8 B Corp certified cosmetic brands you should know about

With Earth Day just around the corner, we’ve rounded up our go-to B Corp cosmetic brands that are truly doing their bit to build a better tomorrow.

This is the time to shine a light on the businesses that are putting the planet and its people before profit. It has been years since the beauty industry has adopted the term “sustainable” to appeal to eco-conscious consumers—but did you know that without a unified definition, companies can make this claim without following through. Seeking certification from third-party companies like B Corporation can provide consumers with assurance that a brand is truly sustainable. These certifications evaluate a brand’s social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Here, we bring you the pioneering B Corp cosmetic brands that are leading the way.

B Corp certified cosmetic brands to support when shopping with the planet in mind

Davines is a notable hair care company that was established in Italy by a husband and wife team as a cosmetics research lab. Over the years, the company has evolved significantly and today, Davines is known for its luxurious hair care products that are made using locally sourced ingredients from Italian farmers.

The company’s ethos is centered around the idea of balancing beauty and sustainability, with a strong focus on doing better for the planet and its clients. Davines strives to achieve this by continuously pushing itself to improve and create high-performance products that are also environmentally friendly.

A testament to the company’s commitment to sustainability is its certification as a B Corp, which evaluates a brand’s social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Additionally, Davines is also plastic-neutral, carbon-neutral, and a leader in regenerative organic farming, which means that the company is taking significant steps towards reducing its environmental impact.

Aesop is a beauty brand based in Melbourne that has been producing high-quality skin, body, and hair care products since 1987. Their products are vegan and certified by Leaping Bunny, which confirms that they do not test on animals. In addition, Aesop is committed to philanthropic causes and partners with charities that support literacy development and amplify the voices of marginalised communities. Since 2017, the Aesop Foundation has donated over $6 million AUD (approx. RM17 million) to local partners, and employees conducted 20,000 hours of community volunteering in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aesop donated over $3.4 million (approx. RM10 million) in products to support communities, medical staff, and services that assist family violence survivors.

Aesop has been recognised for demonstrating the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability, making it a Certified B Corporation. According to a media outlet, Aesop’s director of innovation, Dr. Kate Forbes, said that the certification is part of the brand’s commitment to use its profit and growth to make a positive impact on its employees, communities, and the environment. The brand’s goal is to be transparent and continue to raise expectations beyond the certification.

The Body Shop is a globally recognised beauty brand that was established in Brighton, England in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick. The company offers an extensive range of high-quality skincare, body care, hair care, and makeup products that are manufactured with sustainable and ethical methods, inspired by natural ingredients. With a strong presence in 69 countries and approximately 3,000 stores, which includes franchisees, The Body Shop is committed to supporting social and environmental movements that raise awareness and advocate for lasting changes on critical issues such as human trafficking, domestic violence, climate change, deforestation, whaling, and animal testing in the cosmetic industry.

The Body Shop has been an industry leader in the fair trade movement since its inception, working with suppliers worldwide to source high-quality natural ingredients, accessories, and packaging through their Community Trade program. The company’s unwavering dedication to ethical and sustainable sourcing practices ensures that their products are not only good for consumers but also the planet. Additionally, the brand has a workforce of approximately 8,000 employees, demonstrating their commitment to creating job opportunities and promoting economic development in the communities where they operate.

Le Labo is a fragrance company that has a rich history dating back to its establishment in Grasse, France. Its reputation for quality and craftsmanship has only grown since it expanded its operations to New York, opening its first fragrance lab in 2006. Le Labo is known for offering sensorial experiences that are rooted in the craft of slow perfumery, with fragrances that are freshly hand-blended and personalized to order. This unique approach to perfume-making has garnered a loyal following of customers who appreciate the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail.

In addition to its focus on quality and craftsmanship, Le Labo is also dedicated to social and environmental responsibility. The brand has been recognised for its commitment to sustainability, social impact, transparency, and accountability, earning its certification as a B Corp in February 2022. This certification is a testament to the brand’s efforts to make a positive impact on the planet and its people. Through its commitment to responsible business practices, Le Labo is setting an example for other companies in the beauty industry to follow.

Dermophisiologique is a professional cosmetics company that was established in Northern Italy in 1989. With a mission to become one of the leaders in professional cosmetics, the company uses a physiological approach to skincare. This approach involves providing high-quality active ingredients without the use of harmful preservatives, mineral oils, or artificial colors or fragrances.

Dermophisiologique’s commitment to ethical and environmental practices is evident in its journey towards becoming a Benefit Corporation in 2016, following its first B Corp certification in 2015. By adopting this legal status, the company has further cemented its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Overall, Dermophisiologique is a brand that is dedicated to offering high-quality skincare products that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly and socially responsible.

Skandinavisk is a fragrance and design brand that tells stories from Scandinavia through a collection of directional scents. The company believes that the countries of Scandinavia are a model for a better way of life and seeks to inspire the world to take a more Scandinavian approach to life. Skandinavisk prioritises natural body care, certified raw materials, responsible packaging, and local production, and runs a Refugee Integration Program that has welcomed one refugee per year since the crisis in 2016. The brand’s product collections and actions are intended to match the best practice standards of Scandinavia, exemplifying the company’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Melanin Essentials is a socially responsible beauty brand that was established in 2017 by Saba Williams and Olayinka Credle. The brand’s mission is to produce high-quality personal care products that respect the Earth and celebrate people’s melanin. Melanin Essentials’ founders are dedicated to using clean ingredients and sustainable packaging to combat the issue of plastic waste and toxic beauty.

Melanin Essentials’ commitment to sustainability goes beyond the products they make. The brand is also actively addressing the inequities experienced by people of color in the beauty industry and raising awareness about the climate crisis. The founders want their customers to celebrate their natural beauty and embrace the fact that everyone has melanin, regardless of their skin color or hair type.

A certified B Corp since 2021, Melanin Essentials have met the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. This certification is a testament to the brand’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Sunday Riley is a beauty brand that produces high-quality skincare products, media platforms, and subscription box services with the mission of improving the wellness and lives of its customers. The company is committed to promoting human rights, including equality, diversity in the workplace, and inclusivity of products. They also prioritise customer care, experience, and safety—while striving to meet sustainability goals and initiatives to promote a cleaner planet. The brand’s culture is centred around attention to detail, positivity, and forward momentum, with a focus on employee happiness as essential to the company’s success.

Overall, these are the brands that exemplify what it means to be a responsible and sustainable business in the industry. They have set high standards for themselves and continue to innovate and push for positive change in the world, making them a top choice for consumers who want to make a conscious effort to support companies that prioritise ethical and sustainable practices.