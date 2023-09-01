Beauty Buys: 6 beauty wonders we’re loving for September 2023

Elevate your beauty game this new season with our carefully curated September Beauty Buys.

We’ve scoured the beauty landscape to bring you a selection of the freshest and most innovative products to add to your beauty arsenal. Whether you’re in pursuit of a seasonal refresh or on the hunt for the latest must-haves, our roundup is your ultimate guide to beauty products that deserve a spot in your routine. Prepare to discover skincare marvels and makeup wonders that promise to redefine your beauty experience. So, if you’re ready to elevate your routine with the latest and greatest, look no further than our September Beauty Buys.

Who doesn’t remember the power MAC held in the early ages of beauty YouTube? The brand releases their first foundation in a decade — MAC Studio Radiance. If you’re a clean-girl makeup aficionado then this is a must-cop. Looking to explore more in the lip realm? Shu Uemura’s bulletproof matte lipstick — Rouge Unlimited Kinu Matte — provides 12-hour wear sans the chapped lips. Rare Beauty Brow Harmony completely changed our brow game. The easy-to-use pencil and foolproof formula gives the look of fuller brows in minutes!

In the skincare department, Clinique returns with the new Even Better Clinical™ Radical Dark Spot Corrector. The overachieving serum tackles glycation and sallowness for brighter, more youthful skin. For those tackling with dry skin, Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream lives up to its namesake. The nourishing cream uses Hadasei-3™ to revitalise and restore the skin barrier giving you dewy, radiant skin.