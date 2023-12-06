Beauty Buys: 5 gifts to bring the holiday cheer

For Beauty Buys this December, we’ve rounded up the best of beauty to gift your loved ones this Christmas!

‘Tis the season! If you’re fashionably late to holiday shopping or puzzled about the perfect gifts, fear not! Our curated Beauty Buys guide for December navigates the glittering beauty aisles to bring you quintessential presents for a joy-infused Christmas.

In skincare, Drunk Elephant dazzles with their holiday kits! The Wild Night: Evening Kit, a perfect festive companion, contains all you need for a full nighttime skincare routine in a reusable travel bag. FOREO’s latest innovation – FOREO Luna™️ 4 Plus – is a gift that will be treasured and used daily.

For bath and body enthusiasts, Oribe and Mangosteen’s holiday gift sets add a touch of luxury to shower rituals. Seeking something extraordinary? Diptyque’s Holiday Lantern Mimosa Candle transforms any room into a dazzling setting.

Whether a last-minute showstopper or thoughtful token, these gifts promise to make the season merrier. In this list, we’re unwrapping the magic and discovering the beauty treasures that will leave everyone on your list smiling from ear to ear this Christmas!