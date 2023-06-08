Beauty Buys: 6 beauty must-haves for June 2023

Another month, another beauty buys! If you’re looking for the best of beauty then look no further. We’ve curated the best of the best tohelp you replenish your much loved vanity with beauty products galore.
Give your eyes a little TLC with L’Oreal’s latest innovation — The Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum. Also, a new contender lands on the Malaysian beauty scene, Sigi Skin! The brand’s waterless moisturiser is packed with a blend of calming ingredients to soothe and moisturise your skin. Need a serum to save your skin? Lancôme never fails in its pursuit of innovation in skincare. The French brand releases a new-gen super serum inspired by Korean water peels – The Pro-Solution Clarifique.
We’re not forgetting about those tresses. Keep the oils at bay and extend your hair wash days with the new Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo. The luxurious shampoo combines green marine algae with prebiotics to balance the scalp’s microbiome and keep oils at bay. Want to nourish your crowning glory? Schwarzkpof’s Bonacure Frizz Away Treatment is also a must-cop!
The French beauty brand continues to impress with the latest addition to their skincare line. Inspired by Korean water-peel treatments, the Lancôme Pro-Solution Clarifique is a must-have for sensitive skin. The innovative serum contains 10% PHA, Pure Niacinamide and Beech Bud Extract to resurface, brighten and revitalise skin.
Schwarzkopf Bonacure Frizz Away Treatment harnesses the powers of Vegan Keratin, Cell Equilizer Technology, and Babassu Oil. Vegan Keratin rebuilds the damaged cortex, while Cell Equilizer Technology repairs the outer layer, restoring elasticity and adding shine. Babassu Oil, rich in antioxidants, provides excellent moisture retention keeping frizz at bay. Together, these ingredients combat frizz and nourishes hair leaving you with stunning, resilient, and radiant locks.
Available at Schwarzkopf salons.
Sigi Skin makes its way to Malaysian shores and we’re here to give you all the deets! The Idyllic Fields is a waterless – yes, you read that right – daytime moisturiser that nourishes and soothes skin. The waterless souffle cream is a blend of 71.9% oats, troxerutin, polyglutamic acid and matcha extract that work in tandem to repair and restore skin barrier functions.
If you’re anything like us, then you’re not a big fan of the 3-day hair cycle. Nothing’s worse than oily hair especially in this heat! The master of hair, Oribe, introduces the extension Serene Scalp Oil Control collection. The new additions are developed to extend time between washes and keep oils at bay. The Oribe Serene Scalp Shampoo gently cleanses without stripping your mane using a blend of green marine algae and sugar-derived prebiotic to reduce and control oil.
Available at Oribe salons (Makeover Salon Bangsar, Hairzone Studio Mytown, Miko Galére Pavilion)
Looking to up your skincare game? We commonly hear of an eye cream but, L’Oreal takes it one step further with their Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum. The potent eye serum is powered by 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid, 1% caffeine and 4% Niacinamide to brighten, plump and smooth the under eye area.
With the weather we’re having our skin has been acting out. If you’re battling a case of oily, dry skin too — this one’s for you! Estée Lauder’s latest Nutritious range is a nutrient packed wonder for irritable skin. We’ve been obsessed with the Nutritious Radiant Essence Lotion. Infused with their Nutri-9 complex, the essence lotion contains Sweet Kelp, Red Algae Ferment and Coconut Water Ferment to hydrate, combat oiliness and reduce redness.