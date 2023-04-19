Beauty Buys: 8 beauty products to get you Raya ready this April

Get yourself Raya ready with the latest products in beauty.
We know prepping for Raya can be a pain. From clothes shopping, house cleaning and the grocery shopping, who has the time to figure it all out? Lucky for you, we have you covered in the beauty department. We have the lowdown on the best of beauty for April 2023 to get you looking drop dead gorgeous this Raya! Get a clean slate with Fenty Beauty’s Melt Awf Jelly Cleanser, prep and prime the skin with new arrivals from Paula’s Choice, a splurge worthy goody from Guerlain and a suncare must-have courtesy of Supergoop! The best of beauty doesn’t end there, play up the eyes for a mesmerizing gaze with Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara and Huda Beauty’s Matte Obsessions palettes.
Top beauty must-haves to get this Raya
- Fenty Melt Awf Jelly Cleanser
- Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
- Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster
- Dr.Jart+ Smoothing Primer
- Guerlain Double R Renew & Repair Eye Serum
- Huda Beauty Matte Obsessions Palette
- Supergoop! (Re)Setting Refreshing Mist SPF40
- Diptyque Seoul City Candles
With all that house visiting in Malaysian heat, you’re gonna want a clean slate at the end of the day for your skincare regimen. RiRi comes with the goods (like we always know she will)! Fenty Melt Awf Jelly Cleanser transforms into a lightweight oil formulated with 9 luxe oils to nourish skin while cleansing off all that makeup and grime.
Hella big, hella bold, hella thicc lashes. Rihanna doesn’t play when it comes to her lashes. The new Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara is a must if you’re looking to play up the eyes for your Raya look. Its ultra-creamy formula and tapered precision brush is easy to control and lifts the lash. The best part? It’s fool-proof: easy to control, suitable for all lash types and doesn’t transfer—perfect for this Raya holiday.
Another peptide skincare variant that we just can’t get enough of — Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster. The new offering from the queen of acids, Paula’s Choice, contains peptide complex that offers multi-layer support and visibly smooths lines in 15 minutes. The magic happens through it’s Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster that targets key proteins in skin supporting collagen and elastin production. So, if you’re worried about makeup sinking into those fine lines, or just fine lines in general, this is for you!
Hate the way your skin texture looks with foundation on? It might be the lack of primer. Fret not, Dr.Jart+ outdoes itself once again! Dr.Jart+ Smoothing Primer will keep you looking flawless all day with their latest release in their Pore Remedy™ line. The silicone-free Smoothing Primer is formulated with 1.5% Panthenol and a refining complex which helps lock in moisture while the powders in the refining complex blur the look of pores with its skin smoothing effect.
Guerlain comes to every night owl’s rescue with its new Double R Renew & Repair Eye Serum. The new eye serum contains two formulas inspired by dermo-cosmetic care — Renew Formula and Repair Formula. The Renew Formula is enriched with white honey and peptides to brighten and reduce puffiness. The Repair Formula uses bio-polyfermented Oussant and Ikaria honeys to visibly reduce wrinkles fine lines, lift and firm the eye area.
Available in-stores at Parkson (Pavilion & One Utama), Isetan (KLCC, The Gardens Mall).
Drape the windows to your soul with the Huda Beauty Matte Obsessions palette. The eye palettes makes eye looks super easy with 9 stunning pigments in 2 high-impact matte formulas. Available in Cool and Warm to match your skin tone, the Matte Obsessions palette’s velvety smooth and blend-able colours are the perfect Raya companion.
The tropical heat in Malaysia, especially during the Raya holidays is at an all time high right now which makes it even more imperative to wear your SPF. We get it, re-applying sunscreen can be a pain which makes this product perfect. Supergoop! (Re)Setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 is an ultrafine, rosemary and mint blend face mist with a matte finish. Hands-free re-application anytime, anywhere!
A little something to elevate your Raya ambiance — Diptyque’s City Candles. The City Candles collection consists of perfumed stopovers of eleven cities capturing the city’s essence in an olfactory experience. This year, Diptyque encapsulates the pulse of Seoul. Light up the Seoul City Candle and get whisked to South Korea as musky, woody notes of hibiscus with a touch of incense, cedar and jasmine transform your space into a South Korean garden.
Available in Diptyque boutiques and Diptyque Paris online from 20 – 26 April