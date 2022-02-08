Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and there’s nothing like treating your significant other to a luxurious spa day.

Valentine’s Day 2022 is dedicated to showering your loved ones with affection and gifts. Whether it’s surprising them with a weekend getaway, decadent chocolates or luxury items, sometimes a trip to the spa is the most fulfilling way to connect with your partner. It’s also an incredible way to enhance the mental and physical benefits of the overall spa experience with your significant other by your side. Thankfully, these hotels in Malaysia are currently offering special spa packages for a limited time this Valentine’s Day. However, we have listed other spa treatments that are worth trying. Be sure to bookmark this page and make a reservation for the special occassion.

Here is a list of the best couple spa treatments in KL, Langkawi and Desaru Coast:

Iridium Spa, St Regis Langkawi

St Regis Langkawi is ready to deliver a rejuvenating escape. Available from 11 to 18 February 2022 and priced at RM1,590, the St Valentine’s Day spa package includes 2 hours and 30 minutes of luxurious aromatherapy massage. The journey includes a celebratory glass of champagne to savour in a relaxing rose petal bath followed by rose petals, sugar body scrub and chocolate body cocoon. At the end of the treatment, couples can indulge in a complimentary glass of champagne while indulging in chocolate-dipped strawberries.

For more information or if you want to make reservations, please call +604-960-6666 or email reservation.langkawi@stregis.com

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

Head over to the Anantara Spa for a signature 60-minute couple’s massage that infuses Thai and Malay massage techniques. The relaxation journey begins with the Anantara Signature Massage, followed by a ginger salt scrub and a milk bath ritual. Priced at RM1,300+ per couple, the ‘Feelings of Love’ spa treatment is now available for bookings till 20 February, 2022.

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Indulge in the Malaya Golden Chersonese (priced at RM1,500) package for a day of fulfilment at The Majestic Hotel KL. This one-of-a-kind treatment celebrates the journey of explorer and writer, Isabella Lucy Bird in British Malaya and her thirst for adventures. Dedicated for the ladies, the three-hour session includes a Banana Honey Hair Masque, Papaya Coconut Scrub, Lime Blossom Bath and a Bunga Rampai Massage. At the same time, your partner will enjoy a Banana Honey Hair Masque, Malaya Herbs Scrub, Herbal Steam and an East Indian Spice Massage.

Spa Village at Ritz-Carlton KL

Head over to the Spa Village and book the three-hour Trade Winds (RM1,500) experience at The Ritz-Carlton KL. Highlighting East meets West traditions, the spa treatment is ideal for couples looking for a quick escape. This unique pampering session offers a body scrub followed by a classic Swedish massage and a European facial.

For more information or to reserve a treatment, please call +603-2142-8000

Hero image credit: St Regis; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Edward Cisneros