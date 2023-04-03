Aesop returns with Gloam Eau de Parfum, a scent evoking your subconscious self

Aesop returns with another alluring scent – Gloam Eau de Parfum, the ninth eau de parfum in Aesop’s Fragrance range.

Inspired by various by-ways and in-between states of physical and psychic, Gloam is co-created by Aesop and creator of impressionistic scents – Barnabé Fillion. Explore fragrances that are highly susceptible to body chemistry, creating a unique scent for each wearer.

Submerge yourself in the scents of Gloam Eau de Parfum that evoke your subconscious self, combining the known and unknown with a fragrance that blends the tangible and the illusive. Centred on the Divan — a horizontal portal for self-observation, Gloam conjures the dreamscape, where imagination takes over, and the waking world recedes.

Breaking down the Gloam

Reminiscence of a warm breeze through the drapes, fresh Neroli, and its sweeter counterpart Orange Flower is paired with the pollen-like scent of Mimosa, rich, warm notes of Rose, Narcissus and Jasmine Sambac, and the herbal quality of Maté. This soft verdant pasture plays host to more potent and piquant accords supplied by Pink Pepper and Cardamom.

The Gloam scent is grounded by a sumptuous bed of Patchouli, Copaiba and Sandalwood that lends a powdery and tactile finish. The cotton-like aroma makes this bottle of fragrance the “main character” in many moments with its unmistakable presence.

Pairing the alluring scent with an equally seductive appearance, the Gloam is packaged in a 50mL amber glass bottle and encased in a carton featuring artwork by Belfast-based painter Jack Coulter.

Smell the fragrance at Aesop stores starting 10 April 2023 and click here to find out more.

(All images credit: Aesop)