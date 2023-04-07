5 skincare saviours to keep your skin hydrated this Ramadan

Dry and tight skin from dehydration can be a drag so, we’ve compiled the best products to keep your skin hydrated and supple all day long.
The holy month of Ramadan is here. For the uninitiated, Muslims fast throughout the month to connect and grow spiritually. From sundown to sunset, they refrain from eating or drinking — and that unfortunately results in dehydration. However, fasting doesn’t mean you have to deal with dull, dehydrated skin. The secret to hydrated skin is all about choosing moisturising and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptide, and glycerin to maintain hydration all-day long.
Just to make things even easier for you, we’ve curated a skincare routine consisting of the best products so you can keep that skin looking Raya-ready!
The right cleanser is imperative in a hydrating routine. You don’t want to be stripping away much needed moisture from your skincare routine. The perfect balance of deep cleansing without stripping can be hard but not impossible! Dr. Jart’s Pore Remedy™ Renewing Foam deep cleanses without drying. The amino-based cleanser contains glycerin and panthenol to deep clean those pores without taking away the moisture in the process. And that’s a win.
Moisturised skin is all about prep! Think of it like building a house: you can’t build it without a solid foundation. Following up your cleanser with a moisturising base is crucial. An oldie but a goldie is Laneige’s Cream Skin Refiner. The brand’s Cream Blending Technology™ helps blend cream into a lightweight watery formula that can be easily absorbed into the skin — drenching your skin in all that hydrating goodness.
You’ll want to get rid of the dead skin and hydrate so that your skin can absorb the ingredients of your potions and lotions. There’s a common misconception that chemical exfoliation can be over-drying but it really doesn’t have to be! Tatcha’s Dewy Serum breathes new life into the skin with its wonder serum. Packed with lactic acid from its Hadasei-3™ propriety complex, the serum peels as the plant-derived hyaluronic acid and squalane nourish the skin.
Now that you’ve layered your skincare sandwich, you need to lock in all that goodness! The key to a good moisturiser is to choose one that will support the rest of your skincare. Drunk Elephant’s Protini™ Peptide Cream combines a shot of peptides, supportive amino acids, and pygmy waterlily to strengthen skincare barrier and restore elasticity (#bouncy) while supporting healthy collagen production.
A facial oil isn’t just a bonus to your skincare routine. In fact, you can also use it as a “tool” to seal the deal. A layer of oil can help to prevent moisture from “escaping” your skin throughout the day. This is a step to consider if you have a dry skin type or are always in air-conditioned spaces. If you need an extra dose of hydration, we recommend Sunday Riley’s Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil. A thirst-quenching oil comprised of nine cold-pressed rich seed oils, this facial oil instantly nourishes the skin and replenishes skin’s natural moisture barrier providing sustained hydration.