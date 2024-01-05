Beauty Buys: 6 beauty products to usher in the new year

facebook
05 Jan 2024

From luxurious hair care to plush moisturisers, these are the beauty buys to add to your collection this new year.

It’s out with the old and in with the new. This new year, we’re highlighting Guerlain for hair care. The French house releases their new haircare line – Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair. If you want only the best for your mane, Guerlain’s Abeille Royale Revitalising & Fortifying Shampoo is the one to cop this month.

For skin, we’re looking for soothing and nourishing beauty to usher in the new year. Our picks for moisturisers are from Caudalie, Shiseido and Paula’s Choice – only the best to lock in all that skincare goodness! We’re focusing on ingredients to firm, smooth and nourish. If your skin is not at its best, Sigi Skin Dew Potion is the ultimate fix. The waterless soothing and calming mist contains chamomile and aqua 3G to hydrate and calm skin.

For the Lunar New Year, Maison Kitsuné collaborates with SK-II for the first time ever. The iconic SK-II Facial Treatment Essence bottle features the Maison’s iconic Yogi Fox in pink and white.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Revitalising & Fortifying Shampoo
Guerlain Abeille Royale Revitalising & Fortifying Shampoo

RM 436

Expertly formulated by Guerlain, the new Abeille Royale Revitalising & Fortifying Shampoo cleanses, nourishes and strengthens the scalp with Blackbee Honey Repair Technology. The new formula uses Blackbee honey from Brittany, France and 3 unspoilt islands to revitalise the locks. The luxurious formulation is designed like an emulsion that turns into a lather once in contact with water.

Available only at Guerlain The Exchange TRX Ultimate Boutique.

Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advance Cream
Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advance Cream

RM 330

Shiseido refreshes its Vital Perfection line – an anti-ageing skincare backed with scientific research. The new revamped line includes the innovative SaffflowerRED™ ingredient in these products fortifies the “Invisible Nutrient Network” that effectively replenishes the epidermis barrier. Our pick? The Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advance Cream. The silky soft cream absorbs into the skin beautifully targeting wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, lack of brightness and uneven skin tone.

Sigi Skin Dew Potion
Sigi Skin Dew Potion

RM 161

Soothe your skin in a flash with Sigi Skin’s Dew Potion. The Dew Potion is a waterless antioxidant essence mist that blocks free radicals and soothes skin. The star ingredient of the potion – chamomile – to calm and soothe skin. The innovative formula also contains Aqua 3G, which contains a unique ingredient extracted from algae – glyceryl-glucoside. The algae extract retains moisture even in extremely dry environments. 

SK-II Maison Kitsuné Pink Limited Edition PITERA™ Essence
SK-II Maison Kitsuné Pink Limited Edition PITERA™ Essence

RM 850

Maison Kitsuné and SK-II team up for the year of the Dragon. In their first collaboration, Maison Kitsuné releases the staple SK-II Facial Treatment Essence featuring the iconic Yogi Fox. The SK-II Facial Treatment Essence contains 90% PITERA™ to plump, firm and moisturise skin. The Maison Kitsuné Pink Limited Edition PITERA™ Essence will be fronted by SK-II brand ambassadors – MINA from TWICE and Qiu Tian. 

The SK-II Maison Kitsuné Pink Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence will be available in selected SK-II stores from 1st January 2024.

Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer
Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer

RM 190

Paula’s Choice latest release is a life saver for the days when your skin just won’t cooperate. The RESIST Advanced Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer contains a specialised moisture complex that delivers optimal hydration. Featuring a fusion of five skin-identical ceramides and cholesterol, the supercharged moisturiser rejuvenates the skin barrier, prevents water loss and provides long-lasting moisture. Lightweight and luscious texture delivers a dewy finish without feeling oily.

Caudalie New Resveratrol-Lift Firming Night Cream
Caudalie New Resveratrol-Lift Firming Night Cream

Caudalie revamps its iconic anti-ageing line – Resveratrol-Lift – with a new generation of collagen. The new line incorporates plant-based collagen to the Caudalie x Harvard patent: Vegan Collagen 1. The new Resveratrol-Lift Firming Night Cream nourishes, smooths and visibly plumps skin for youthful bouncy skin.

Mallie Maran

Bornean born and bred, Mallie enjoys luscious skincare, a bottle of bubbly and chic garments. With a background in Public Relations and Journalism, Mallie is now exploring the world of writing. When not hunched over the laptop, Mallie can be found exploring the latest bars or at home recharging with a face mask.

