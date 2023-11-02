Beauty Buys: 6 gifts for your loved ones this holiday season

With the holiday season around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Who doesn’t love the joy of giving and seeing those smiles? Whether you’re a gift-giving pro or just looking to up your game, we’ve got you covered in this specially curated November Beauty Buys.
The holidays means get-togethers, festive toasts, and of course, exchanging presents. There’s something magical about picking out gifts that light up the faces of your closest friends and family. So, what’s better than the gift of beauty? We’ve got a list of fantastic options for you — whether it’s the latest beauty products, pampering skincare sets, or captivating fragrances — to give your nearest and dearest the gift of beauty!
To ease your holiday prep, we’ve curated a list of the best gifts for the holidays. For the beauty obsessed, Dior unveils the Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar for a luxurious countdown to Christmas Day. Anastasia Beverly Hills and Rare Beauty’s holiday releases their most-sought after products just in time for gifting season. If skincare is their thing, Clé de Peau’s 2023 Holiday collection sees its iconic serum adorned with beautiful illustrations by American painter Katie Rodgers. And for that friend who’s all about long, indulgent showers, Sol de Janeiro has the Bum Bum Obsessions set, a collection of its iconic Bum Bum line in convenient travel sizes — perfect for those year-end vacations.
Read on to discover the best gifts for your loved ones in Beauty Buys November.
Jump To / Table of Contents
If you’re looking for the ultimate gift for the beauty obsessed, look no further than Dior. The French house presents an advent calendar that recreates the historic 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique by Pietro Ruffo. Count down to Christmas Eve with the stunning advent calendar containing 24 miniatures from the House of Dior. From luxe skincare to stunning candles, the Dior Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar will definitely get you the title of ‘Best Gifter’ this holiday season!
Know a social butterfly who’s always on the go? They’ve got to perfect that passenger seat beat, going from party to party while looking amazing doing it. For that, Anastasia Beverly Hills re-imagines the iconic Modern Renaissance Palette in mini form — the perfect companion for the glamazon on-the-run!
For every red-blooded beauty lover, discovering the perfect shade of lipstick is like finding a pot of gold across the rainbow… which is why Rare Beauty’s Every Rose Lip Oil & Liner Duo makes it on our list. The limited edition lip kit contains the elusive lip oil and lip liner in a beautiful rose brown that compliments every skin tone. The best part? It doesn’t break the bank!
Revitalise your locks with AROMATICA’s latest release – Quinoa Protein Shampoo. Formulated with soothing quinoa seed extract, rose geranium and vegan proteins, the nourishing shampoo penetrates the strands with ten vegan proteins of different molecular sizes for stronger, silkier hair.
For the skincare junkie, give them the ultimate first step to their skincare routine — Clé de Peau’s The Serum. A beautiful gift in itself, the Clé de Peau makes the holiday season extra special with its limited edition packaging illustrated by Katie Rodgers.
Gift your loved one with some head-to-toe TLC with Sol de Janeiro’s holiday exclusive Bum Bum Body Obsessions set. The five piece gift set includes the famed Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel, Bum Bum Body Scub and Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil for the ultimate self-care experience.