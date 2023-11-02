Beauty Buys: 6 gifts for your loved ones this holiday season

With the holiday season around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Who doesn’t love the joy of giving and seeing those smiles? Whether you’re a gift-giving pro or just looking to up your game, we’ve got you covered in this specially curated November Beauty Buys.

The holidays means get-togethers, festive toasts, and of course, exchanging presents. There’s something magical about picking out gifts that light up the faces of your closest friends and family. So, what’s better than the gift of beauty? We’ve got a list of fantastic options for you — whether it’s the latest beauty products, pampering skincare sets, or captivating fragrances — to give your nearest and dearest the gift of beauty!

To ease your holiday prep, we’ve curated a list of the best gifts for the holidays. For the beauty obsessed, Dior unveils the Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar for a luxurious countdown to Christmas Day. Anastasia Beverly Hills and Rare Beauty’s holiday releases their most-sought after products just in time for gifting season. If skincare is their thing, Clé de Peau’s 2023 Holiday collection sees its iconic serum adorned with beautiful illustrations by American painter Katie Rodgers. And for that friend who’s all about long, indulgent showers, Sol de Janeiro has the Bum Bum Obsessions set, a collection of its iconic Bum Bum line in convenient travel sizes — perfect for those year-end vacations.

Read on to discover the best gifts for your loved ones in Beauty Buys November.