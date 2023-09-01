Beauty Buys: 6 beauty wonders we’re loving for September 2023

Elevate your beauty game this new season with our carefully curated September Beauty Buys.
We’ve scoured the beauty landscape to bring you a selection of the freshest and most innovative products to add to your beauty arsenal. Whether you’re in pursuit of a seasonal refresh or on the hunt for the latest must-haves, our roundup is your ultimate guide to beauty products that deserve a spot in your routine. Prepare to discover skincare marvels and makeup wonders that promise to redefine your beauty experience. So, if you’re ready to elevate your routine with the latest and greatest, look no further than our September Beauty Buys.
Who doesn’t remember the power MAC held in the early ages of beauty YouTube? The brand releases their first foundation in a decade — MAC Studio Radiance. If you’re a clean-girl makeup aficionado then this is a must-cop. Looking to explore more in the lip realm? Shu Uemura’s bulletproof matte lipstick — Rouge Unlimited Kinu Matte — provides 12-hour wear sans the chapped lips. Rare Beauty Brow Harmony completely changed our brow game. The easy-to-use pencil and foolproof formula gives the look of fuller brows in minutes!
In the skincare department, Clinique returns with the new Even Better Clinical™ Radical Dark Spot Corrector. The overachieving serum tackles glycation and sallowness for brighter, more youthful skin. For those tackling with dry skin, Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream lives up to its namesake. The nourishing cream uses Hadasei-3™ to revitalise and restore the skin barrier giving you dewy, radiant skin.
Everyone knows MAC for their matte finish foundations a la early beauty YouTube. The professional cosmetics brand is now releasing their first foundation in a decade — Studio Radiance. The serum-infused foundation boasts 80% base in its formulation to plump and hydrate the skin. Coverage-wise, the lightweight gel texture foundation provides a medium buildable coverage, giving you control over your finish.
Experience the perfect blend of Japanese artistry and modern innovation with Shu Uemura’s Rouge Unlimited Kinu Matte lipsticks. Inspired by the luxurious chirimen silk, these lipsticks offer a seamless glide, effortlessly filling lines and delivering a dimensional matte finish. Plus, with a range of 20 diverse shades, each shade complements any occasion and provides 12-hour wear and intense colour payoff all while ensuring velvety comfort.
This superstar serum is here to tackle two major aging concerns: glycation and sallowness. Imagine an over-achieving serum that not only fights discolouration, but blemishes and future dark spots on top of that. Enter the CL302 Brightening Complex, armed with antioxidants to defy time and bid adieu to sallowness. Vitamin C takes the spotlight, harmonising your skin tone while vanishing discolouration triggers. Clinique’s visionary Ida Wong shows us that quality beats quantity as EBCI features a carefully crafted blend of ingredients, including yeast extract, salicylic acid, and the calming Gyokuro Extract for radiant, youthful skin.
Rare Beauty’s Fall launch doesn’t disappoint. The one thing we can’t live without? Rare Beauty’s Brow Harmony Precision Pencil. This waterproof wonder boasts a fine angled tip, perfect for crafting precise hair-like strokes that redefine your brow game. The formulation is the perfect balance of cream and wax, making it easy to control. Plus, it lays smoothly with the right amount of colour intensity. So say hello to long-lasting, effortlessly natural brows that leave a lasting impression!
Ever faced the conundrum of wanting to put on makeup, but not wanting to irritate your acne further? Well, fret no more! Introducing the revolutionary Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot-Targeting Gel. This game-changing blemish shield is your ultimate secret weapon, ensuring your makeup stays impeccable no matter the circumstances. The spot treatment dries down, too, creating a barrier that allows for make-up application over your acne area without potential irritation. Embrace its transformative power as it harnesses a calming and clarifying formula that works wonders beneath your makeup. It’s time to unveil an invisible shield that fends off environmental challenges, while creating the ideal canvas for your makeup mastery.
Elevate your glow with Tatcha’s award-winning moisturiser: The Dewy Skin Cream. Discover petal soft skin as this elixir redefines dewy radiance, infusing botanical luxury for deep hydration, resilient skin, and an ethereal glow. Powered by the magic of the Hadasei-3™ complex — green tea, rice, and algae — the symphony of superfoods work in tandem to nourish the skin. From parched to dehydrated, nothing is left unattended as moisture equilibrium is meticulously restored, revealing luminosity that dances with vitality.