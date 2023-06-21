Keeping It Suave: 5 grooming tips from Dr Say Shazril

We sit down with Lifestyle Asia’s June digital cover star, Dr Say Shazril to chat about all things beauty and grooming and find out how he maintains his suave look.

By now, we’re sure you’ve heard of Dr Say Shazril. The doctor-cum-influencer amassed social media stardom from a simple selfie posted when he was just starting his housemanship training. Upon meeting the doctor in real life, one word came to mind – suave. The charismatic doctor walks into the shoot greeting everyone and cracking jokes, looking impeccably dressed despite the casual clothing choices. We attribute this to his signature quaffed hair.

In between shooting, we manage to snag Dr Say for a few minutes to sit down and spill all the tea on how he keeps himself looking dapper. Here are five grooming tips from Dr Say.

#1 Skincare is imperative.

He’s a huge believer in maintaining skin care. “The first must-have is a gentle cleanser. Previously, I used to use cleansers that leave a squeaky clean feeling. Now, I prefer something more gentle,” he told us. “Second is moisturiser, my skin is very sensitive. So, if I go one day without it, my skin gets red and dry.”

#2 Louis Vuitton is his go-to for scents.

During the interview, I couldn’t help but notice the smell of his perfume – a classic masculine scent with a twist – so, I just have to ask. He reveals the scent is L’Immensité by Louis Vuitton, looking surprised at my question. “I like something woody, not tobacco-ey, and a bit of spice. My other go-to is Sur La Route by Louis Vuitton.” The doctor is clearly a fan of Jacques Cavallier, the nose to both Louis Vuitton fragrances.

#3 He’s not shy about makeup.

Many men out there would probably have a problem if you asked them so blatantly about wearing makeup as I have, but Dr. Say answers without missing a beat. “To me, makeup is as important as skincare. It shouldn’t be a taboo,” he shares, “We’re being judged all the time, we want to look presentable. I myself am using foundation.” We agree.

He proceeds to tell me his go-to foundation. And I must say, it’s quite an impressive selection. He owes his flawless complexion on-screen to the Chanel Le Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation and KVD Beauty Lock It Powder Foundation. “I’m still quite shy about buying it so, I pass the empty bottle to my wife and get her to re-purchase,” he laughs.

#4 Hipster Pomade is a holy grail.

We all have that one item in our grooming rotation that we can’t live without. For Dr Say, it’s the Hipster Pomade. When we think of Dr Say, we think of perfectly quaffed, camera-ready hair. When he’s rushing to set or to the doctor’s room, the hair has got to stay in place. If you’re looking to rock the same slick back, the stronghold water-based pomade is definitely one to nab.

He mentions he’s always had his signature pompadour hairstyle and expresses his excitement about trying a different hairstyle. “I’ve always had short hair,” he vents, “I wish I could do more styles. That’s why when I came here today, they switched it up. I kind of like it because this is out of my comfort zone.”

The Reliable Quiff Hipster Pomade RM35.90

#5 Invest in a high-quality razor.

A clean shave isn’t as easy as it seems. Something every man out there can relate to is razor burn. “To men out there, janganlah beli disposable razor. I don’t know why they like to buy disposable ones,” he vents his frustration. “Always invest in a good razor with a high-quality blade.” Wise words from a wise man. His trusty razor is the Gillette Fusion 5 ProGlide Power Razor.

To avoid those nasty bumps and burns, Dr Say shaves after a hot shower and uses shaving gel. “That’s the best time to shave when everything is softened. I prefer [shaving] gel with cream; it doesn’t stick that well. Gel it nicely and shave — and for me, after that, there’s no more razor burn,” he shares the secret to smooth shaving.

Find out more about Dr Say Shazril in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 011 HERE.