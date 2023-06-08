Beauty Buys: 6 beauty must-haves for June 2023

Another month, another beauty buys! If you’re looking for the best of beauty then look no further. We’ve curated the best of the best tohelp you replenish your much loved vanity with beauty products galore.

Give your eyes a little TLC with L’Oreal’s latest innovation — The Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum. Also, a new contender lands on the Malaysian beauty scene, Sigi Skin! The brand’s waterless moisturiser is packed with a blend of calming ingredients to soothe and moisturise your skin. Need a serum to save your skin? Lancôme never fails in its pursuit of innovation in skincare. The French brand releases a new-gen super serum inspired by Korean water peels – The Pro-Solution Clarifique.

We’re not forgetting about those tresses. Keep the oils at bay and extend your hair wash days with the new Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo. The luxurious shampoo combines green marine algae with prebiotics to balance the scalp’s microbiome and keep oils at bay. Want to nourish your crowning glory? Schwarzkpof’s Bonacure Frizz Away Treatment is also a must-cop!