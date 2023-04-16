All the zodiac signs stereotypes: Debunking the most common traits and quirks

Are you someone who would typically scroll through pop philosophers, giving their two cents on all zodiacs and at times trolling them mercilessly, albeit hilariously, highlighting their stereotypical quirks? Or do you almost instantaneously deduce a new connection to one of the 12 sun signs, eventually waiting for them to fulfil a few pre-existing astrological characteristics? If yes, then you should know that human behaviour is extremely nuanced and cannot be oversimplified. Yet, they are broadly divided into 12 zodiac signs, according to the month of your birth, as per the Gregorian calendar. So, let’s look at all the zodiac stereotypes and their authenticity in real life.

The world of astrology is massive in its scope and understanding. So, instead of playing into the age-old zodiac stereotypes circling the earth, fire, water and air signs of the Western zodiac system, it is necessary to know the perspective behind such characterisation.

Astrology, arguably not the most scientific of all studies, has had a hold on human civilisation since ancient times. Thus, let us first try to comprehend how astrology complements human psychology before busting some myths about your sun sign.

How does the oversimplification of astrological stereotypes affect the human psyche?

We live in a world where adhering to logic and scientific deductions is hailed supreme. But many are mystified by the spiritual realm of astrology, which has been an integral part of the oldest civilisations. Thus, its effect on the collective social psyche has been closely studied.

According to the Journal of Social Psychology published in 1978, fire and air signs of the zodiac — Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius — are perceived to be positive signs, generally gravitating towards extroverted behaviour. Water and earth signs, comprising Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces, are negative signs, making them natural introverts.

A study published analysing this phenomenon further claimed that individuals who already know the stereotype associated with their sign act accordingly, just to fulfil the promise of this preconceived notion about their zodiac sign. And it works both ways — while positive stereotypes give individuals a much-needed boost of confidence to enhance their personalities, negative traits could be used to conveniently excuse oneself from the dire consequences of their actions.

What are the zodiac sign stereotypes and are they true?