Beauty Buys: 5 gifts to bring the holiday cheer

Beauty & Grooming
06 Dec 2023 04:20 PM

Mallie Maran
Beauty & Grooming
For Beauty Buys this December, we’ve rounded up the best of beauty to gift your loved ones this Christmas!

‘Tis the season! If you’re fashionably late to holiday shopping or puzzled about the perfect gifts, fear not! Our curated Beauty Buys guide for December navigates the glittering beauty aisles to bring you quintessential presents for a joy-infused Christmas.

In skincare, Drunk Elephant dazzles with their holiday kits! The Wild Night: Evening Kit, a perfect festive companion, contains all you need for a full nighttime skincare routine in a reusable travel bag. FOREO’s latest innovation – FOREO Luna™️ 4 Plus – is a gift that will be treasured and used daily.

For bath and body enthusiasts, Oribe and Mangosteen’s holiday gift sets add a touch of luxury to shower rituals. Seeking something extraordinary? Diptyque’s Holiday Lantern Mimosa Candle transforms any room into a dazzling setting.

Whether a last-minute showstopper or thoughtful token, these gifts promise to make the season merrier. In this list, we’re unwrapping the magic and discovering the beauty treasures that will leave everyone on your list smiling from ear to ear this Christmas!

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit
Drunk Elephant Wild Night: The Evening Kit

RM 425

Whether you’re going on a little holiday getaway or sleeping over at your BFF’s after late-night festivities, Drunk Elephant’s evening kit has got you covered. The cult brand’s Wild Night: The Evening Kit contains all you need to cleanse, exfoliate, strengthen, and nourish your skin after a night of celebration. The evening kit includes Beste No.9™ Jelly Cleanser, T.L.C Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum, Ceramighty AF™ Eye Balm, and Lala Retro™ Whipped Cream.

2 /5

FOREO Luna™ 4 Plus
FOREO Luna™ 4 Plus

RM 2440

If you’re looking for a practical gift that will last and be used daily, FOREO’s latest release is a must-have. The innovative FOREO Luna™️ 4 Plus features four cutting-edge technologies all in a single device. The LUNA™️ 4 Plus uses microcurrent, T-Sonic pulsations, NIR LED light, and red LED light to firm, cleanse, plump, and boost radiance. This innovative skin-cleansing device is a gift that will undoubtedly earn you those brownie points!

3 /5

Oribe Hair Alchemy Holiday Collection
Oribe Hair Alchemy Holiday Collection

RM 539

Of course, we’re not going to forget those locks! Oribe’s Hair Alchemy Holiday Collection is the perfect gift to give or receive. The holiday kit contains the full Hair Alchemy collection designed to nourish and strengthen your crowning glory. The holiday collection is a collaboration with multidisciplinary artist and designer, Louis Barthélemy. The artwork illustrates the timeless daily ritual of experiencing self-affirming and pampering through hair care.

4 /5

Mangosteen Radiance Gift Set
Mangosteen Radiance Gift Set

RM 185

It is the season of giving and if you’re looking for gifts for a cause then look no further than Mangosteen. This holiday season, the brand is donating 100% of the profits of their holiday gift sets to Fugee School to support the education of refugee children in Malaysia for their Gifts That Give Back Initiatives. Our pick? The Radiance Set. The gift set contains all the bodycare essentials for your nightly shower ritual.

5 /5

Diptyque Holiday Lantern Mimosa Candle
Diptyque Holiday Lantern Mimosa Candle

RM 779

The fragrance maison’s highly anticipated holiday collection is finally here! Diptyque’s whimsical Holiday Lantern Mimosa Candle is definitely something you’d want to add to your cart. Through the lantern, Diptyque presents the magic of flame; once the candle is lit, the dancing flame turns the lantern, creating an enchanting play of shadow and light as the scent fills the room.

Mallie Maran

Bornean born and bred, Mallie enjoys luscious skincare, a bottle of bubbly and chic garments. With a background in Public Relations and Journalism, Mallie is now exploring the world of writing. When not hunched over the laptop, Mallie can be found exploring the latest bars or at home recharging with a face mask.

