Beauty Buys: 6 beauty products to usher in the new year

From luxurious hair care to plush moisturisers, these are the beauty buys to add to your collection this new year.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. This new year, we’re highlighting Guerlain for hair care. The French house releases their new haircare line – Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair. If you want only the best for your mane, Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Revitalising & Fortifying Shampoo is the one to cop this month.

For skin, we’re looking for soothing and nourishing beauty to usher in the new year. Our picks for moisturisers are from Caudalie, Shiseido and Paula’s Choice – only the best to lock in all that skincare goodness! We’re focusing on ingredients to firm, smooth and nourish. If your skin is not at its best, Sigi Skin Dew Potion is the ultimate fix. The waterless soothing and calming mist contains chamomile and aqua 3G to hydrate and calm skin.

For the Lunar New Year, Maison Kitsuné collaborates with SK-II for the first time ever. The iconic SK-II Facial Treatment Essence bottle features the Maison’s iconic Yogi Fox in pink and white.