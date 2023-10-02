Beauty Buys: 7 beauty marvels to add to your collection for October 2023

Beauty Buys returns with our another round-up of the best of beauty for October.

This season, we’re taking our skincare seriously — through our skincare picks. We’re focusing on anti-aging and lifting formulations this time around, which give us that youthful bounce to our skin. You know what they say, prevention is better than cure. La Mer launches The Lifting Toning Serum to keep the face taunt and right! Supercharged with marine goodness and its new Lifting Ferment, this serum will have you looking snatched in no time. Sulwhasoo’s The Ultimate S Cream is another one that you’ll want to cop if you’re looking for that injection of youth. The Ultimate S Cream contains Ginseng Berry SR — Sulwhasoo’s own anti-aging miracle — to lift and firm the skin.

To add to the skincare mix, SK-II releases the new Skinpower Advanced Cream. The cream is a concoct of PITERA™, Kinren BiO Extract and White Peony Root Extract to reduce visible signs of ageing. If you’re prone to zits, Caudalie’s new spot treatment is a must cop. The new Vinopure Salicylic Acid Spot Treatment is our latest skincare saviour. The salicylic acid treatment will visibly reduce the size of your unwanted pest in just four hours.

In the makeup section, we’re focusing on the lips! We’ve rounded up the best new lip products to give your pout the TLC it deserves. For the lips, we have two new lipsticks from NARS and Supergoop. If you’re a matte lip girlie, NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment Lipstick is definitely one to cop. Prefer a good old classic formula? Supergoop’s first ever lipstick — Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 — gives you high-impact color payoff with extra protection. For the ‘clean girl makeup’ aficionados, Chuck’s launches a new shade of it’s Lucky Lip Jelly in Acai. The purply-pink gloss texture is the perfect no-makeup makeup lip.

Here are the top beauty buys for October