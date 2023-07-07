Beauty Buys: 8 products for a hot girl summer

Looking for new beauty products for the hot girl summer you deserve? We’ve dedicated this edition of Beauty Buys to make that fantasy come true.

With concerts and festivals happening soon, we’re all excited to get dressed up to have a good time and what better way to elevate your look with a beauty beat to match. From make up to fragrance, we’ve curated a list of must-have items for your next big event. Arguably the buzziest beauty product of 2023, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is a major need for that hydrated pout. If you’re looking for a finish with higher shine, MAC released six new shades for its infamous MAC Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick. Heading to the Taylor Swift concert? Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmos Palette delivers high impact pigment with easily blendable formulation that’s sure to turn a few heads.

With all that colour, you’re going to want to tone down the eye area and Guerlain has launched the Noir G Intense Volume Curl Mascara in Warm Brown for the girls who want the eyelash extension look with a toned down shade. For a day, keep your body hydrated and moisturised with Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion. For the scent-sible, our pick of the month is Jo Malone’s Lime Basil & Mandarin. The citrusy fresh fragrance is the perfect summer companion that won’t be overpowering under the hot sun. If you need a scent pick-me-up throughout the day, The Ritual of Ayurveda Hair & Body Mist is a must-cop! The heavenly scented Hair & Body Mist formulated with Indian Rose & Sweet Almond Oil hydrates skin and hair while on-the-g0.

If all this excites you, keep reading on for our beauty buys of the month.