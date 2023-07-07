Beauty Buys: 8 products for a hot girl summer

Looking for new beauty products for the hot girl summer you deserve? We’ve dedicated this edition of Beauty Buys to make that fantasy come true.
With concerts and festivals happening soon, we’re all excited to get dressed up to have a good time and what better way to elevate your look with a beauty beat to match. From make up to fragrance, we’ve curated a list of must-have items for your next big event. Arguably the buzziest beauty product of 2023, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is a major need for that hydrated pout. If you’re looking for a finish with higher shine, MAC released six new shades for its infamous MAC Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick. Heading to the Taylor Swift concert? Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmos Palette delivers high impact pigment with easily blendable formulation that’s sure to turn a few heads.
With all that colour, you’re going to want to tone down the eye area and Guerlain has launched the Noir G Intense Volume Curl Mascara in Warm Brown for the girls who want the eyelash extension look with a toned down shade. For a day, keep your body hydrated and moisturised with Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion. For the scent-sible, our pick of the month is Jo Malone’s Lime Basil & Mandarin. The citrusy fresh fragrance is the perfect summer companion that won’t be overpowering under the hot sun. If you need a scent pick-me-up throughout the day, The Ritual of Ayurveda Hair & Body Mist is a must-cop! The heavenly scented Hair & Body Mist formulated with Indian Rose & Sweet Almond Oil hydrates skin and hair while on-the-g0.
If all this excites you, keep reading on for our beauty buys of the month.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
- MAC Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick
- Nudestix Hot Fire by Glamzilla
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmos Palette
- Guerlain Noir G Intense Volume Curl Mascara
- Sunday Riley B3 Nice Niacinamide Serum
- Vaseline Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion
- Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin
- Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Hair & Body Mist
Lip oils have taken the world by storm and this is a product that needs no introduction. The viral Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil has probably clogged up your algorithm. Undoubtedly, it is one of the hardest beauty products to get your hands on. With immense hype over the launch, the lip oil had a lot to live up to and it definitely surpassed expectations. The hydrating and weightless lip oil is a hybrid of a lip stain and lip oil — with a jelly texture that glides on like a dream delivering transfer-proof colour.
The juicy, glossy lip is all the rage and sheer glossy lips are in for the summer. This iconic cosmetics brand has just added six new shades to the existing 28 shades line-up for the Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick. MAC combines the moisturising factor of a balm and the shine of a gloss into its Lustreglass Lipstick — housed in the iconic black bullet. If you’re looking for the ultimate shade of pink to rock for the Barbie movie, then this is it!
Nudestix and TikTok star, Glamzilla, have returned with a red hot blush just in time for summer! Renowned for the multi-tasking Nudies Matte blush, Nudestix and Glamzilla created a universal red tone blush that complements every skin tone – Nudies Matte Hot Fire. If you’re looking for an easy blush to grab on-the-go, the dual-ended stick comes with a brush attached for easy blending.
With all the upcoming concerts happening soon, it’s the perfect time to get a new palette for your next concert beat! Anastasia Beverly Hills unveiled the all-new Cosmo palette inspired by the starry galaxy. From neutral to turquoise tones in matte and reflective metallics, this is an eyeshadow palette for every occassion.
Looking for a magic wand for instant fluttery voluminous lashes? Guerlain has launched the Noir G Intense Volume Curl Mascara in an intense warm brown for that instantly lifts and curls. The innovative curved brush coupled with its strong hold formula keeps your lashes lifted and curled with 24-hour hold. The warm brown hue of the masara gives you the eyelash extension look without the intensity of a black mascara — making it the perfect companion for everyday wear.
Available in-stores from 15 July 2023 at Parkson Pavilion & One Utama as well as Isetan KLCC & The Gardens Mall.
With all the colour we’re putting on our eyes, we’re going to need the glowing radiant skin to go with it. Sunday Riley dropped a new serum just in time — B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum. The water-based serum combats excess sebum, enlarged pores and protects the skin barrier. We’ve all heard of niacinamide but Sunday Riley’s rendition harnesses the powers of Brightenyl™. It’s a biotechnology-created molecule that’s activated by the skin’s microbiome to brighten and soothe skin; making it a gentle elixir despite the potent percentage of niacinamide which is known to cause irritation in high doses.
Body care can get expensive especially if you want the best for your skin. But the best things in life don’t need to cost an arm and a leg. Introducing Vaseline’s concentrated serum lotion, Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion. Powered by GlutaGlow™, the Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion delivers potent antioxidants — giving you soft radiant skin.
If you’re a fan of subtle scents, this is the fragrance for you. Jo Malone’s Lime Basil and Mandarin is a sophisticated citrusy and woody fragrance that will have people asking: “What’s that scent?”. It opens with the zesty mandarin bringing a vibrant freshness while the basil adds an unexpected peppery edge. The warm amberwood base note rounds the fragrance out. An added bonus, the scent is versatile to be layered with other scents if you ever need an extra layer of depth to go from day to night.
Need a little refresher during the day? The Ritual of Ayurveda Hair & Body Mist is the perfect head-to-toe revitaliser. The Hair & Body Mist is carefully crafted with 90% ingredients of natural ingredients including Indian Rose and Sweet Almond Oil; making it ideal for sensitive skin. Just spritz onto hair and skin for a boost of hydration throughout the day.