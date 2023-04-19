Beauty Buys: 8 beauty products to get you Raya ready this April

Guerlain comes to every night owl’s rescue with its new Double R Renew & Repair Eye Serum. The new eye serum contains two formulas inspired by dermo-cosmetic care — Renew Formula and Repair Formula. The Renew Formula is enriched with white honey and peptides to brighten and reduce puffiness. The Repair Formula uses bio-polyfermented Oussant and Ikaria honeys to visibly reduce wrinkles fine lines, lift and firm the eye area.

Available in-stores at Parkson (Pavilion & One Utama), Isetan (KLCC, The Gardens Mall).