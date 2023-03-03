8 beauty trends from New York Fashion Week AW23 to rock in 2023

If there’s one thing we can count New York Fashion Week on is to set a trend! We’ve rounded up the best beauty trends from New York Fashion Week AW23.

It’s that time of year – when the fashion glitterati flock en masse to the city that never sleeps. However, ready-to-wear isn’t the only thing we’re looking at. This year, the runway beauty trend was minimal yet punchy, proving less is more.

The runway saw models walking down with minimal base makeup but amped up in all the right places, from experimental highlights on the cheeks to graphic liner accentuating the eyes. As for hair? We’re keeping it slick and out of the way to put the spotlight on the face. We’re wrapping up the best beauty trends from New York Fashion Week AW23 that you can incorporate into your look this season.

Clean Girl Makeup

The ‘Clean Girl Makeup’ trend has seen a rise after the pandemic as we focus more on skin-forward makeup. As seen on the runways of Ulla Johnson to Proenza Schouler, we’re leaving the heavy glam behind and embracing natural skin-like makeup. Think light washes of colour, minimal contour, fluffy brows and supple moisturised lips for that no-makeup makeup look.

Graphic Liner

Rodarte channels goth vixens in their latest runway. Just imagine – Morticia Adams on a night out. Sharp, sleek lines whilst keeping the makeup on the rest of the face as minimal as possible is the key to this look.

90s Supermodel Lips

Alexander Wang brings back the two-toned 90s lip. We all remember it – the neutral nude lips lined with a dark brown pencil. The 90s lip gets a sultrier update in the ‘23 edit, filled in with a ‘your lips but better shade’, lined with a dark plum colour and topped off with gloss to add further dimension for a pillow-soft pout.

Pop of Colour

In line with the minimal makeup trend that has us all falling head over heels, the pops of colour used around the eyes on the Palomo Spain runway have to be the perfect example of less is more. A natural look is paired with coloured eyeliner complementing the runway pieces. The liner takes the colour of the outfit but in a different hue, giving a harmonious pop of colour.

Snakeskin Highlight

Not only are we playing graphic liners, but we’re also taking it to a whole new level. The runway of Dion Lee saw models imbued with otherworldly beauty sporting snakeskin-pattern textures — giving the standard highlight an interesting update. If you’re looking to be more experimental with your makeup look this season, this is it!

Lashes Galore

The eyes are the window to the soul and what better way to show them off than with a pair of funky lashes? Marni highlights the gaze with a pair of impossibly long lashes and places them in the centre of the eye to give a doll-eyed effect — mod much?. Minimise the intensity of the look by playing around with the length of the lash for a more wearable look.

Wet Hair Look

From Cinq à Sept to Naeem Khan, one hair look has reigned supreme – The Wet Hair. Made infamous by Kim Kardashian at The Met Gala, the wet hair look gets a more practical reboot with the hair being slicked back and out of the face because let’s be honest, we wouldn’t want gel to be on our face 24/7.

A Streak of Colour

The face isn’t the only place you can pack on the shades. Models strutting down the runway of Prabal Gurung sported mid-parted slick back with a streak of colour. The dash of colour lining the parting guides the eye to the face all while giving you a cool look.