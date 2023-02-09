Zodiac compatibility: Know the most and least compatible sun signs

Man is a social animal and wants to cohabitate with happiness and self esteem, therefore seeks compatibility in relationships. Compatibility means the ability of two people to exist, work and live together in peace and harmony. Sun sign compatibility is a guidance as to which zodiac sign is best suited to yours, but the basic ingredients in a relationship are mutual love, respect, understanding and trust, which you have to inculcate, acquire and practice yourself.
If sun sign elements are compatible, there are positive vibes and energies in the relationship and you are attracted to each other. Element compatibility of zodiac signs is the easiest way to judge the equations in relationships. Each zodiac sign has an element associated with it, and these elements pair up well with other elements of similar properties.
- Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are compatible with other fire and air signs.
- Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are compatible with other water and earth signs.
- Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) are compatible with other air and fire signs.
- Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are compatible with other earth and water signs.
Opposites attract – zodiac signs which are opposite to each other have a cosmic polarity, although they have different elements, they have the same modality (cardinal, fixed, and mutable) and these opposite signs share a special attraction and bond.
Zodiac sign compatibility is one of the ways to see if you are compatible with your partner. That does not mean that if you and your partner have clashing signs, you will not be compatible. Astrological compatibility goes beyond just your sun sign.
For astrological compatibility you need your respective horoscopes, and a proper matching by a learned astrologer. In matching of charts or Synastry in Vedic astrology, a lot of importance is given to the Moon, its placement, the sign it occupies and its constellation. The placement of other planets, their friendships, and their constellations also play an important role. The rising sign or Ascendant is also of great significance. Venus the planet of love becomes extremely important when we talk about compatibility and Mars represents energy, and libido. The placement of Mars in the birth chart reveals your approach to sex and sexuality, as well as what turns you on, your sexual compatibility, which is an important part of a relationship.
Another way to check your compatibility is through Chinese astrology. Chinese astrology divides the signs by years; it is believed that people born in the same year share the same traits. Chinese astrology is based on the lunar calendar; each year in the repeating zodiac cycle of 12 years is represented by a zodiac animal.
Check your zodiac compatibility based on the element of your sun sign
1 /12
Aries sun sign people are impulsive and aggressive. They need reassurance of being loved all the time. They always want to feel that they are the best. They like to be on top and ahead of others.
Aries is a fiery sign and gets along well with the other fire signs – Leo and Sagittarius. They have a good compatibility with air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.
Cosmic polar pair is Libra.
2 /12
Taureans are prone to flattery, they love giving and receiving gifts, romantic gestures and words turn them on. They are stubborn but very practical. They are not very good at expression but make the most loyal partners.
Taurus is an earth sign and compatible with other earth signs – Virgo and Capricorn. They also get along with water sings – Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.
Cosmic polar pair is Scorpio.
3 /12
Gemini sun sign people are generally very moody, and it is difficult to match their mood swings. For them intellectual compatibility is most important, and everything else is secondary. Looks do not hold much importance for this sun sign, and they like their partner to be intelligent and witty.
They get along well with the other two air signs – Libra and Aquarius, and the fire signs – Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.
Cosmic polar pair is Sagittarius.
4 /12
Cancer Sun sign people are introverts and home loving; they are peace loving and enjoy quiet and alone time with their partner. They have to be coaxed to come out of their shell. They are adjusting and accommodating.
They get along well with other water signs – Scorpio and Pisces, and earth signs – Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.
Cosmic polar pair is Capricorn.
5 /12
Leo Sun sign natives are egoistic and want to be treated like royalty. They love flattery and appreciation of their performance and creative abilities; their ego needs to be fuelled all the time. They are extremely intelligent and cannot be deluded.
They get along with Aries and Sagittarius, the other fire signs. They also get along with air signs – Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.
Cosmic polar pair is Aquarius.
6 /12
Virgo sun sign people do not get turned on by intellect. They themselves are very intelligent and sharp. They want to guide their partners in all walks of life. They are adjusting and practical. They are also the most caring and considerate sun sign.
This sun sign get along well with Taurus and Capricorn the other two earth signs, and with the water signs – Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.
Cosmic polar pair is Pisces.
7 /12
Libra is considered a flirtatious sign. They need company all the time, and they seek reassurance in whatever they do. They make good companions; they are good talkers and fond of good things in life. They are extremely good in expression and communication.
This air sun sign gets on well with Gemini and Aquarius the other two air signs, and with the three fire signs – Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.
Cosmic polar pair is Aries.
8 /12
Strong and passionate Scorpions look for sex appeal in their partners. They are very energetic and constantly on the move, they love deeply but are poor at expression. You can seldom make out what a Scorpio is thinking.
This water sign gels well with Cancer and Pisces the other two water sun signs and the earth sun signs – Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.
Cosmic polar pair is Taurus.
9 /12
The Sagittarius archer is the most spiritual sun sign. They have a different outlook to relationships, and they look to connect spiritually. They always look for soul mates and want their relationship to be out of the world. They take time before committing in a relationship.
This fire sign pairs well with Aries and Leo the other two fire signs, and the three air signs – Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.
Cosmic polar pair is Gemini.
10 /12
Capricorn sun sign natives are caring and strong. You appreciate them for their generosity and their personality, and they will be eating out of your hand. They are generally very possessive and feel strongly about their relationships.
This earth sign matches well with Taurus and Virgo the other two earthy signs and also with Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces – the three water signs.
Cosmic polar pair is Cancer.
11 /12
The water bearer, this sun sign natives get turned on by social work and noble causes. They love group activities and intellectual pursuits interest them a lot. They have to intellectually connect to their partner otherwise they just lose interest.
This Air sign gets along well with Gemini and Libra the other air signs. They pair well with Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius the fire signs.
Cosmic polar pair is Leo.
12 /12
This water sign makes one of the best partners – loving caring and affectionate. They are intelligent, understanding and the most humanitarian sign. They can be indecisive and often confused. Make them believe what they think and do it right and you will be their bestie.
They partner well with Cancer and Scorpio the other water signs and get along with Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn the three earth signs.
Cosmic polar pair is Virgo.