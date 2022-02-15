5 perfumes we’re loving right now for Spring / Summer 2022

Out with the old and in with the new. Breathe new life into your perfume counter with the latest spring / summer 2022 fragrances.

Entering a new year is the perfect opportunity to refresh your perfume collection. It can be hard letting go of your old favourites, but if they’re starting to collect dust, it’s time to bid goodbye and make space for new scents. Luckily, there are plenty of whimsical spring/summer fragrances to carry with you for every occasion. With base notes of zesty, fruity and woody essences, we guarantee that these curated fragrances will lift your mood this year.

Gucci Guilty’s latest His & Her perfumes make for an excellent gift for couples through its warm yet cosy scent. Ideal for those on-the-go, Miss Dior’s EDP roller-pearl is an essential carry-on. Fans of woody essences will adore Jo Malone’s Blackberry & Bay Cologne and Maison Margiela’s REPLICA ‘By the Fireplace’ for its homey nostalgia effect. Take your pick, and be prepared to get through the year smelling divine.

Here is a list of our top spring / summer 2022 perfumes:

Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homme

On the hunt for a signature scent that complements your man’s personality? Check out Gucci Guilty’s latest Parfum Pour Homme. The perfume is light yet mild combined with woody aromatic amber scents courtesy of the French Lavandin Abrialis and uplifting Lemon Sfumatrice. The concoction of Spanish cistus blooming with orange flowers and hints of nutmeg steal the show.

Shop here

Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Intense Pour Femme

Consider this fragrance and ideal gift for any upcoming birthdays and anniversaries. Gucci Guilty’s Intense Pour Femme is enduring yet timeless. With base notes of violet, ylang-ylang and tuborose, the soothing scent is enhanced by the woody whiffs of patchouli and vetiver with subtle hints of vanilla. It’s the scent to wear for a night out on the dancefloor.

Shop here

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

The newest Miss Dior scent evokes that summer feeling. Compact and travel-friendly, the new roller-pearl design holds the calming scent that fills the room with every spritz. The wearer will be enveloped by the sparkling zests of blood orange and mandarin, while Lily of the Valley adds a sweet touch to a woody base of patchouli.

Shop here

Jo Malone Blackberry & Bay Cologne

Citrus and earthy, Jo Malone’s Blackberry & Bay Cologne is a fan favourite. The refreshing burst of blackberry essence with subtle notes from the bay and brambly woods transports you to nostalgic mornings surrounded by lush greenery. Add this cologne to your wishlist if you’re into solid blackberry notes. Plus, the scent is unisex, so you can share between you and your partner.

Shop here

Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace

A whiff of this heavenly scent will instantly transport the wearer to a cosy winter evening by the fire. Thanks to the woody aroma of gaiac wood, cashmeran and clove oil, this all-year-round scent is perfectly divine due to its homey notes of chestnuts and red berries oil—an ideal choice to transition take you from a day-to-night affair.

Shop here

________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and featured image credit: Gucci Guilty