticity over flamboyance and are known for making off-beat choices in every aspect of life, including travel.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December) – Philippines

The Philippines, a popular destination in Southeast Asia known for its golden beaches and energetic, vibrant vibe, is perfect for the adventurous Sagittarius, symbolised by an archer and born with a natural wanderlust. This fire sign would expect nothing less than an adventure on their honeymoon, and the Philippines will provide them ample opportunities to let their hair down and have fun with activities like snorkelling, skydiving, cruising, scuba diving and island hopping.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January) – Dubai

Capricorn, denoted by the sea goat, is one of the most serious signs on the zodiac chart. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of rules and regulations, they rarely stray from their daily responsibilities. It is difficult to get this zodiac sign out of their cocoons, but a honeymoon is the perfect reason to break away from their routine. Dubai — with its futuristic buildings, breathtaking architecture, choicest options to splurge on food and drink, and, of course, the incredible desert safaris — provides an idyllic setting for Capricorn to unwind.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February) – Bali

Bali, often called the ‘Island of Gods’, is one of the most picturesque tropical havens in Indonesia known for its dazzling beaches, exotic cuisine, spiritual retreats and happening nightlife. Aquarius, an air sign of the zodiac known for its love for the community and progressiveness, will find Bali a wholesome honeymoon destination for their adventurous and revolutionary soul.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March) – Rishikesh

Pisces, the last sign on the zodiac chart, is a mutable water sign, known for its peaceful and non-confrontational nature as well as its spiritual state of mind. Pisceans seek romanticism in every aspect of their life and their honeymoon destination should exude a calm and meditative vibe. Rishikesh, located on the banks of the river Ganga in Uttarakhand, India, sets the perfect ambience with its yoga retreats and lush hillscapes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are some adventurous honeymoon destinations suitable for Aries couples?

Cappadocia, Zambia and Costa Rica are some of the honeymoon destinations perfect for Aries couples.

– How can Aries couples balance relaxation with their natural need for excitement during their honeymoon?

Aries couples can spend some romantic moments with live music at a sundowner or take a couple’s massage to relax amidst all the adventurous activities during their honeymoon.

– What are some romantic and luxurious honeymoon destinations for Taurus couples?

Paris, Rome, Udaipur, Milan and Switzerland are some of the luxe locations for Taurean couples.

– How can Taurus couples ensure their honeymoon is both indulgent and cost-effective?

Pre-budgeting and pre-booking your stay and all the activities, including air tickets, much in advance can save a lot of money without compromising on luxury.

– What are some honeymoon destinations that cater to Gemini’s desire for variety and exploration?

Las Vegas or Ibiza will be perfect for the fun-loving Gemini couples on their honeymoon.

– What are some intimate and cosy honeymoon destinations for Cancer couples who value emotional connection?

The Maldives or Koh Samui Islands will be perfect for quiet Cancer couples.