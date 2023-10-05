Snow White, Cinderella, Mulan: Which Disney princess are you, based on your zodiac sign?

Brave like Moana, just and fair like Cinderella or fiery like Merida — who does not want to embody the qualities of fantastic fairytale characters? If you are curious about which Disney princess your personality is the closest to, your zodiac sign might hold some answers.

With 12 zodiac signs, each representing unique personality traits based on elements, modality, and ruling planets, astrology is a fascinating study of human nature. While it is completely up to one to believe in horoscope and other aspects of sun signs, its influence on pop culture is undeniable. Naturally, we relate the quirks and personalities of the various zodiac signs with some of the best Disney princesses.

How has astrology shaped popular culture?

Humankind has always used astrology as a tool to navigate life. Celestial events like Mercury retrograde and supermoons have been studied in tandem with this practice to improve the quality of life. One would assume that with various scientific and technological advancements, there would be a diminished interest in this traditional practice. On the contrary, the subject continues to garner much interest from both Gen-Z and millennials.

What once used to be the habit of flipping through magazines or newspapers daily to check one’s horoscope, has now evolved into self-awareness and manifestation techniques for the younger generation. No wonder then that astrology has left an indelible mark on popular culture in today’s digital age, influencing our fashion choices, social media trends and even the movies we watch.

Disney, one of the greatest production houses in the world, has created a legacy with their animated and live-action films depicting brave, kind and inspirational characters that everyone can relate to, regardless of their age. Hence, we have broken down the character descriptions of some of the most well-known Disney princesses to find out which typical zodiac signs they resemble the most.

Here are the different zodiac signs as Disney princesses

Aries – Merida

Fiery, tempestuous, and impulsive but also courageous, Arians are not everyone’s cup of tea. Sure, they can be a lot to handle with their spontaneous plans and hyperactive temperament but they are kind and noble at heart. Brave’s (2012) princess Merida embodies all these qualities. One of the most unconventional Disney characters with her passion for ‘unladylike pursuits’, she is also known for her fearlessness and go-getter attitude.

Aries is ruled by the planet Mars, which symbolises ambition and drive. This is why Merida, despite being recklessness, is focused on achieving great things for her family and kingdom.

Taurus – Tiana

The production house came out with a modern rendition of one of the most iconic fairytales of all time, The Princess and the Frog in 2009. The film shines the spotlight on Princess Tiana, a hardworking soul, who works overtime to fulfil her father’s dream. After being turned into a frog after kissing Prince Naveen, who was transformed into an amphibian by an evil doctor, she finds a way out to be turned back into a human with much patience and resilience.

Naturally gifted with patience and endurance, Taureans are also strong, emotionally and physically and tread through their life with a lot of grace and charm. Princess Tiana personifies all these qualities.

Gemini – Cinderella

Denoted by the twins, Gemini is known for duality in the zodiac chart. It is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury. This is an air sign and hence, embodies all the typical traits including intelligence, curiosity and openness. Cinderella is an iconic princess, who lives a difficult and modest life till her fate changes one night when she meets the prince of her dreams.

While hardworking and calm, she is also outgoing and social. Because the twin’s modality is mutable, they are adaptable and open to big changes in life. Hence, she is a true blue Gemini as her core nature and the zodiac’s inner traits are a perfect fit, just like her glass shoe.

Cancer – Ariel

The most emotional zodiac sign of all, Cancer is denoted by the crab and ruled by the moon. Empathetic and sensitive, they make for very nurturing partners. One should consider themselves fortunate if they are worthy of this crustacean sign’s love. Ariel from The Little Mermaid (2023) is gentle yet very firm when it comes to taking a stand for the love of her life, Prince Eric. She does not mind going against her own people and prioritises her love over everything else.

Leo – Moana

Courage and beauty are two qualities that are stereotypically associated with this fixed fire sign. They are big on loyalty and are natural leaders. Passionate and not afraid to fight for their people, Moana is a prime example. The titular character is the torchbearer of fearlessness and positivity as she goes on a great adventure to return Goddess Te Fiti’s heart and also saves her island.

Virgo – Elsa

Princess Elsa from Frozen (2019) is known for her magical powers and perfection in executing her grand plans to save her kingdom. But at times struggles with self-confidence. The earth sign of Virgo is known to be the perfectionist of the zodiac chart. Ruled by Mercury, they often find it hard to let things go and are inherently a bit controlling. But having said that, the sign denoted by the virgin or the maiden is detail-oriented, a great planner and a solid friend to have. Elsa fits the bill perfectly well.

Libra – Snow White

Patron of arts, and lover of beauty, this Venusian zodiac sign is intelligent and seeks justice for everyone. An air sign, Libra is denoted by the weighing scales. They are naturally charming and gifted with stunning features. The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) leading lady is all this and more.

She survives the poisonous apple given to her and makes her own ecosystem using intelligence and genial nature with the seven dwarfs. Gentle and calm, she overcomes all the challenges thrown at her with poise and grace — again, a typical Libran trait.

Scorpio – Rapunzel

This princess from Tangled (2010) has always depicted strength but in a quiet yet intense way. The zodiac sign of Scorpio is intuitive and highly intelligent. They also love to strategise and carefully measure their moves before embarking on any kind of mission. An embodiment of Scorpion’s qualities, Rapunzel is clever and rebellious. She is also passionate and loves intensely, which are textbook qualities of this water sign.

Sagittarius – Mulan

The warrior princess Mulan is known for her determination, bravery and love for adventure. Sagittarius is the last of the fire signs and is ruled by the planet Jupiter. Throughout the movie, she does not give up, has immense confidence in her own strength and even goes to war to save her people. These qualities match well with this sign symbolised by an archer. This is not a mere coincidence as it stands true to Mulan’s inner traits and life.

Capricorn – Raya

Capricorn is the last earth sign denoted by the celestial sea goat. They are ruled by the planet Saturn, which is considered to be the lord of discipline and karma. Princess Raya from Raya and The Last Dragon (2021) is ambitious and very serious about her goals. Typical to her zodiac sign, this Disney Princess does not let anything or anyone come between her goals and does not rest till she is victorious. A Capricornian personality will surely relate to this disposition.

Aquarius – Belle

Symbolised by the water carrier, the highly intelligent Aquarius are the most progressive of all the signs. This fixed sign is ruled by the planet Uranus, which stands for revolution in astrology. Belle of Beauty and the Beast (1991) is a serious reader and does not mind spending time on her own. At the same time, she also is extremely helpful and always thinks of the greater good. Open-minded and a visionary, Belle is a true Aquarian.

Pisces – Aurora

The last sign on the zodiac wheel, Pisces is the calmest and most peace-loving of all signs. Ruled by the planet of dreams and desires, Neptune, they are often lost in their own fantasy land and sometimes look at the world from rose-tinted glasses. Much like Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, (1959) who spends all her time in isolation with three fairies, unaware of Maleficient. She is kind, collected and soft-natured with not a single bitter bone in her body. A hopeless romantic and a pure soul, she is rightly associated with this sign denoted by the two fishes swimming in opposite directions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What zodiac sign does Princess Belle belong to?

Princess Belle could belong to the Aquarius sign.

-What is Cinderella’s zodiac sign?

The Gemini sun sign is best suited for Cinderella.

-What is Princess Jasmine’s zodiac sign?

The Earth sign of Virgo seems perfect for Princess Jasmine.

-What zodiac sign is Princess Ariel?

Princess Ariel’s zodiac sign seems to be Cancer.

