Beauty Buys: 7 beauty marvels to add to your collection for October 2023

Beauty Buys returns with our another round-up of the best of beauty for October.
This season, we’re taking our skincare seriously — through our skincare picks. We’re focusing on anti-aging and lifting formulations this time around, which give us that youthful bounce to our skin. You know what they say, prevention is better than cure. La Mer launches The Lifting Toning Serum to keep the face taunt and right! Supercharged with marine goodness and its new Lifting Ferment, this serum will have you looking snatched in no time. Sulwhasoo’s The Ultimate S Cream is another one that you’ll want to cop if you’re looking for that injection of youth. The Ultimate S Cream contains Ginseng Berry SR — Sulwhasoo’s own anti-aging miracle — to lift and firm the skin.
To add to the skincare mix, SK-II releases the new Skinpower Advanced Cream. The cream is a concoct of PITERA™, Kinren BiO Extract and White Peony Root Extract to reduce visible signs of ageing. If you’re prone to zits, Caudalie’s new spot treatment is a must cop. The new Vinopure Salicylic Acid Spot Treatment is our latest skincare saviour. The salicylic acid treatment will visibly reduce the size of your unwanted pest in just four hours.
In the makeup section, we’re focusing on the lips! We’ve rounded up the best new lip products to give your pout the TLC it deserves. For the lips, we have two new lipsticks from NARS and Supergoop. If you’re a matte lip girlie, NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment Lipstick is definitely one to cop. Prefer a good old classic formula? Supergoop’s first ever lipstick — Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 — gives you high-impact color payoff with extra protection. For the ‘clean girl makeup’ aficionados, Chuck’s launches a new shade of it’s Lucky Lip Jelly in Acai. The purply-pink gloss texture is the perfect no-makeup makeup lip.
Here are the top beauty buys for October
We’ve all been there, haven’t we? You wake up on the day of a big event, and wham! An uninvited guest appears on your face. But guess what? Those days are history now. Caudalie has rolled out their brand-new Vinopure Salicylic Acid Spot Treatment, and it’s a real zit-zapping superhero. Packed with salicylic acid, niacinamide, and tea tree oil, this lifesaver unclogs, purifies, and soothes your skin, visibly shrinking that pesky spot in just 4 hours. Trust us, we’ve put it to the test. This is the skincare essential you definitely can’t do without.
If you’re on the lookout for the latest serum and are ready to indulge, La Mer is here to deliver. The luxury skincare powerhouse presents The Toning Lifting Serum. Powered by their Miracle Broth™ and Lifting Ferment, this serum works its magic, promoting your skin’s natural collagen production to lift and plump, giving you a firmer, more lifted appearance.
Chuck’s is back with a new addition to their lip care lineup: Acai Lucky Lip Jelly. This purple-pink shade is your go-to for that “your-lips-but-better” look. Enriched with 4% shea butter and royal jelly extract, this lightweight and nourishing lip balm glides on effortlessly, providing instant hydration and putting an end to chapped lips once and for all.
Matte lipsticks can be a bit finicky. There’s nothing worse than applying a bold shade and, an hour later, your lips are dry and flaking. That’s just not the vibe, right? If you’re a fan of matte lips, you absolutely need to check out the new NARS PowerMatte Lipstick. Its high-impact matte formula delivers intense color that stays put for a solid 10 hours. Thanks to the Power Pigment Complex, those pigments are suspended in rich, emollient oils with color-locking magic, ensuring your lips stay bold and beautiful without sacrificing moisture.
This month, we’re all about elevating and toning our skin game. Enter Sulwhasoo’s latest creation: The Ultimate S Cream. Just look at that packaging – it’s a work of art! Sulwhasoo harnesses the potent power of Ginseng Berry to concoct the Ginseng Berry SR, an anti-aging marvel that visibly lifts and firms your skin. And let’s not forget the packaging – it’s like a tribute to the full moon and embodies the brand’s commitment to art and science.
Supergoop is stepping into the world of lip products with their all-new Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30. This isn’t just any lipstick; it’s highly pigmented, serves up maximum color payoff, and comes equipped with SPF30 – because your pout deserves protection, too. Infused with natural peppermint oil, Lipshade pampers and nourishes your lips with the help of natural peptides, shea butter, and rosehip oil. Say goodbye to dry, unprotected lips!
SK-II’s revolutionary SKINPOWER Advanced Cream is a game-changer in anti-aging skincare. It targets the root cause of premature aging by addressing the Aging Trigger Factor “AT-0[2]” generated by daily stressors. With a potent formula containing PITERA™, Kinren Bio Extract, and White Peony Root Extract, it stimulates skin regeneration and reduces visible signs of aging, leaving your skin firm, radiant, and youthful. No more aging worries with SK-II!