6 new fragrances to cop for Fall 2023

Getting tired of your signature scent and looking to shake things up? We’ve curated a list of new fragrances for Fall 2023 to refresh you and your vanity.
You can tell a lot about a person just from the fragrance they wear. Whether they’re carefree and easy, or sensual and seductive — a fragrance depicts a story. If you’re looking to look revamp yourself and your fragrance counter, you’re in luck. A new season is coming, and that means new fragrances to transition with it. Are you a girl’s girl? Hermès Tutti Twilly is a mature, fruity fragrance that gives you all the sweetness while still maintaining that cachet synonymous to being an Hermès girl. Not everyone wants to turn heads as they walk into the room.
If you’re into skin scents, Jo Malone English Pear & Sweet Pea is the one to cop. Want to experiment but don’t want to stray too far? The iconic J’adore is reinvented by Master Perfumer Francis Kurkdijan, elevating the scent bouquet creating a floral masterpiece. Decadent is the first word that comes to mind when you spritz Burberry Goddess. Spritz Burberry Goddess for a decadent gourmand symphony of vanilla, lavender, and cacao. Tom Ford’s Café Rose turns heads with its warm, woody floral aura, perfect for nights out. Aesop’s final fragrance in their Othertopias series, Ouranon Eau de Parfum, encapsulates a saga’s end and a new beginning. This unique fragrance evolves, opening with citrusy notes and ending with myrrh and tonka as the base.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Hermès bottles the scent of friendship in their latest release – Hermès Tutti Twilly, the fourth addition of the Twilly family. Joyful, radiant and spontaneous, the fragrance embodies the quintessential Hermès girl. Tutti Twilly is a warm, fruity fragrance that incorporates litchi for a hint of crisp sweetness accompanied by the spiciness of ginger flower reminiscent of the tropics. Once it dries down, the base note of musk becomes present, maturing the scent.
Available in Hermès Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Hermès counters in Pavilion from 1 September 2023.
2 /6
Two words to describe this scent? Soft and intimate. Arguably the master of subtlety when it comes to perfumery, Jo Malone never disappoints if you’re looking for a soft scent. Their latest scent, English Pear & Sweet Pea, could be described as a lighter take on their famous English Pear & Freesia scent. The new release opens with refreshing notes of pear accompanied with the sugary note of sweet pea and white musk gives the scent maturity.
Available in Jo Malone boutiques from September 2023 onwards.
3 /6
Who doesn’t remember the iconic J’adore? From the distinctive bottle to the unmistakable scent, J’adore has been a staple in women’s fragrance for decades. Now, the sensual scent is reinvented with the House’s latest release – L’or De J’adore. The legendary J’dore bouquet is reinvigorated by master perfumer Francis Kurkdijan. L’or De J’adore takes the J’adore bouquet and takes the floral to the maximum creating a perfect floral symphony of jasmine, rose and ylang-ylang. The legendary J’dore silhouette holds the new fragrance with an update to the necklace. The necklace is softened, emulating fluid gold enveloping the bottle.
Available in Dior Beauty boutiques from September onwards.
4 /6
For the sweet gourmand lovers, Burberry Goddess is a trio vanilla scent that will have you swooning. The three vanilla scents – vanilla, vanilla caviar and vanilla absolute – creates a creamy depth that’s further enhanced by the notes of cacao reminiscent of a decadent dessert. The gourmand notes are further complemented with ginger and lavender to round out and soften the fragrance. Burberry Goddess is definitely an olfactive experience you have to try out for yourself.
5 /6
Not a fan of the soft and subtle? Well, Tom Ford is a master of sensual seduction whether its scents or clothing. Tom Ford’s Café Rose combines the softness of rose and the boldness of dark coffee to create a deep, sensual blend. Ylang-ylang adds a luxurious floral scent, while coriander, patchouli, and cardamom bring in a warm and spicy touch. These mingle with the rich notes of incense resin and sandalwood, resulting in a scent that’s bound to have heads turn.
Available in Tom Ford boutiques.
6 /6
Aesop’s final chapter in the Othertopias story encapsulates itself in Ouranon — a scent that encapsulates the ending and the beginning of the next chapter. The nose behind the fragrance, Barnabe Fillion notes: “Ouranon is about transcendence… Here, with Ouranon, we are going to the end, and we really let go, we enter a new cycle – looking at civilisations from the past or questioning the future.” Aesop’s Ouranon is an spicy woody scent that is as multifaceted as its predecessors. Opening with a citrusy green of petitgrain and elemi, the scent transforms as notes of lavender flower seep through. As the fragrance wears on skin, warm aromatic notes of herbaceous chamomile and rich frankincense dance on the skin as myrrh and tonka balances out the fragrance. The unique new release is definitely something to look forward to if you enjoy complex fragrances.